FSL TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.

(As Trustee-Manager of First Ship Lease Trust)

(Company Registration No. 200702265R)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

MANDATORY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY CEL IMPETUS CORPORATE FINANCE PTE LTD FOR AND ON BEHALF OF FSL HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. FOR FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

DESPATCH OF OFFEREE CIRCULAR

1. INTRODUCTION

FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as trustee-manager of First Ship Lease Trust ("FSLT", and as trustee-manager of FSLT, the "Trustee-Manager") refers to: the announcement made on 28 June 2019 by CEL Impetus Corporate Finance Pte Ltd, (" CICF ") for and on behalf of FSL Holdings Pte. Ltd. (the " Offeror ") (the sponsor of FSLT), in relation to the despatch of the formal document dated 28 June 2019 containing inter alia the terms and conditions of the Offer (the " Offer Document "), and the letter dated 28 June 2019 to the Bondholder (the " Letter to Bondholder ") containing inter alia the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds Offer; and the announcement made on 3 July 2019 by CICF for and on behalf of the Offeror, in relation to inter alia the Offer and the Convertible Bonds Offer being declared unconditional in all respects on 3 July 2019, and the Final Closing Date (defined below) for the Offer and the Convertible Bonds Offer (the " Offer Unconditional Announcement ").

All capitalised terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the circular dated 12 July 2019 (the "Offeree Circular") despatched by FSLT to the unitholders of FSLT (the "Unitholders") and the Bondholder (together with the Unitholders, the "Securityholders") in relation to the Offer and the Convertible Bonds Offer.

2. DESPATCH OF OFFEREE CIRCULAR

The Board of Directors of the Trustee-Manager wishes to announce that the Offeree Circular, which contains, inter alia, the advice of Stirling Coleman Capital Limited (the "IFA"), the independent financial adviser to the directors of the Trustee-Manager who are considered independent for the purposes of the Offer and the Convertible Bonds Offer (the "Independent Directors"), and the recommendation of the Independent Directors in respect of the Offer and the Convertible Bonds Offer, has been despatched to Securityholders today.

An electronic copy of the Offeree Circular will be made available on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited at www.sgx.com.

Securityholders are advised to read and consider the Offeree Circular (in particular, the advice of the IFA to the Independent Directors, as well as the recommendation of the Independent Directors) carefully. Securityholders who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant, tax adviser or other professional advisers immediately.