First Sensor AG: TE Connectivity publishes decision to launch a voluntary public takeover offer; conclusion of a Business Combination Agreement



Berlin, 3 June 2019



First Sensor AG (ISIN: DE0007201907 / WKN: 720190) and TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), and TE Connectivity Ltd. (together "TE") today entered into a Business Combination Agreement.

Following signing of the Business Combination Agreement, TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG today published the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer to all shareholders of First Sensor AG for the acquisition of all outstanding no-par value bearer shares in First Sensor AG against payment of a cash consideration of EUR 28.25 per First Sensor share. This corresponds to a premium of 14.6% to the XETRA closing price on 24 May 2019, the last trading day before the company confirmed the existence of negotiations with TE, and a premium of 31.7% to the 3-month volume-weighted average share price as of the same date. The publication of the offer document, which will initiate the commencement of the acceptance period, is expected to take place in early July 2019.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG welcome and, subject to the review of the offer document (once published) also support the voluntary takeover offer. The consummation of the takeover offer will not be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold, but will be subject to customary conditions, which will include receipt of necessary antitrust and other regulatory clearances.

The Business Combination Agreement contains the principal terms and conditions of the voluntary takeover offer, as well as the mutual intentions and understandings relating thereto.

In this context TE has entered into irrevocable agreements with various anchor shareholders of First Sensor AG, among those a subsidiary of DPE, funds advised by Teslin Capital Management, and other shareholders which together hold approximately 67% of the shares of First Sensor AG. These shareholders have committed to accept the takeover offer for all shares held by them.

The CEO of First Sensor AG, Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, intends to continue his position in the

company after completion of the takeover offer.



The CFO of First Sensor AG, Dr. Mathias Gollwitzer, has declared that after 4 years in the company, he will resign from his position after completion of the takeover offer, but will be available as an advisor to the company. The four shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG have also stated to resign from their offices after completion of the takeover offer.

About First Sensor AG

In the growth market of sensor systems, First Sensor develops and produces standard products and customer-specific solutions for the ever-increasing number of applications in the industrial, medical, and mobility target markets. Based on tried-and-tested technology platforms, we develop products from single chips to complex sensor systems. Trends such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving, and the miniaturization of medical technology will drive growth extremely rapidly in the future. First Sensor was founded in Berlin in 1991 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard ? WKN: 720190 ? ISIN DE0007201907 ? SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.

