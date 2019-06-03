Log in
FIRST SENSOR AG

FIRST SENSOR AG

(SIS)
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer;

06/03/2019 | 12:55am EDT

Target company: First Sensor AG; Bidder: TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG

Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities 
Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of 
EQS Group AG.
The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer
(freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) pursuant to Section 10 para. 1
and 3 in conjunction with Sections 29 para. 1 and 34 of the German
Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und
Übernahmegesetz)

Bidder:

TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG
Ampèrestr. 12-14
64625 Bensheim
Germany
Registered with the commercial register of the local court of Darmstadt
under HRB 99155

Target:

First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
Registered with the commercial register of the local court of Berlin-
Charlottenburg under HRB 69326
WKN 720190 / ISIN DE0007201907

On 3 June 2019, TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG  (the 'Bidder'),
a wholly-owned subsidiary of TE Connectivity Ltd. ('TE Connectivity'),
decided to make a voluntary public takeover offer to all shareholders of
First Sensor AG (the 'Company') for the acquisition of all outstanding no-
par value bearer shares in the Company (ISIN DE0007201907) (the 'First
Sensor Shares') against payment of a cash consideration in the amount of
EUR 28.25 per First Sensor Share (the 'Takeover Offer').

The Bidder, TE Connectivity and the Company today entered into a business
combination agreement, which contains the principal terms and conditions of
the Takeover Offer, as well as the mutual intentions and understandings
relating thereto.

The offer document containing the detailed terms and conditions of the
Takeover Offer, as well as further information relating thereto, will be
published by the Bidder following permission by the German Federal
Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für
Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) at the Bidder's website http://www.sensor-
offer.com.

Prior to the date hereof, the Bidder and TE Connectivity have entered into
definitive agreements with various anchor shareholders of the Company
holding an aggregate of approximately 67% of the share capital and voting
rights of the Company. Pursuant to these agreements, such shareholders have
irrevocably undertaken to accept the Takeover Offer for all First Sensor
Shares held by them.

The consummation of the Takeover Offer will be subject to certain customary
conditions, which will presumably include receipt of necessary antitrust
and other regulatory clearances. The Takeover Offer will not be subject to
reaching a minimum acceptance threshold.

The Takeover Offer will be made on and subject to the terms and conditions
set out in the offer document, however, the Bidder reserves the right, to
the extent permissible by law, to deviate from the described parameters.

Important notice:

This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an
offer to sell shares in the Company. The definite terms and conditions of
the Takeover Offer, as well as further provisions concerning the Takeover
Offer, will be published in the offer document following permission by the
German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für
Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) to publish the offer document. Investors and
holders of shares in the Company are strongly advised to read the offer
document and all other documents regarding the Takeover Offer when they
become available, as they will contain important information.

The Takeover Offer will be published exclusively under the laws of the
Federal Republic of Germany and certain applicable provisions of U.S.
takeover laws. Any contract concluded on the basis of the Takeover Offer
will be exclusively governed by the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany
and is to be interpreted in accordance with such laws.

Bensheim, 3 June 2019

TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG

End of WpÜG announcement

The 03.06.2019 DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Listed: Zielgesellschaft:
Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate
Exchange

© EQS 2019
