Correction of a release from 17/09/2019, 10:56 CET/CEST - First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09/17/2019 | 05:20am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: First Sensor AG
17.09.2019 / 11:14
Correction of a publication dated 17.09.2019
1. Details of issuer
First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
X
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
30.08.2019
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
10.259.396
