First Ship Lease Trust : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Konstantinos Courcoubetis

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Appointment

Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 4, 2019 17:22

Announcement Sub Title Appointment of Konstantinos Courcoubetis

Announcement Reference SG191104OTHRX7NF

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Efstathios Topouzoglou

Designation Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Appointment of Independent Director - Mr Konstantinos Courcoubetis

Date Of Appointment 06/11/2019

Name Of Person Konstantinos Courcoubetis

Age 64

Country Of Principal Residence Singapore

The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process) The Board having considered Mr Courcoubetis' qualifications and experience, has appointed him as a Non-Executive Independent Director of FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (as Trustee-Manager of First Ship Lease Trust).

Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibility Non-executive

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Independent Director

Professional qualifications Professor

Any relationship (including immediate family relationships) with any existing director, existing executive officer, the issuer and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries None

Conflict of interests (including any competing business) Nil

Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years 2013 to present - Professor and Associate Head in the ESD Pillar of Singapore University of Technology and Design

1999 to 2015 - Professor in the Athens University of Economics and Business

1990 to 1999 - Head of Networks Department in The Institute of Computer Science of the Foundation for Research and Technology and Professor in the University of Crete

Undertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6)) Yes

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No

Other Principal Commitments* Including Directorships#

Past (for the last 5 years) Nil

Present Nil

(a) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner? No

(b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency? No

(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him? No

(d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose? No

(e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach? No

(f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part? No

(g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust? No

(h) Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust? No

(i) Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity? No

(j) Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-

(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or No

(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or No

(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or No

(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust? No

(k) Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere? No

Any prior experience as a director of an issuer listed on the Exchange? No

If no, please state if the director has attended or will be attending training on the roles and responsibilities of a director of a listed issuer as prescribed by the Exchange Mr Courcoubetis has attended courses conducted by the Singapore Institute of Directors relating to corporate governance and the duties and responsibilities of directors.