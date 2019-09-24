First Sensor AG: Final result: First Sensor shareholders tender 71.87 percent of shares into TE Connectivity's takeover offer

DGAP-News: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Offer

At the end of the additional acceptance period on September 19, 2019, shareholders of First Sensor AG have tendered a total of 7,380,905 shares into the voluntary public takeover offer of TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG (TE Holding). The final result corresponds to 71.87 percent of the total share capital and voting rights of First Sensor. TE Holding is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) (TE), one of the world's leading technology companies in the sensor and connection solutions sectors.

With the expiration of the additional acceptance period, no further shares can be tendered into the takeover offer. Completion of the offer still depends on foreign investment clearances in Germany and the United States. The acquisition is expected to be completed by mid-2020 at the latest. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG welcome and support the takeover offer. "We are pleased that the majority of First Sensor shareholders agree with the assessment that the transaction is to the benefit of First Sensor, our shareholders, and employees. Together with TE, we want to continue our growth," says Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG.

The offer, along with further information and documents relating to the transaction, can be found online at www.sensor-offer.com.

About First Sensor AG

Founded as a technology start-up in the early 1990s, today, First Sensor is a global player in sensor technology. Based on our know-how in chip design and production as well as microelectronic packaging, standard sensors and customer-specific sensor solutions are developed in the fields of photonics, pressure and advanced electronics for the ever-growing demand in key applications for the target markets of Industrial, Medical and Mobility. The strategy is aimed at profitable growth and focuses on key customers and products, forward integration and strengthening our international presence. First Sensor has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard ? WKN: 720190 ? ISIN DE0007201907 ? SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

