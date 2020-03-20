Log in
First Sensor AG

FIRST SENSOR AG

(SIS)
News 
News

First Sensor : Successful 2019 financial year for First Sensor (more)

03/20/2020 | 06:58am EDT
2020-03-20
  • Sales of EUR 161.3 million as expected at the lower end of the guidance range
  • Adjusted EBIT margin of 8.4 percent just within the target range despite the less favourable market environment
  • Guidance for the 2020 financial year under the influence of Corona

The First Sensor Group has successfully concluded the 2019 financial year. Despite the less favourable market environment, sales amounted to EUR 161.3 million, which corresponds to growth of 3.9 percent. The operating result (EBIT), adjusted for transaction costs in connection with the merger with TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG, increased by 10.1 percent to EUR 13.5 million, the EBIT margin reached 8.4 percent. Both the revenue and earnings targets were therefore met, despite the increasingly challenging economic environment.

For fiscal year 2020, the Management Board expects that the novel infectious disease COVID-19 will have a significant impact on the global economy. The company cannot escape this influence. Subject to a further intensification of the economic impact, First Sensor therefore expects revenues of between EUR 145 and 155 million in 2020. Due to the lower sales level, an adjusted EBIT margin - before expenses for the merger with TE Connectivity Sensors Germany Holding AG - of 3.0 to 6.0 percent is expected.

The complete consolidated financial statements will be published on March 25, 2020.

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 161 M
EBIT 2019 5,76 M
Net income 2019 2,73 M
Debt 2019 17,0 M
Yield 2019 0,53%
P/E ratio 2019 142x
P/E ratio 2020 39,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,52x
EV / Sales2020 2,27x
Capitalization 389 M
Chart FIRST SENSOR AG
Duration : Period :
First Sensor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST SENSOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 33,00  €
Last Close Price 37,90  €
Spread / Highest target -12,9%
Spread / Average Target -12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Michael Rothweiler Chief Executive Officer
Alfred Gossner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mathias Gollwitzer Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Johannes Cornelis de Jong Member-Supervisory Board
Christoph Kutter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST SENSOR AG0.13%417
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.99%30 193
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.78%28 071
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-36.47%20 497
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-1.82%9 195
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.-10.00%5 993
