Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Notification Form For Substantial Unitholders In Respect Of Interests In Securities

8. Circumstances giving rise to deemed interests (if the interest is such):

FSL Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("FSLH") is the 100% shareholder of FSL Asset Management Pte. Ltd., which in turn wholly-owns FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. FSLH is therefore deemed to be interested in 8,617,577 units held by FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd.

9. Relationship between the Substantial Shareholders/Unitholders giving notice in this form:

FSL Holdings Pte. Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prime Shareholdings Inc. ("PSI"). PSI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prime Investments and Holdings Ltd, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prime Marine Corporation, which is in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of PMC Holding Inc. ("PMCHI"). PMCHI is 57% held by Joelma Holding Inc. which is 100% held by Efstathios Topouzoglou, 21.5% held by Geomel Holding Inc., which is 100% held by Michail Chalkias, and 21.5% held by Stella Maris Holding Inc., which is 100% held by Georgios Kouleris.

10. Attachments (if any):

11. If this is a replacement of an earlier notification, please provide:

SGXNet announcement reference of the first notification which was announced on SGXNet ( the "Initial Announcement" ): Date of the Initial Announcement: 15-digit transaction reference number of the relevant transaction in the Form 3 which was attached in the Initial Announcement:

12. Remarks (if any):

No. of ordinary units held immediately after the transaction includes subscription for Excess Units of 482,537,018.

The percentage of unitholding before the transaction is based on the total number of issued units of 637,456,577.

The percentage of unitholding after the transaction is based on the total number of issued units of 1,593,641,442.

Substantial Shareholder/UnitholderB

1. Name of Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder:

Prime Shareholdings Inc.

2. Is Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder a fund manager or a person whose interest in the securities of the Listed Issuer are held solely through fund manager(s)?

Yes