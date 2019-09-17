Log in
FIRST SENSOR AG

(SIS)
Correction of a release from 17/09/2019, 10:56 CET/CEST - First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/17/2019 | 05:20am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: First Sensor AG
Correction of a release from 17/09/2019, 10:56 CET/CEST - First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.09.2019 / 11:14
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Correction of a publication dated 17.09.2019

1. Details of issuer
First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.08.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
10.259.396


17.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

874793  17.09.2019 

© EQS 2019
