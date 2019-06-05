Log in
Announcement In Relation To Regulatory Actions By SGX And/Or Other Authorities :: Notification Of Inclusion On The Watch-List Due To The Minimum Trading Price Entry Criterion

06/05/2019 | 07:23pm EDT

FSL TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.

(As Trustee-Manager of First Ship Lease Trust)

(Company Registration No. 200702265R)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

NOTIFICATION OF INCLUSION ON THE WATCH-LIST DUE TO THE MINIMUM TRADING PRICE

("MTP") ENTRY CRITERION WITH EFFECT FROM 6 JUNE 2019

FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as trustee-manager of First Ship Lease Trust (the "Trustee-Manager"), hereby announces that it has received a notification from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") that First Ship Lease Trust (the "Trust"), has recorded a volume-weighted6-month average price of less than S$0.20 and a 6-month average daily market capitalisation of less than S$40 million. Therefore, pursuant to the Minimum Trading Price ("MTP") Entry Criteria set out in Listing Rule 1311(2), the Trust will be placed on the watch-list with effect from 6 June 2019.

Accordingly, the Trustee-Manager must take active steps to record a volume-weighted6-month average price of at least S$0.20 and a 6-month average daily market capitalisation of S$40 million or more in order to meet the MTP Exit Criteria outlined in Listing Rule 1314(2).

While the issuer remains on the watch-list, trading in its securities will continue, unless a trading halt or a suspension is, or has been previously effected. If the Trust fails to comply with Listing Rule 1314(2) within 36 months from 6 June 2019, the Exchange would either remove the Trust from the Official List, or suspend trading of the listed units of the Trust with a view to removing the Trust from the Official List.

The Trustee-Manager also refers to its announcement dated 4 June 2019, detailing the results of the Preferential Offering, pursuant to which, the Trust has raised gross proceeds of S$43.03 million. The Preferential Offering is expected to positively impact the Trust's market capitalisation.

For the period in which the Trust remains on the watch-list, the Trustee-Manager will provide the market with quarterly updates on its efforts and the progress made in meeting the exit criteria of the watch-list, including where applicable its financial situation, its future direction, or other material development that may have a significant impact on its financial position. If any material development occurs between the quarterly updates, it will be announced immediately.

By Order of the Board

FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (Company registration no. 200702265R)

as Trustee-Manager of First Ship Lease Trust

Mr. Efstathios Topouzoglou

Non-IndependentNon-Executive Chairman

6 June 2019

Disclaimer

FSL - First Ship Lease Trust published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 23:22:02 UTC
