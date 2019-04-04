First Resources : Release of 5th Sustainability Report

Our conservation and forest management efforts remain a high priority. No new developments have taken place on the approximately 20,000 hectares (or 20%) of our existing land bank identified as conservation areas. Furthermore, we have taken steps to engage the community beyond our operations on conservation, in line with our own commitments. In 2018, we worked with local conservation agencies to bring High Conservation Value (HCV) education programmes to local schools. We see this as an important step towards bringing the communities where we operate on our sustainability journey with us, by promoting understanding and appreciation of sustainability in the next generation.

On the social side, we took onboard the results of a labour and human rights pilot audit that was conducted in 2017 and made important headway in improving the working conditions of our workers. Crucial to this agenda is ensuring that the managers of our estates are adequately informed and trained on workers' rights. Therefore, we introduced a socialisation and engagement programme that focuses on labour rights for both the local management team as well as our workers, and we plan to roll this across the organisation.

With approximately 10% of our fresh fruit bunches (FFB) coming from third-party suppliers, we are also pleased to report progress in obtaining data required for tracing FFB to plantations. Taken together with the FFB supplies from our nucleus and plasma plantations, 98% of the FFB processed at our mills was traceable to estates in 2018. We are now very close to reaching our target of processing 100% traceable FFB by 2020 for our own mills. However, traceability is just the starting point. Following on from traceability, how we engage, monitor and support our suppliers to adopt sustainable practices in line with our policies is what will have the greatest impact.

Widespread fires from illegal slash-and-burn land clearing practices are still of concern to many stakeholders, especially as 2019 is expected to be a year characterised by drier weather conditions. With new approaches towards fire prevention, the industry has seen vast improvements from the 2015 catastrophic forest fires causing the haze that blanketed much of Southeast Asia. However this issue has not gone away completely and there is a lot more work to be done to engage communities on fire prevention. 2019 will serve as a more challenging test for First Resources, as well as the wider industry, to evaluate the effectiveness of our fire prevention and management efforts.