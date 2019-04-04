First Resources : Release of 5th Sustainability Report
S u s t a i n a b i l i t y R e p o r t 2 0 1 8
Established in 1992
Listed on SGX since 2007
Launched Policy on Sustainable Palm Oil in 2015
CEO'S
MESSAGE
Dear Stakeholders,
It is my pleasure to present First Resources' 2018 Sustainability Report. This is our fifth report communicating the company's commitment, approach and progress towards sustainable business practices.
WHAT SUSTAINABILITY MEANS AT FIRST RESOURCES
As we continue to grow and evolve as a company, sustainability and our responsibilities to our many stakeholders remain core to our business and the decisions we make every day. More than ever, we acknowledge that we live in a world of real constraints. Sustainability for us means looking beyond a narrow financial viewpoint, to understanding the interconnections between how we create and sustain value, and the changing social and environmental context in which we operate.
As one of the leading palm oil producers in the region, we are committed to growing our business in a way that benefits society and protects the environment. This means balancing the sometimes contrasting needs of our stakeholders, which is not always simple.
However, in order to advance on this journey, we are committed to understanding the needs of our stakeholders and evolving our approach accordingly by engaging and collaborating with them constructively.
LOOKING BACK, CHALLENGES AND
PERFORMANCE IN 2018
The year under review represented a challenging one for the industry as a whole and our business. Market conditions for palm oil commodities were less favourable in 2018, with the price for crude palm oil (CPO) reaching its lowest level in a decade during the year. The Group's financial performance was inevitably affected and we saw lower profitability despite higher production volumes. Coupled with low prices, supply for CPO exceeded demand, sending a clear signal to producers like us to slow down expansion. We have taken the opportunity to focus on enhancing the productivity of our operations.
In 2018, we replanted approximately 1,000 hectares of our old oil palm trees, with about half of the planting materials coming from our own seed production unit. We have invested in research and development over the last ten years with the aim of developing planting materials that deliver higher yield and better resistance to diseases and extreme weather fluctuations. We estimate that these enhanced planting materials will yield more than 20% higher in comparison to the existing ones and we are excited by the overall increase in productivity that we can achieve as we continue to carry out our replanting programme over the next decade.
2
F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D
Sustainability Report 2018
Our conservation and forest management efforts remain a high priority. No new developments have taken place on the approximately 20,000 hectares (or 20%) of our existing land bank identified as conservation areas. Furthermore, we have taken steps to engage the community beyond our operations on conservation, in line with our own commitments. In 2018, we worked with local conservation agencies to bring High Conservation Value (HCV) education programmes to local schools. We see this as an important step towards bringing the communities where we operate on our sustainability journey with us, by promoting understanding and appreciation of sustainability in the next generation.
On the social side, we took onboard the results of a labour and human rights pilot audit that was conducted in 2017 and made important headway in improving the working conditions of our workers. Crucial to this agenda is ensuring that the managers of our estates are adequately informed and trained on workers' rights. Therefore, we introduced a socialisation and engagement programme that focuses on labour rights for both the local management team as well as our workers, and we plan to roll this across the organisation.
With approximately 10% of our fresh fruit bunches (FFB) coming from third-party suppliers, we are also pleased to report progress in obtaining data required for tracing FFB to plantations. Taken together with the FFB supplies from our nucleus and plasma plantations, 98% of the FFB processed at our mills was traceable to estates in 2018. We are now very close to reaching our target of processing 100% traceable FFB by 2020 for our own mills. However, traceability is just the starting point. Following on from traceability, how we engage, monitor and support our suppliers to adopt sustainable practices in line with our policies is what will have the greatest impact.
Widespread fires from illegal slash-and-burn land clearing practices are still of concern to many stakeholders, especially as 2019 is expected to be a year characterised by drier weather conditions. With new approaches towards fire prevention, the industry has seen vast improvements from the 2015 catastrophic forest fires causing the haze that blanketed much of Southeast Asia. However this issue has not gone away completely and there is a lot more work to be done to engage communities on fire prevention. 2019 will serve as a more challenging test for First Resources, as well as the wider industry, to evaluate the effectiveness of our fire prevention and management efforts.
LOOKING AHEAD, OUR PRIORITIES GOING INTO 2019
Despite the challenging market conditions expected of 2019, First Resources remains steadfast on our commitments made in our Policy on Sustainable Palm Oil, now in its third year of implementation. Looking ahead, we have set targets for our sustainability ambition in 2019 (see page 4), in order to ensure that we continue to invest and make progress on our journey.
In particular, I am enthusiastic about the exciting prospects that technology offers in transforming the industry. Although still at an early stage of development and adoption, technology is becoming increasingly affordable and accessible, and offers unique opportunities to tackle some of the sustainability challenges we face. For example, blockchain technology is being explored to streamline the traceability process, in addition to improving accuracy and timeliness of information from our suppliers. The industry has also embarked on the use of near real-time satellite imagery and data to help monitor various aspects of plantation operations - from early detection of forest fires, to the health of the trees and infrastructure conditions. These advancements will promote precision agriculture, enhancing our productivity and supporting our sustainability commitments. After all, one of the biggest challenges the agriculture sector faces is increasing production via enhanced productivity and not from hectarage growth.
On behalf of First Resources, I would like to take the opportunity to share my sincere appreciation to our valued stakeholders who have supported and collaborated with us on our efforts. As we continue to address the challenges facing our business with our stakeholders, we remain heartened by the opportunities that a more sustainable palm oil industry presents. This report is an important exercise in transparency and accountability for First Resources. We hope you find it valuable.
Ciliandra Fangiono
Chief Executive Officer
First Resources Limited
F I R S T R E S O U R C E S L I M I T E D
Sustainability Report 2018
3
