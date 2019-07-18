Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  First Sensor AG    SIS   DE0007201907

FIRST SENSOR AG

(SIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Sensor : Executive Board and Supervisory Board Recommend Accepting Voluntary Public Takeover Offer from TE Connectivity (more)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 02:55am EDT
2019-07-18

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG, a developer and manufacturer of standard products and customer-specific sensor solutions, today issued a joint statement on the voluntary public takeover offer for all its outstanding shares from TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG ('the bidder'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of TE Connectivity Ltd. ('TE'). In their statement they recommend that shareholders of First Sensor AG accept the offer that has been running since July 8, 2019. The full statement is available here.

Both bodies are of the opinion that the offer price of €28.25 per First Sensor share reflects the value of the company. The cash offer includes a significant premium of 14.6% on the closing price on May 24, 2019, the last trading day before First Sensor confirmed negotiations with the bidder concerning a business combination agreement, and 31.7% on the volume-weighted average XETRA price of First Sensor shares over the last three months on the same day. Furthermore, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board regard it as a weighted index of financial appropriateness that various anchor investors in First Sensor, who hold a cumulative stake of approximately 67%, accepted the same price in irrevocable agreements on the day on which the decision to submit the takeover offer was announced.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board also welcome the fact that in signing the business combination agreement, the bidder has established a sound footing for core objectives and intentions. They view the assurances that have been given concerning the company as positive. Among other things, the bidder has not expressed any intention to sell the business or any significant parts of First Sensor. The bodies are convinced that with its size and expertise, the bidder offers First Sensor the opportunity to apply its existing know-how in the fields of pressure and photonics in a largely complementary way across an extensive product portfolio. At the same time, its global presence will make it possible to press ahead with the internationalization of First Sensor's solutions and standards business and gain new key customers even more quickly. Consequently, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board regard the bidder as a strategic partner that will continue the trajectory of profitable growth established by First Sensor.

'Now that the Executive Board and Supervisory Board have carefully examined the bid documents, we have separately come to the shared conclusion that the offer is appropriate both from a financial perspective and with a view to the current and future development of First Sensor,' commented Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG. 'Overall, the offer reflects the essential elements set out in the business combination agreement and reinforces our view that the planned combination of our companies will support and accelerate the growth of the First Sensor Group and our workforce.'

The acceptance period for the voluntary takeover offer is scheduled to end at midnight in Frankfurt am Main (GMT +1) and 6:00 pm in New York (GMT -4) on September 2, 2019. The bid documents can be viewed at www.sensor-offer.com.

Downloads

Disclaimer

First Sensor AG published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 06:54:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST SENSOR AG
02:55aFIRST SENSOR : Executive Board and Supervisory Board Recommend Accepting Volunta..
PU
02:30aFIRST SENSOR AG : Executive Board and Supervisory Board Recommend Accepting Volu..
EQ
07/17FIRST SENSOR AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securi..
EQ
07/15FIRST SENSOR AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
07/08FIRST SENSOR : Receives Takeover Offer from TE Connectivity (more)
PU
07/08FIRST SENSOR : Receives Takeover Offer from TE Connectivity
EQ
06/28FIRST SENSOR AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securi..
EQ
06/27ANALOG DEVICES : and First Sensor to develop LIDAR offerings
AQ
06/26FIRST SENSOR : and Analog Devices Developing LiDAR Offerings to Accelerate the F..
PU
06/26FIRST SENSOR : and Analog Devices Developing LiDAR Offerings to Accelerate the F..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 167 M
EBIT 2019 14,9 M
Net income 2019 8,92 M
Debt 2019 13,2 M
Yield 2019 0,80%
P/E ratio 2019 33,0x
P/E ratio 2020 30,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,87x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 299 M
Chart FIRST SENSOR AG
Duration : Period :
First Sensor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST SENSOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 29,00  €
Last Close Price 28,75  €
Spread / Highest target 0,87%
Spread / Average Target 0,87%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Michael Rothweiler Chief Executive Officer
Alfred Gossner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mathias Gollwitzer Chief Financial Officer
Götz Gollan Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Johannes Cornelis de Jong Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST SENSOR AG37.32%0
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%34 937
AMPHENOL CORPORATION20.77%28 947
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%15 183
IPG PHOTONICS17.27%7 343
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-2.86%6 608
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About