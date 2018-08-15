First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Log in
08/15/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

CLARKSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSFG) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share.  The dividend will be paid on or about September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2018.

The Bank operates sixteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Leavenworth, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery. Access to First Savings Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank’s website at www.fsbbank.net.

Contact:

Larry W. Myers
President and CEO
(812) 283-0724

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
