Correction of a release from 17/09/2019, 10:56 CET/CEST - First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Correction of a publication dated 17.09.2019



1. Details of issuer First Sensor AG

Peter-Behrens-Straße 15

12459 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.08.2019 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 10.259.396



