Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Savings Financial Group Inc    FSFG

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC

(FSFG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 05:31pm EST

CLARKSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSFG) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share.  The dividend will be paid on or about March 29, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2019.

The Bank operates sixteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Leavenworth, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery. Access to First Savings Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank’s website at www.fsbbank.net.

Contact:

Tony A. Schoen
Chief Financial Officer
(812) 283-0724

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GR
05:31pFirst Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
02/21FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security ..
AQ
01/31FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
01/30FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/29First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First F..
GL
2018FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
2018FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Dat..
GL
2018FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
2018FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 40,7 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 13,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,16%
P/E ratio 2019 9,39
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,92x
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 119 M
Chart FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
First Savings Financial Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 75,0 $
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry W. Myers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Colin Chairman
John P. Lawson Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Director
Anthony A. Schoen Chief Financial Officer
Cecile A. Blau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC-0.56%119
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.04%350 731
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%288 712
BANK OF AMERICA19.36%283 213
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.95%237 531
WELLS FARGO8.09%233 291
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.