Target company: First Sensor AG; Bidder: TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Publication of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 and 3 in conjunction with Sections 29 para. 1 and 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) Bidder: TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG Ampèrestr. 12-14 64625 Bensheim Germany Registered with the commercial register of the local court of Darmstadt under HRB 99155 Target: First Sensor AG Peter-Behrens-Straße 15 12459 Berlin Germany Registered with the commercial register of the local court of Berlin- Charlottenburg under HRB 69326 WKN 720190 / ISIN DE0007201907 On 3 June 2019, TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG (the 'Bidder'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of TE Connectivity Ltd. ('TE Connectivity'), decided to make a voluntary public takeover offer to all shareholders of First Sensor AG (the 'Company') for the acquisition of all outstanding no- par value bearer shares in the Company (ISIN DE0007201907) (the 'First Sensor Shares') against payment of a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 28.25 per First Sensor Share (the 'Takeover Offer'). The Bidder, TE Connectivity and the Company today entered into a business combination agreement, which contains the principal terms and conditions of the Takeover Offer, as well as the mutual intentions and understandings relating thereto. The offer document containing the detailed terms and conditions of the Takeover Offer, as well as further information relating thereto, will be published by the Bidder following permission by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) at the Bidder's website http://www.sensor- offer.com. Prior to the date hereof, the Bidder and TE Connectivity have entered into definitive agreements with various anchor shareholders of the Company holding an aggregate of approximately 67% of the share capital and voting rights of the Company. Pursuant to these agreements, such shareholders have irrevocably undertaken to accept the Takeover Offer for all First Sensor Shares held by them. The consummation of the Takeover Offer will be subject to certain customary conditions, which will presumably include receipt of necessary antitrust and other regulatory clearances. The Takeover Offer will not be subject to reaching a minimum acceptance threshold. The Takeover Offer will be made on and subject to the terms and conditions set out in the offer document, however, the Bidder reserves the right, to the extent permissible by law, to deviate from the described parameters. Important notice: This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares in the Company. The definite terms and conditions of the Takeover Offer, as well as further provisions concerning the Takeover Offer, will be published in the offer document following permission by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) to publish the offer document. Investors and holders of shares in the Company are strongly advised to read the offer document and all other documents regarding the Takeover Offer when they become available, as they will contain important information. The Takeover Offer will be published exclusively under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and certain applicable provisions of U.S. takeover laws. Any contract concluded on the basis of the Takeover Offer will be exclusively governed by the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and is to be interpreted in accordance with such laws. Bensheim, 3 June 2019 TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG