First Ship Lease Trust : FSL Trust Announcement Of 3QFY19 Results And Conference Call

FSL TRUST ANNOUNCEMENT OF 3QFY19

RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

Singapore, 30 October 2019 - FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. ("FSLTM"), the Trustee- Manager of First Ship Lease Trust ("FSL Trust"), will be announcing the financial results of FSL Trust for third quarter ended 30 September 2019 on Wednesday, 6 November 2019, after trading hours.

FSLTM will host a teleconference call to discuss the financial results of the Trust. The details of the conference call are as follows:

Date of conference call : Thursday, 7 November 2019 Scheduled time : 10.00 a.m. (Singapore time) Dial-in numbers : Singapore 800 616 2313 (toll-free) +65 3158 0667 Hong Kong 800 906 648 (toll-free) +852 3008 2034 United States 1800 7429 301 (toll-free) +184 5507 1610

Dial-in numbers for locations that are not listed above are available upon request.

Please email to investors@firstshiplease.comwith your name, company, contact number and email address or call +65 6836 3000 to register for the conference call. The participant pass code will be provided upon registration.

The audio recording of the conference call will be available on FSL Trust's website at www.FSLTrust.com from 12.00 p.m. (Singapore time) on Friday, 8 November 2019.

‐‐end‐‐

www.FSLTrust.com