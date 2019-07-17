Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  First Sensor AG    SIS   DE0007201907

FIRST SENSOR AG

(SIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 05:45am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: First Sensor AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.07.2019 / 11:42
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 17.07.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
10.229.396


17.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

842497  17.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=842497&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST SENSOR AG
05:45aFIRST SENSOR AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securi..
EQ
07/15FIRST SENSOR AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
07/08FIRST SENSOR : Receives Takeover Offer from TE Connectivity (more)
PU
07/08FIRST SENSOR : Receives Takeover Offer from TE Connectivity
EQ
06/28FIRST SENSOR AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securi..
EQ
06/27ANALOG DEVICES : and First Sensor to develop LIDAR offerings
AQ
06/26FIRST SENSOR : and Analog Devices Developing LiDAR Offerings to Accelerate the F..
PU
06/26FIRST SENSOR : and Analog Devices Developing LiDAR Offerings to Accelerate the F..
EQ
06/06FIRST SENSOR AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
06/04TE CONNECTIVITY : Announces Intention to Launch Voluntary Tender Offer for First..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 167 M
EBIT 2019 14,9 M
Net income 2019 8,92 M
Debt 2019 13,2 M
Yield 2019 0,80%
P/E ratio 2019 33,1x
P/E ratio 2020 30,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,85x
EV / Sales2020 1,69x
Capitalization 296 M
Chart FIRST SENSOR AG
Duration : Period :
First Sensor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST SENSOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 29,00  €
Last Close Price 28,85  €
Spread / Highest target 0,52%
Spread / Average Target 0,52%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Michael Rothweiler Chief Executive Officer
Alfred Gossner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mathias Gollwitzer Chief Financial Officer
Götz Gollan Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Johannes Cornelis de Jong Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST SENSOR AG36.15%327
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%34 937
AMPHENOL CORPORATION22.20%28 947
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%15 183
IPG PHOTONICS19.25%7 343
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-2.97%6 608
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About