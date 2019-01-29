First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

Log in
01/29/2019 | 10:18pm EST

CLARKSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.9 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.  Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was negatively impacted by interest expense of $245,000, net of taxes, related to the Company’s issuance of $20.0 million of subordinated debt in September 2018, which amounted to $0.10 per diluted share for the quarter.    

Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 18.9%, to $9.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the same quarter in 2017.  The improved net interest income performance is due to a $2.4 million increase in interest income, which was partially offset by an $852,000 increase in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $130.5 million, from $859.3 million for 2017 to $989.8 million for 2018, and an increase in the weighted average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.52% for 2017 to 4.88% for 2018.  Interest expense increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $67.8 million, from $709.3 million for 2017 to $777.1 million for 2018, and an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.77% for 2017 to 1.15% for 2018.  Increases for the 2018 quarter related to subordinated debt included interest expense of $322,000, including amortization of debt issuance costs, and $19.7 million in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, including debt issuance costs.  The increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the 2018 quarter was due primarily to the subordinated debt’s average cost of 6.55%, including amortization of debt issuance costs.  Additional details are included in the “Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets” table at the end of this release. 

The Company recognized $315,000 in provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $462,000 of provision for loan losses recognized in the same quarter in 2017.  Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, increased $335,000, from $4.3 million at September 30, 2018 to $4.6 million at December 31, 2018. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $18,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to $43,000 for the same quarter in 2017.

Noninterest income increased $2.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the same quarter in 2017.  The increase was due primarily to an increase in mortgage banking income of $3.2 million, which was partially offset by a decrease in the net gain on sale of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) of $575,000.  The increase in mortgage banking income is due to production from the secondary-market residential mortgage lending segment that commenced operations in April 2018.  The Bank’s SBA lending activities are performed under Q2 Business Capital, LLC (“Q2”), which specializes in the origination and servicing of SBA loans and of which the Bank owns 51% with the option to purchase the minority interest in September 2020.  Despite the 51% ownership by the Bank, gross revenues and expenses related to Q2 are reported in the consolidated income statements and the net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is then subtracted to arrive at net income attributable to the Company.  Additional details regarding the financial performance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are included in the “Segmented Income Statement Information” table at the end of this release. 

Noninterest expense increased $5.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the same quarter in 2017.  The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits, occupancy and equipment, and other operating expenses of $3.2 million, $583,000 and $677,000, respectively.  The increase in compensation and benefits expense is attributable to the addition of new employees to support the growth of the Company, including its mortgage banking and SBA lending activities, and normal salary and benefits adjustments.  The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily attributable to increases in lease and rental, depreciation and equipment, and software licensing expenses that are primarily related to the new mortgage banking activities.  The increase in other operating expenses is primarily due to increases in loan expense related to the mortgage banking activities and insurance reserves and claims related to the Company’s captive insurance subsidiary.    

The Company recognized income tax expense of $522,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, for an effective tax rate of 14.4%, as compared to income tax expense of $622,000, for an effective tax rate of 15.1%, for the same quarter in 2017. 

Comparison of Financial Condition at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018

Total assets increased $39.6 million, from $1.03 billion at September 30, 2018 to $1.07 billion at December 31, 2018.  Net loans increased $29.8 million due primarily to continued growth in the commercial real estate and SBA loan portfolios.  Total deposits increased $21.0 million due to a $19.6 million increase in interest-bearing deposit accounts and a $1.4 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposit accounts.  Borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank increased $17.0 million.     
                       
Common stockholders’ equity increased $4.2 million, from $98.8 million at September 30, 2018 to $103.0 million at December 31, 2018, due primarily to retained net income of $2.6 million and net unrealized gains of $1.4 million on the available for sale securities portfolio.  At December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, the Company and Bank were considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank has sixteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Leavenworth, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery.  Access to First Savings Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank's website at www.fsbbank.net.

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf.  Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact
Tony A. Schoen, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
812-283-0724

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
(Unaudited) 
           
 Three Months Ended       
 December 31,       
OPERATING DATA: 2018   2017        
(In thousands, except share and per share data)          
           
Total interest income$  11,801  $  9,426        
Total interest expense   2,225     1,373        
           
Net interest income   9,576     8,053        
Provision for loan losses   315     462        
           
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   9,261     7,591        
           
Total noninterest income   5,781     2,906        
Total noninterest expense   11,416     6,382        
           
Income before income taxes   3,626     4,115        
Income tax expense   522     622        
           
Net income   3,104     3,493        
           
Less:  Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   173     87        
           
Net income attributable to the Company$  2,931  $  3,406        
           
Net income per share, basic$  1.28  $  1.53        
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   2,284,665     2,228,256        
           
Net income per share, diluted$  1.24  $  1.44        
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   2,371,480     2,358,935        
           
           
 December 31, September 30,  Increase     
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: 2018   2018  (Decrease)     
(In thousands, except per share data)          
           
Total assets$  1,073,989  $  1,034,406  $  39,583      
Cash and cash equivalents   36,344     42,274     (5,930)     
Investment securities   188,830     186,980     1,850      
Loans held for sale   37,952     32,125     5,827      
Gross loans   743,681     713,594     30,087      
Allowance for loan losses   9,620     9,323     297      
Interest earning assets   998,850     963,581     35,269      
Goodwill   9,848     9,848     -      
Core deposit intangibles   1,601     1,727     (126)     
Noninterest-bearing deposits   169,062     167,705     1,357      
Interest-bearing deposits   663,011     643,407     19,604      
FHLB borrowings   107,019     90,000     17,019      
Total liabilities   969,428     934,161     35,267      
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests   102,968     98,813     4,155      
           
Book value per share$  44.68  $  43.11  $  1.57      
Tangible book value per share (1)   39.72     38.06     1.65      
           
Non-performing assets:          
  Nonaccrual loans$  4,551  $  4,182  $  369      
  Accruing loans past due 90 days   57     91     (34)     
  Total non-performing loans   4,608     4,273     335      
  Foreclosed real estate   232     103     129      
  Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans   8,855     9,145   -  290      
  Other nonperforming assets   -      -      -      
  Total non-performing assets$  13,695  $  13,521  $  174      
           
Asset quality ratios:          
  Allowance for loan losses as a percent of          
  total gross loans 1.29%  1.31%  -0.01%     
  Allowance for loan losses as a percent of          
  nonperforming loans 208.77%  218.18%  -9.42%     
  Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans 0.62%  0.60%  0.02%     
  Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 1.28%  1.31%  -0.03%     
           
(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.     
           
           
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:         
           
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's     
performance.  The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to    
evaluate capital adequacy and earnings.  The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the    
Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.   
         
 Three Months Ended     
 December 31,     
Net Income  2018   2017        
(In thousands)          
           
  Net income attributable to the Company (Non-GAAP)$  2,931  $  3,367        
  Less:  Merger-related expenses, net of tax effect   -      (83)       
  Less:  Effect of adjustment to deferred taxes due to tax law change   -      122        
  Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP)$  2,931  $  3,406        
           
           
 Three Months Ended     
 December 31,     
Net Income per Share, Diluted 2018   2017        
           
  Net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP)$  1.24  $  1.43        
  Less:  Merger-related expenses, net of tax effect   -      (0.04)       
  Less:  Effect of adjustment to deferred taxes due to tax law change   -      0.05        
  Net income per share, diluted (GAAP)$  1.24  $  1.44        
           
           
 Three Months Ended     
 December 31,     
Efficiency Ratio 2018   2017        
(In thousands)          
           
  Noninterest expense (GAAP)$  11,416  $  6,382        
           
  Net interest income (GAAP)   9,576     8,053        
           
  Noninterest income (GAAP)   5,781     2,906        
           
  Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 74.34%  58.24%       
           
           
  Noninterest expense (GAAP)$  11,416  $  6,382        
  Less:  Merger-related expenses   -      (110)       
  Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)   11,416     6,272        
           
  Net interest income (GAAP)   9,576     8,053        
           
  Noninterest income (GAAP)   5,781     2,906        
           
  Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (Non-GAAP) 74.34%  57.23%       
           
           
 December 31, September 30,        
Tangible Book Value Per Share: 2018   2018        
(In thousands, except share and per share data)          
           
  Stockholders' equity (GAAP)$  102,968  $  98,813        
  Less:  goodwill and core deposit intangibles (11,449)  (11,575)       
  Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)   91,519     87,238        
           
  Shares outstanding   2,304,310     2,292,021        
           
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)$  39.72  $  38.06        
           
Book value per share (GAAP)$  44.68  $  43.11        
           
           
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION:          
           
  As of  
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets 2018   2018   2018   2018   2017  
(In thousands, except share data)          
           
Total cash and cash equivalents$  36,344  $  42,274  $  38,002  $  39,030  $  39,031  
Total investment securities   188,830     186,980     210,758     198,206     185,977  
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses   734,061     704,271     693,858     682,441     616,993  
Total assets   1,073,989     1,034,406     1,035,346     1,008,554     930,152  
           
Total deposits   832,073     811,112     834,754     758,787     675,449  
Total borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank   107,019     90,000     90,000     144,223     150,000  
           
Total Company Stockholders' Equity   102,968     98,813     97,640     95,164     95,320  
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiary   1,593     1,432     1,229     663     87  
Total Equity   104,561     100,245     98,869     95,827     95,407  
           
Outstanding common shares   2,304,310     2,292,021     2,292,021     2,279,021     2,251,539  
           
           
  Three Months Ended  
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income 2018   2018   2018   2018   2017  
(In thousands, except per share data)          
           
Total interest income$  11,801  $  11,381  $  11,206  $  10,146  $  9,426  
Total interest expense   2,225     1,842     1,699     1,423     1,373  
Net interest income   9,576     9,539     9,507     8,723     8,053  
Provision for loan losses   315     254     266     371     462  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   9,261     9,285     9,241     8,352     7,591  
           
Total noninterest income   5,781     4,568     3,254     2,567     2,906  
Total noninterest expense   11,416     10,143     8,122     8,359     6,382  
Income before income taxes    3,626     3,710     4,373     2,560     4,115  
Income tax expense   522     766     696     338     622  
Net income   3,104     2,944     3,677     2,222     3,493  
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   173     200     571     576     87  
Net Income Attributable to the Company$  2,931  $  2,744  $  3,106  $  1,646  $  3,406  
           
Basic Earnings Per Share$  1.28  $  1.20  $  1.37  $  0.73  $  1.53  
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic   2,284,665     2,277,709     2,274,951     2,251,425     2,228,256  
           
Diluted Earnings Per Share$  1.24  $  1.15  $  1.31  $  0.69  $  1.44  
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted   2,371,480     2,379,520     2,378,839     2,370,260     2,358,935  
           
           
  Three Months Ended  
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 
Consolidated Performance Ratios (annualized) 2018   2018   2018   2018   2017  
  Return on average assets 1.11%  1.06%  1.21%  0.68%  1.49% 
  Return on average equity 11.82%  11.16%  13.02%  6.83%  14.58% 
  Return on average common stockholders' equity  11.82%  11.16%  13.02%  6.83%  14.58% 
  Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.98%  4.04%  4.05%  3.97%  3.88% 
  Efficiency ratio 74.34%  71.90%  63.65%  74.04%  58.24% 
           
           
  As of or for the Three Months Ended  
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 
Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios 2018   2018   2018   2018   2017  
  Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 0.62%  0.60%  0.50%  0.41%  0.47% 
  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 1.28%  1.31%  1.25%  1.24%  1.38% 
  Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.29%  1.31%  1.28%  1.28%  1.36% 
  Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 208.77%  218.18%  255.12%  309.39%  286.47% 
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans 0.00%  -0.01%  0.01%  0.00%  0.01% 
           
           
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED):          
           
  Three Months Ended  
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 
Segmented Income Statement Information 2018   2018   2018   2018   2017  
(In thousands, except per share data)          
           
Noninterest income - Core Banking$  1,380  $  1,735  $  1,508  $  947  $  1,287  
Noninterest income - SBA Lending (Q2)   1,137     875     1,697     1,620     1,619  
Noninterest income - Mortgage Banking   3,264     1,958     49     -      -   
  Total noninterest income$  5,781  $  4,568  $  3,254  $  2,567  $  2,906  
           
Noninterest expense - Core Banking$  6,586  $  6,771  $  6,333  $  7,288  $  5,310  
Noninterest expense - SBA Lending (Q2)   1,362     1,162     1,127     1,071     1,072  
Noninterest expense - Mortgage Banking   3,468     2,210     662     -      -   
  Total noninterest expense$  11,416  $  10,143  $  8,122  $  8,359  $  6,382  
           
Income before income taxes - Core Banking$  3,324  $  3,453  $  3,820  $  1,385  $  3,897  
Income before income taxes - SBA Lending (Q2) 352     409     1,166     1,175     218  
Income (loss) before income taxes - Mortgage Banking (50)  (152)  (613)    -      -   
  Total income before income taxes$  3,626  $  3,710  $  4,373  $  2,560  $  4,115  
           
Income tax expense - Core Banking$  490  $  750  $  702  $  167  $  590  
Income tax expense - SBA Lending (Q2) 45   59   169   171   32  
Income tax expense (benefit) - Mortgage Banking (13)  (43)  (175)    -      -   
  Total income tax expense$  522  $  766  $  696  $  338  $  622  
           
Net income - Core Banking$  2,834  $  2,703  $  3,118  $  1,218  $  3,307  
Net income - SBA Lending (Q2)   307     350     997     1,004     186  
Net income (loss) - Mortgage Banking (37)  (109)  (438)    -      -   
  Total net income$  3,104  $  2,944  $  3,677  $  2,222  $  3,493  
           
Net income attributable to the Company - Core Banking$  2,834  $  2,703  $  3,118  $  1,218  $  3,307  
Net income attributable to the Company - SBA Lending (Q2) 134   150   426   428   99  
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company - Mortgage Banking (37)  (109)  (438)    -      -   
  Total net income attributable to the Company$  2,931  $  2,744  $  3,106  $  1,646  $  3,406  
           
Basic EPS - Core Banking$  1.24  $  1.18  $  1.37  $  0.54  $  1.49  
Basic EPS - SBA Lending (Q2)   0.06     0.07     0.19     0.19     0.04  
Basic EPS - Mortgage Banking (0.02)  (0.05)  (0.19)  0.00   0.00  
  Total Basic EPS$  1.28  $  1.20  $  1.37  $  0.73  $  1.53  
           
Diluted EPS - Core Banking$  1.20  $  1.14  $  1.31  $  0.51  $  1.40  
Diluted EPS - SBA Lending (Q2)   0.06     0.06     0.18     0.18     0.04  
Diluted EPS - Mortgage Banking (0.02)  (0.05)  (0.18)    -      -   
  Total Diluted EPS$  1.24  $  1.15  $  1.31  $  0.69  $  1.44  
           
           
  As of or for the Three Months Ended  
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 
SBA Lending (Q2) Data  2018   2018   2018   2018   2017  
(In thousands, except percentage data)          
           
Final funded loans unguaranteed portion held for investment, SBA$  3,436  $  3,213  $  4,302  $  5,798  $  5,208  
Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA   12,943     12,109     17,631     19,741     18,326  
  Total final funded loans, SBA$  16,379  $  15,322  $  21,933  $  25,539  $  23,534  
           
Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA$  1,203  $  1,246  $  2,025  $  2,148  $  2,159  
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA 9.29%  10.29%  11.49%  10.88%  11.78% 
           
Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (2)$  964  $  907  $  1,557  $  1,489  $  1,539  
Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA 7.45%  7.49%  8.83%  7.54%  8.40% 
           
(2) Net of commissions, referral fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment, and inclusive of gains on servicing assets    
           
           
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED):          
           
  Three Months Ended  
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets 2018   2018   2018   2018   2017  
(In thousands)          
           
Interest-earning assets:          
Average balances:          
  Interest-bearing deposits with banks$  30,271  $  26,716  $  30,967  $  28,318  $  29,463  
  Loans   763,637     745,078     723,427     683,865     642,130  
  Investment securities   156,570     157,834     163,610     153,636     144,049  
  Agency mortgage-backed securities   29,133     37,393     42,624     35,421     35,759  
  FRB and FHLB stock   10,171     9,621     9,621     9,569     7,934  
  Total interest-earning assets$  989,782  $  976,642  $  970,249  $  910,809  $  859,335  
           
Interest income (taxable equivalent basis):          
  Interest-bearing deposits with banks$  153  $  138  $  112  $  116  $  71  
  Loans   9,828     9,349     8,885     8,192     7,702  
  Investment securities   1,783     1,822     2,123     1,765     1,624  
  Agency mortgage-backed securities   193     274     297     235     214  
  FRB and FHLB stock   121     119     107     149     90  
  Total interest-earning assets$  12,078  $  11,702  $  11,524  $  10,457  $  9,701  
           
Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):          
  Interest-bearing deposits with banks 2.02%  2.07%  1.45%  1.64%  0.96% 
  Loans 5.15%  5.02%  4.91%  4.79%  4.80% 
  Investment securities 4.56%  4.62%  5.19%  4.60%  4.51% 
  Agency mortgage-backed securities 2.65%  2.93%  2.79%  2.65%  2.39% 
  FRB and FHLB stock 4.76%  4.95%  4.45%  6.23%  4.54% 
  Total interest-earning assets 4.88%  4.79%  4.75%  4.59%  4.52% 
           
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
Average balances:          
  Interest-bearing deposits$  651,060  $  664,526  $  653,119  $  581,861  $  578,721  
  Repurchase agreements   1,352     1,351     1,350     1,349     1,348  
  Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank   104,999     99,614     111,036     149,680     129,280  
  Other borrowings   19,667     2,352     -      -      -   
  Total interest-bearing liabilities$  777,078  $  767,843  $  765,505  $  732,890  $  709,349  
           
Interest expense:          
  Interest-bearing deposits$  1,424  $  1,389  $  1,222  $  807  $  862  
  Repurchase agreements   1     1     1     1     1  
  Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank   478     420     476     615     510  
  Other borrowings   322     33     -      -      -   
  Total interest-bearing liabilities$  2,225  $  1,843  $  1,699  $  1,423  $  1,373  
           
Weighted average cost (annualized):          
  Interest-bearing deposits 0.87%  0.84%  0.75%  0.55%  0.60% 
  Repurchase agreements 0.30%  0.30%  0.30%  0.30%  0.30% 
  Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank 1.82%  1.69%  1.71%  1.64%  1.58% 
  Other borrowings 6.55%  5.61%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00% 
  Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.15%  0.96%  0.89%  0.78%  0.77% 
           
Interest rate spread 3.73%  3.83%  3.86%  3.81%  3.75% 
           
Net interest margin 3.98%  4.04%  4.05%  3.97%  3.88% 
           

