First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.12.2019 / 11:23

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: First Sensor AG Street: Peter-Behrens-Straße 15 Postal code: 12459 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 52990036Z3X91Z60TZ27

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): John Addis

Date of birth: 12 May 1969

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

FourWorld Global Opportunities Fund, Ltd.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 20 Nov 2019

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 5.32 % 0 % 5.32 % 10269396 Previous notification 5.02 % 0 % 5.02 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007201907 546388 % 5.32 % Total 546388 5.32 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) John Addis % % % FourWorld Capital Management LLC 5.32 % % 5.32 % John Addis % % % FourWorld Capital LLC % % % FourWorld Global Opportunities Fund, Ltd. 3.01 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

26 Nov 2019

