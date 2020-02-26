Log in
FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(FSFG)
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/26/2020 | 05:01pm EST

CLARKSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2020. 

The Bank operates fifteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery. Access to First Savings Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank’s website at www.fsbbank.net.

Contact:

Tony A. Schoen
Chief Financial Officer
(812) 283-0724

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46,4 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 15,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,01%
P/E ratio 2020 9,79x
P/E ratio 2021 8,75x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,21x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,07x
Capitalization 149 M
Managers
NameTitle
Larry W. Myers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Colin Chairman
Jackie R. Journell Chief Operating Officer
Anthony A. Schoen CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Douglas A. York Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-5.41%149
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.19%395 953
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.75%271 283
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.19%267 973
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.63%205 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.77%186 545
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group