FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

(D8DU)
First Ship Lease Trust : 1st Quarter 2020 Financial Results Presentation

05/04/2020 | 10:19pm EDT

05/04/2020 | 10:19pm EDT

1st Quarter 2020

Financial Results Presentation

5 May 2020

Disclaimer

This communication may contain forward-looking statements with respect to current expectations and forecasts of the financial condition and performance as well as the operations and business of First Ship Lease Trust ("FSL Trust" or the "Trust"). Forward-looking statements include expectations or forecasts of future events, statements about the beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements of FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (the "Trustee- Manager"), as trustee-manager of the Trust, that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance of FSL Trust to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding, amongst others, the Trust's present and future business strategy, access to financing, and the political and economic environment in which FSL Trust will operate in the future.

Readers/Recipients are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Neither FSL Trust, nor the Trustee-Manager undertake any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. While due care has been used in the preparation of forecast information, actual results may vary in a materially positive or negative manner. Forecasts and hypothetical examples are subject to uncertainty and contingencies outside the Trust's and/or the Trustee-Manager's control.

Unless stated otherwise, all information in this communication is as of the date of this communication. The information contained in this communication has not been independently verified and furthermore include unaudited financial information. Certain information, statistics and charts contained in this communication have been derived from third party sources. Such information, statistics and charts have not been prepared specifically for the purposes of this communication and neither the Trust, nor the Trustee-Manager have undertaken any independent verification of the accuracy or completeness of such information, statistics and charts. No representations or warranties, express or implied are given in, or in respect of the accuracy or completeness of any information included in this communication and no reliance should be placed in any such information.

The past performance of FSL Trust is not indicative of its future performance. Similarly, the past performance of the Trustee-Manager is not indicative of the Trustee-Manager. The value of the units of FSL Trust (the "Units") and any income derived may increase or decrease. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, FSL Trust and/or the Trustee-Manager or any of its affiliates.

Unitholders should note that there is no right to request or demand FSL Trust and/or the Trustee-Manager to redeem or purchase Units. The Units are listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Stock Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) and may be traded there. However, a liquid market for the trading of the Units is not guaranteed.

This communication is presented in summary form for information purposes only and does not purport to be complete nor to constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an advice, recommendation, offer to sell or an invitation, solicitation, or inducement to purchase or subscribe for Units.

Before acting on any information you should consider the appropriateness of the information contained in this communication and, in particular, you should seek independent financial, legal, etc. advice. All and any investment in the Units involve risks, including, but not limited to, the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments, currency risk in international transactions and the total loss of the investment. Neither the Trust, nor the Trustee- Manager shall be held liable for any losses suffered whatsoever from the investment in the Units.

1st Quarter 2020 Financial Results

2

1st Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Benefitted from strong tanker markets
    • Disposed 3 vessels, capitalising on the improved prices for second-hand tonnage
  • Net profit of US$ 6.68m(1)
    • Up 122% from previous year (US$ 3.01m)(1)
    • 5th consecutive quarterly net profit
  • Adjusted EBITDA of US$ 12.55m(1)(2)
    • Up 9% from previous year (US$ 11.47m)(1)
    • Despite reduced fleet following vessel disposal
  • High fleet utilisation of 98.9%
    • Unchanged from previous year
  • Further improvement of the capital structure
    • Strong cash generation and liquidity position
    • Solid financial ratios
    • Zero net debt as at 31 March 2020
    • Provides strategic optionality and downside protection against adverse economic effects from COVID-19 pandemic
  • Distribution of 1.50 US cents per unit for the 1st quarter 2020
    • No distributions for the same period last year

Note(s):

  1. Unaudited
  2. Excluding gains/losses from the disposal of vessels and vessel impairments

1st Quarter 2020 Financial Results

3

Operating Performance Review

Commentary

  • Disposal of 3 product tankers led to significant reduction (-50.9%y-o-y) of ownership days
  • Lower reduction (-20.8%y-o-y) of EBITDA from product tankers due to strong freight rates
  • Significant increase (+133.7%) of EBITDA from crude oil tankers due to strong freight rates

Note(s):

  1. Unaudited
  2. Excluding gains/losses from the disposal of vessels and vessel impairments

1st Quarter 2020 Financial Results

4

Operating Performance Review (cont'd)

Commentary

  • EBITDA from bareboat and time charters were stable due to fixed-rate agreements
  • EBITDA from pool employment (product and crude oil tankers) increased substantially (+20.2% y-o-y) despite reduced fleet (-36.2%y-o-y)

Note(s):

  1. Unaudited
  2. Excluding gains/losses from the disposal of vessels and vessel impairments

1st Quarter 2020 Financial Results

5

Fleet Employment

US$ 18m(1) of Contracted Revenue

Charter Expiries in 2020

> Redelivery of 3 containerships in May, June and

October 2020, respectively, currently exploring

options

> Charter maturity for 2 chemical tankers in June

2020, with one optional year of extension, waiting

for the charterer

> Charter maturity for 3 specialised tankers in

December 2020, holding discussions with charterer

later this year

Note(s):

  1. As at 31 March 2020, based on revenue from 10 bareboat charters and 2 time charters, excluding optional extensions
  2. Including US$ 2m of revenue from time charters

1st Quarter 2020 Financial Results

6

Fleet Employment (cont'd)

Vessel

Built

Size

'2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Specialised Tanker(s)

DWT

Cumbrian Fisher

2004

12,921

Clyde Fisher

2005

12,984

Shannon Fisher

2006

5,421

Solway Fisher

2006

5,421

Speciality

2006

4,426

Seniority

2006

4,426

Superiority

2007

4,426

Product Tanker(s)

DWT

FSL Singapore

2006

47,470

MR pool with Hafnia

FSL Osaka

2007

45,998

Chemical tanker(s)

DWT

FSL New York

2006

19,970

Time charters with

FSL London

2006

19,996

profit share

Crude oil tanker(s)

DWT

FSL Hong Kong

2007

115,000

RSA with Teekay

Containership(s)

TEU

Vessels on fixed-rate

YM Eminence

2008

4,250

bareboat charters

YM Elixir

2008

4,250

YM Enhancer

2008

4,250

Base

Potential extension

Vessels on fixed-rate

bareboat charters

1st Quarter 2020 Financial Results

7

Update on the Use of Proceeds from the Preferential Offering and the Newbuilding Programme

  • Opening balance on 1 January 2020 of US$ 11.02m
  • US$4.88m were used as 3rd instalment of 10% for keel laying for the newbuilding hull no. N944 in March 2020
  • Closing balance on 31 March 2020 of US$ 6.14m
    • As fixed time deposits with banks in Singapore
    • Subsequently used US$ 4.88m as 3rd instalment of 10% for keel laying for the newbuilding hull no. N945 in April 2020
  • Next payments of US$ 4.88m each (10% of contract price) payable upon launching of each newbuilding in June and August 2020, respectively
  • Delivery of the newbuildings is scheduled for November 2020 and January 2020, respectively
  • Insignificant delays only due to COVID-19 pandemic so far

1st Quarter 2020 Financial Results

8

Income Statement

Income Statement (in US$m)(1)

1st Quarter 2020

1st Quarter 2019

Change in %

Revenue

18.41

19.09

-3.6%

Voyage expenses

-0.30

-0.52

-42.6%

Vessel operating expenses

-4.65

-5.41

-14.2%

Management fees

-0.55

-0.55

1.5%

Trustee fees

-0.01

-0.01

7.7%

Other Trust expenses

-0.35

-1.13

-69.1%

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

12.55

11.47

9.4%

Depreciation

-5.45

-6.30

-13.5%

Impairment charges

-2.03

0.00

100%

Gain on disposal of vessel(s)

2.68

0.00

100%

Results from operating activities (EBIT)

7.74

5.17

49.8%

Finance income

0.16

0.00

100%

Finance expenses

-1.24

-2.16

-42.7%

EBT

6.67

3.01

121.7%

Income tax write-back

0.01

0.00

100%

Profit for the quarter

6.68

3.01

122.0%

per unit (basic) (in US cents)

0.38

0.47

-19.1%

per unit (diluted) (in US cents)

0.38

0.42

-9.5%

Note(s):

  1. Unaudited
  2. Excluding gains/losses from the disposal of vessels and vessel impairments

1st Quarter 2020 Financial Results

9

Balance Sheet

Balance Sheet (in US$m)(1)

31 Mar 2020

31 Dec 2019

31 Mar 2020

31 Dec 2019

Assets

Equity and liabilities

Vessels(2)

156.56

180.70

Units in issue

561.33

561.33

Non-current assets

156.56

180.70

Reserves

-378.29

-358.45

Total unitholder's equity

183.04

202.88

Bank loans

28.02

34.52

Trade and other receivable

9.98

13.18

Non-current liabilities

28.02

34.52

Cash and cash equivalents(3)

67.15

42.44

Non-current assets held for sale

0

38.88

Trade and other payables

2.70

2.22

Current assets

77.13

94.50

Bank loans (current portion)

19.93

35.54

Income tax payable

0

0.04

Current liabilities

22.63

37.80

Total liabilities

50.65

72.32

Total assets

233.69

275.20

Total equity and liabilities

233.69

275.20

Note(s):

  1. Unaudited
  2. Includes operating vessels of US$ 129.37m (2019: US$ 158.60m) and vessels under construction of US$ 27.19m (2019: US$ 22.10m)
  3. Includes US$ 0.50m of restricted cash (2019: US$ 0.50m)

1st Quarter 2020 Financial Results

10

Historical Financial Performance

  • Significant improvement of financial performance over the last few quarters, despite reducing fleet
  • Legacy issues (vessel impairments) left behind, focus on operations and strategy

Note(s):

  1. Unaudited
  2. Excluding gains/losses from the disposal of vessels and vessel impairments

1st Quarter 2020 Financial Results

11

Distribution for the 1st Quarter 2020

Distribution period

1 January 2020 - 31 March 2020

Distribution per unit

1.50 US cents

  • Distribution timetable

Notice of

Books

Distribution

Ex-Date

Closure Date

Books Closure

Payment Date

12 May 2020

13 May 2020,

4 May 2020

12 June 2020

5 p.m.

1st Quarter 2020 Financial Results

12

Contact

FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd.

as Trustee Manager for First Ship Lease Trust

9 Temasek Boulevard, #19-03 Suntec Tower Two Singapore 038989

Tel: +65 6836 3000

Email: enquiries@firstshiplease.com

Investor Relations Contact

Edward Ion and Mary Ng

Helix PR

Tel: +65 6222 6375

Email: investors@firstshiplease.com

www.firstshiplease.com

Disclaimer

FSL - First Ship Lease Trust published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 02:18:06 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Woods Chief Executive Officer
Stathis Topouzoglou Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Alan Christopher Mitchell Chief Financial Officer
Michael John Oliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Grenville Gray Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST-2.99%81
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT73.86%25 368
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-31.31%18 487
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.90%5 680
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-1.17%5 014
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED3.36%2 657
