First Resources : Notice of Book Closure Date of Dividend

08/13/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED

(Incorporated in Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 200415931M)

INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2019 AND NOTICE OF BOOK CLOSURE DATE

INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2019

The Board of Directors of First Resources Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that an interim tax-exemptone-tier dividend of 0.625 Singapore cents per ordinary share in respect of the interim results for the half year ended 30 June 2019 has been declared. Payment of the interim dividend will be made on 12 September 2019 to shareholders registered in the Register of Members and Register of Transfers of the Company as at 5.00 p.m. on 5 September 2019.

NOTICE OF BOOK CLOSURE DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Register of Members and Register of Transfers of the Company will be closed on 6 September 2019 for the preparation of dividend warrants.

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., 50 Raffles Place, #32-01, Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, up to 5.00 p.m. on 5 September 2019 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlements to the interim dividend.

Members whose Securities Accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with shares at 5.00 p.m. on 5 September 2019 will be entitled to the interim dividend.

This Notice of Book Closure Date is made in addition to an earlier announcement made by the Company on 14 August 2019 in its Second Quarter Results Financial Statement and Related Announcement.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED

Lai Kuan Loong, Victor

Company Secretary

14 August 2019

Disclaimer

First Resources Limited published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 23:31:03 UTC
