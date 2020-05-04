First Ship Lease Trust : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results 0 05/04/2020 | 10:24pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2020 First Ship Lease Trust ("FSL Trust" or the "Trust") is a Singapore-based business trust which owns a diversified fleet of well-maintained, oceangoing vessels across different segments. As at 31 March 2020, the vessel portfolio comprised 15 operating vessels, including containerships and a variety of tankers, and 2 tanker newbuildings under construction. Of the 15 operating vessels, 10 vessels are leased to international shipping companies on fixed-rate period bareboat charters, whilst 5 vessels are employed on short-term time charters or in pools. The 2 tanker newbuildings under construction are expected to be delivered to FSL Trust in late 2020 and early 2021, respectively. The combined portfolio of vessels (excluding the 2 newbuildings under construction) had a dollar- weighted average age of approximately 13 years and a dollar-weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 1 year (excluding extension periods and early buy-out options). References to the term "Group" mean FSL Trust and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. Summary of FSL Trust Consolidated Results Inc/ 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 (Dec) US$'000 US$'000 % Revenue 18,412 19,090 (3.6) Adjusted EBITDA 1 12,553 11,472 9.4 Profit for the quarter 6,680 3,009 122.0 Net distributable amount 26,521 - 100.0 Amount to be distributed 26,521 - 100.0 Distribution per unit ("DPU") (US Cents) 1.50 - 100.0 Average number of vessels 16.4 19.0 (14.7) 1 Excluding gains/losses from the disposal of vessels and vessel impairments Page 1 of 17 FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 1(a)(i) Consolidated Income Statements Note Revenue Depreciation expense on vessels (a) Gain on disposal of vessels (b) Impairment on vessels (c) Voyage expenses Vessel operating expenses Management fees Trustee fees Other Trust expenses Results from operating activities Finance income Finance expenses Profit before tax Income tax write-back Profit for the quarter Note: (a) Including amortization of dry-docking costs. Group Inc/ 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 (Dec) US$'000 US$'000 % 18,412 19,090 (3.6) (5,454) (6,304) (13.5) 2,679 - 100.0 (2,034) - 100.0 (297) (517) (42.6) (4,646) (5,412) (14.2) (553) (545) 1.5 (14) (13) 7.7 (349) (1,131) (69.1) 7,744 5,168 49.8 164 - 100.0 (1,238) (2,159) (42.7) 6,670 3,009 121.7 10 - 100.0 6,680 3,009 122.0 This relates to the sale of the two product tankers ( FSL Piraeus and FSL Perth ) in January 2020 and one crude oil tanker ( FSL Shanghai ) in March 2020. This relates to the impairment recognised on one product tanker ( FSL Osaka ) in 1Q 2020. (refer to paragraph 8(b)(ii)). 1(a)(ii) Statements of Comprehensive Income Group 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Profit for the quarter 6,680 3,009 Total comprehensive income, net of tax 6,680 3,009 Page 2 of 17 FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 1(a)(iii) Distribution Statements Note 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Profit for the quarter 6,680 3,009 Add: Non-cash adjustments (a) 4,526 5,985 Net cash generated from operations 11,206 8,994 Less: Repayment of secured bank loans (6,838) (5,740) Prepayment of secured bank loans (b) - Income available for distribution 4,368 3,254 Add: Utilisation of cash retained from previous periods (c) 22,153 - Less: Cash retained in the current period - (3,254) Net distributable amount (d) 26,521 - Amount available for distribution 26,521 - Comprising:(i) Tax-exempt distribution 26,347 - (ii) Tax-exempt(one-tier) distribution 174 - Amount to be distributed 26,521 - Units at end of quarter ('000) 1,768,058 637,457 Distribution per unit (US Cents) 1.50 - Notes: Non-cash adjustments Depreciation expense on vessels 1 Impairment on vessels Gain on disposal of vessels Amortisation of initial direct costs 2 Group 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 US$'000 US$'000 5,164 5,978 2,034 - (2,679) - 7 7 4,526 5,985 In 1Q 2020, US$15.7 million of the cash proceeds from the sale of two product tankers and one crude oil tanker were used to prepay the secured bank loan. However, as the US$15.7 million was generated from the sale of the vessels instead of operations, it has not been included in this statement. The amount of distribution is not limited to the amount of net distributable amount as distributions can also be made from proceeds arising from the sale of any vessel. A distribution was approved by the Board of Directors for this quarter. This comprises of the income available for distribution in Q1 2020 and the cash proceeds from the disposal of vessels.

For the period ended 31 March 2020, the Board of Directors has determined that the Distribution Reinvestment Scheme will not apply to the distribution declared for this quarter. Excluding amortization of dry-docking costs. Excluding amortization of deferred arrangement fees. Page 3 of 17 FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 1(b)(i) Statements of Financial Position 31 Mar 2020 31 Dec 2019 Group Trust Group Trust Note US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Non-current assets Vessels (c) 156,557 - 180,702 - Subsidiaries - 31,847 - 31,847 156,557 31,847 180,702 31,847 Current assets Trade and other receivables 9,978 67,223 13,181 97,262 Cash and cash equivalents (a) 67,150 32,555 42,436 29,063 Non-current assets classified as held-for-sale (c) - - 38,877 - 77,128 99,778 94,494 126,325 Total assets 233,685 131,625 275,196 158,172 Equity attributable to unitholders of FSL Trust Units in issue 561,332 561,332 561,332 561,332 Reserves (378,292) (429,952) (358,451) (403,410) Total equity 183,040 131,380 202,881 157,922 Non-current liabilities Secured bank loans (b) 28,015 - 34,517 - Current liabilities Trade and other payables 2,700 245 2,215 211 Secured bank loans (b) 19,930 - 35,544 - Income tax payable - - 39 39 22,630 245 37,798 250 Total liabilities 50,645 245 72,315 250 Total equity and liabilities 233,685 131,625 275,196 158,172 Page 4 of 17 FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 1(b)(i) Statements of Financial Position (cont'd) Note: Cash and cash equivalents comprise: 31 Mar 2020 31 Dec 2019 Group Trust Group Trust US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Cash at Bank 41,979 7,384 16,190 2,817 Fixed deposits with financial institutions 25,171 25,171 26,246 26,246 Cash and cash equivalents 67,150 32,555 42,436 29,063 Less: Restricted cash^ (500) - (500) - Cash and cash equivalents in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 66,650 32,555 41,936 29,063 The restricted cash is the minimum cash balance maintained with a lender in accordance to the respective loan facility agreement.

Fixed deposits with financial institutions mature on varying periods, substantially between 3 to 6 months. Interest rates ranging from 1.10% to 2.20% per annum. Aggregate Amount of the Group's Borrowings and Debt Securities 31 Mar 2020 31 Dec 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Secured bank loans Repayable within one year Secured bank loans 20,257 36,120 Less: Unamortised debt transaction costs (327) (576) 19,930 35,544 Repayable after one year Secured bank loans 28,130 34,757 Less: Unamortised debt transaction costs (115) (240) 28,015 34,517 In FY 2018, the Trustee-Manager, on behalf of FSL Trust, has through its subsidiaries secured the following term loan facilities: US$50 million facility agreement with Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited; US$40 million facility agreement with Chailease International Financial Services Co., Ltd.; and US$18 million facility agreement with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V. The weighted average interest margin over LIBOR of the three loans is 4.012%. The aggregate outstanding balance of the loan facilities as at 31 March 2020 was US$48.4 million. Page 5 of 17 FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 Aggregate Amount of the Group's Borrowings and Debt Securities (cont'd)

As at 31 March 2020, the Group is in compliance with the terms of the loan agreements. The term loan facilities are secured on the following: a first priority mortgage over the Group's vessels; a first priority assignment of the Group's rights, title, interest in the insurances to and for each vessel, including insurance for hull and machinery, protection and indemnity and war risks; a first priority assignment of the Group's rights, title and interest in and to the charter agreements and the charter income of each vessel; and pledge of the shares of all the vessel-owning subsidiaries. Vessels

Vessels comprise: 31 Mar 2020 31 Dec 2019 Group Trust Group Trust US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Vessels Operating Vessels 129,367 - 158,597 - Vessels under construction 27,190 - 22,105 - 156,557 - 180,702 - Plan approval is completed and works have been proceeding as scheduled. Keel laying for Hull no. 944 and Hull no. 945 were completed in March 2020 and April 2020 respectively. As at 31 December 2019, the Group reclassified two product tankers to non-current assets classified as held-for-sale. The Group recorded an impairment on these vessels amounting to US$5.0 million in aggregate in the income statement for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. Page 6 of 17 FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 (c) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Note Group 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Operating activities: Profit before tax 6,670 3,009 Adjustments for: Depreciation expense on vessels 5,454 6,304 Impairment on vessels 2,034 - Amortisation of debt transaction costs 374 304 Amortisation of initial direct costs 54 54 Interest income (164) - Interest expense 882 1,849 Gain on disposal of vessels (2,679) - 12,625 11,520 Changes in working capital: Trade and other receivables 3,298 210 Inventories - (227) Trade and other payables 656 174 Lease income received in advance - (1,688) Cash generated from operating activities 16,579 9,989 Income tax paid (29) - Cash flows generated from operating activities 16,550 9,989 Investing activities: Vessels initial direct costs - (102) Costs incurred for the vessels under construction (a) (5,085) (10,416) Costs incurred for vessel equipment (1,034) (147) Interest received 69 - Net proceeds on disposal of vessels 64,278 - Cash flows generated from/(used in) investing activities 58,228 (10,665) Financing activities: Loan from Sponsor - 10,000 Distribution to unitholders (26,521) - Repayment of secured bank loans (6,838) (5,740) Prepayment of secured bank loans (15,652) - Interest paid (1,053) (1,866) Cash flows (used in)/generated from financing activities (50,064) 2,394 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 24,714 1,718 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 41,936 13,381 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 66,650 15,099 Comprising:- Cash at Bank 41,479 15,099 Short-term deposits 25,171 - 66,650 15,099 Page 7 of 17 FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 1(c) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (cont'd) Note: Update of the use of proceeds from the Preferential Offering

Up to 31 March 2020, the Trust had utilised part of the net proceeds of US$31.00 million from the Preferential Offering as follows: Use of proceeds 1Q 2020 Total US$'000 US$'000 Full repayment of the amounts outstanding under the Bridging Loan(ii) - 10,220(i) Second instalment of 10% of the consideration for New Vessels (hull N944) - 4,880 Second instalment of 10% of the consideration for New Vessels (hull N945) - 4,880 Third instalment of 10% of the consideration for New Vessels (hull N944) 4,880 4,880 Total 4,880 24,860 Note: The Bridging Loan was applied towards the first instalments of the aggregate consideration for the New Vessels (hulls N944 and N945). As of 3 June 2019 upon the completion of the Preferential Offering and pursuant to the set-off arrangement between the Group with FSL Holdings Pte. Ltd., the Sponsor, the amount outstanding under the bridging loan of US$10.00 million and the related outstanding accrued interest of US$0.22 million were set-off against the subscription monies for New and excess Units. Page 8 of 17 FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 1(d)(i) Statements of Changes in Unitholders' Funds Option Foreign premium on Currency Accumulated Units in convertible Translation Profit/ Total Issue bonds Reserve (Losses) Equity US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 2020 Group At 1 January 2020 561,332 - (6,725) (351,726) 202,881 Total comprehensive income for the quarter - - - 6,680 6,680 Contribution by and distribution to unitholders: Distribution to unitholders - - - (26,521) (26,521) At 31 March 2020 561,332 - (6,725) (371,567) 183,040 Option Foreign premium on Currency Accumulated Units in convertible Translation Profit/ Total Issue bonds Reserve (Losses) Equity US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 2019 Group At 1 January 2019 523,284 560 (6,725) (361,857) 155,262 Total comprehensive income for the quarter - - - 3,009 3,009 At 31 March 2019 523,284 560 (6,725) (352,848) 158,271 2020 Trust At 1 January 2020 Total comprehensive loss for the quarter Contribution by and distribution to unitholders: Distribution to unitholders At 31 March 2020 2019 Trust At 1 January 2019 Total comprehensive loss for the quarter At 31 March 2019 Option premium on Units in convertible Accumulated Total Issue bonds Losses Equity US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 561,332 - (403,410) 157,922 - - (21) (21) - - (26,521) (26,521) 561,332 - (429,952) 131,380 Option premium on Units in convertible Accumulated Total Issue bonds Losses Equity US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 523,284 560 (407,600) 116,244 - - (545) (545) 523,284 560 (408,145) 115,699 Page 9 of 17 FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 1(d)(ii) and 1(d)(iii) Details of any changes in Units and Total number of issued units 1Q 2020 FY 2019 Note Units Units At the beginning of the period 1,768,057,636 637,456,577 Preferential Offering (1) - 956,184,865 Conversion of Bonds (2) - 174,416,194 At the end of the period 1,768,057,636 1,768,057,636 There are no treasury shares and no subsidiary holdings as at 31 March 2020 and as at 31 March 2019. Preferential Offering At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Trust held on 22 April 2019, Unitholders voted in favour of the Trust's proposed preferential offering. Pursuant to the Preferential Offering, an aggregate of 956,184,865 New Units have been issued by FSL Trust on 7 June 2019. Convertible Bonds On 21 May 2018, the Trust issued US$7,250,000 in principal amount of Convertible Bonds due in 2020 which were convertible by holders into units of the Trust at any time during the Term at conversion price of US$0.05687 per unit. With effect from 7 June 2019, being the date of issue of the New Units pursuant to the Preferential Offering, the Conversion Price was adjusted to S$0.05644. The Subscriber, on 15 July 2019, exercised its right to convert all of the Bonds in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bond Subscription Agreement. Therefore, the Bonds were converted into 174,416,194 New Units at the Adjusted Conversion Price of S$0.05644 (equivalent to approximately US$0.04157 based on an exchange rate of S$1 to US$0.7365 on 15 July 2019) for each New Unit. Following the issue of 956,184,865 New Units in June under the Preferential Offering, and the issue of 174,416,194 New Units in July following the conversion of the Bond, the total number of issued units in FSL Trust has increased from 637,456,577 Units to 1,768,057,636 Units. Page 10 of 17 FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 1(d)(iv) Sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of treasury units Nil. 1(d)(v) Sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of subsidiary holdings Nil. Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed and in accordance with which auditing standard or practice

The figures have not been audited or reviewed by the auditors. Where the figures have been audited, or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any qualifications or emphasis of matter)

Not applicable. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited financial statements have been applied

FSL Trust has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the preparation of the financial statements for the current reporting period compared with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the adoption of the new or revised International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") applicable for the financial period beginning 1 January 2020. If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change

FSL Trust has adopted all the new or revised IFRS that are effective for the financial period beginning 1 January 2020 and are relevant to its operations. The adoption of these IFRS does not have significant financial impact on the Group's financial position or results. Page 11 of 17 FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 6. Earnings per unit ("EPU") and Distribution per unit ("DPU") for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year Group 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 Basic and diluted earnings per unit is based on: Weighted average number of issued units (basic) ('000) 1,768,058 637,457 Basic earnings per unit based on weighted average number of units in issue (US Cents) 0.38 0.47 Weighted average number of issued units (diluted) ('000) (a) 1,768,058 764,940 Diluted earnings per unit based on weighted average number of units in issue (US Cents) (b) 0.38 0.42 Number of issued units at end of quarter ('000) 1,768,058 637,457 Distribution per unit (US Cents) 1.50 - Note: For the purpose of calculating the diluted EPU, the weighted average number of units in issue is adjusted to take into account the dilutive effect arising from full conversion of convertible bonds to units for 1Q 2019. For the purpose of calculating the diluted EPU, interest expenses on the convertible bond of US$0.24 million was added back to the net profit for 1Q 2019. As at 31 March 2020, the Trust do not have any outstanding instrument with potentially dilutive effect. 7. Net Asset Value ("NAV") per unit based on units at the end of the current financial period reported on and immediately preceding financial year 31 Mar 2020 31 Dec 2019 Note Group Trust Group Trust Net asset value per unit (US$) (a) 0.10 0.07 0.11 0.09 Note: Net asset value (based on book value) per unit was calculated based on the applicable number of units issued as at the end of the respective period/year. Page 12 of 17 FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 8. Review of Performance The breakdown of the revenue and the net result from operations is as follows: 1Q 2020 vs 1Q 2019 Group Inc/ 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 (Dec) US$'000 US$'000 % Revenue 18,412 19,090 (3.6) Voyage expenses (297) (517) (42.6) Vessel operating expenses (4,646) (5,412) (14.2) Management fees (553) (545) 1.5 Trustee fees (14) (13) 7.7 Other Trust expenses 1 (349) (1,131) (69.1) Adjusted EBITDA 2 12,553 11,472 9.4 Depreciation expense on vessels (5,454) (6,304) (13.5) Impairment on vessels (2,034) - 100.0 Gain on disposal of vessels 2,679 - 100.0 Results from operating activities (EBIT) 7,744 5,168 49.8 Finance income 164 - 100.0 Finance expenses (1,238) (2,159) (42.7) Profit before tax (EBT) 6,670 3,009 121.7 Income tax write-back 10 - 100.0 Profit for the quarter 6,680 3,009 122.0 Adjusted EBITDA

Bareboat charter

Bareboat charter rentals generated adjusted EBITDA of US$6.3 million in the quarter under review. Time charter Chemical tankers The two chemical tankers, FSL New York and FSL London have been employed on time charter from 12 June 2018 and 19 June 2018 respectively after exiting the spot market. These vessels generated adjusted EBITDA of US$0.9 million in the quarter under review. Included in the other Trust expenses are vessel inspection fees, valuation fees, insurance, directors fees, professional fees, take over costs, printing, investor relations and others. Excluding gains/losses from the disposal of vessels and vessel impairments Page 13 of 17 FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 8. Review of Performance (cont'd) Pool/Revenue Sharing Agreement ('RSA') Product tankers

FSL Osaka entered an MR pool managed by Hafnia Management ('Hafnia Pool') in November 2015. In the quarter under review, the vessel generated net pool revenue of US$1.7 million. After deducting vessel operating expenses, the vessel generated adjusted EBITDA of US$1.0 million.

FSL Singapore entered an MR pool managed by Hafnia Management ('Hafnia Pool') on 23 April 2018. In the quarter under review, the vessel generated net pool revenue of US$1.6 million. After deducting vessel operating expenses, the vessel generated adjusted EBITDA of US$1.0 million.

FSL Piraeus and FSL Perth entered Sigma Tanker Pool managed by Heidmar Inc. ('Sigma Tanker Pool') on 21 August 2018 and 25 August 2018 respectively. In the quarter under review, these vessels together generated net pool revenue of US$1.3 million. After deducting vessel operating expenses, the vessels generated adjusted EBITDA of US$0.8 million. FSL Piraeus and FSL Perth were ultimately sold on 23 January 2020 and 17 January 2020 respectively. Crude oil tankers

FSL Hong Kong and FSL Shanghai are employed on a RSA (Revenue Sharing Agreement) from 14 April 2017 and 12 September 2017 respectively. In the quarter under review, these vessels together generated net pool revenue of US$5.0 million. After deducting vessel operating expenses, the vessels generated adjusted EBITDA of US$2.8 million. FSL Shanghai was ultimately sold on 30 March 2020. Other operating expenses Depreciation expense on vessels

Depreciation expense on vessels decreased by 13.6% (US$0.8 million) due to lower depreciation expenses arising from the disposal of two product tankers and one crude oil tanker in January 2020 and March 2020 respectively; Impairment on vessels

Upon re-assessment of the recoverable amount, it was assessed that the carrying amount of FSL Osaka had exceeded the recoverable amount and an impairment of US$2.03 million for the vessel was recognized. Page 14 of 17 FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 8. Review of Performance (cont'd) Results from operating activities

On an overall basis, FSL Trust generated an operating profit of US$7.7 million in this quarter, compared to US$5.2 million over the same period last year. Finance expenses

Finance expenses in 1Q 2020, including an exchange gain of US$18,000 (1Q 2019: exchange loss of US$6,000), decreased by 42.7% (US$0.9 million) mainly due to the lower outstanding indebtedness and non-incurrence of bond interest, offset with amortisation of debt transaction costs For 1Q 2020, FSL Trust achieved net profits of US$6.7 million. Variance from Prospect Statement Not applicable. Outlook and Prospects

The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the world economy and global trade will be a significant factor in the performance of the shipping industry in 2020. FSL Trust is carefully monitoring the developments and the potential effects of the pandemic on its business, operations and financial performance. Whilst we cannot entirely exclude adverse effects of the pandemic on the Trust, the strong financial position and contracted revenue of the Trust as well as the improved freight rates for tankers provide a certain level of downside protection. We expect that the Trust will be able to meet all its obligations and we remain cautiously optimistic for the overall performance of the Trust for 2020. Page 15 of 17 FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 11. Distribution (a) Current financial period Any distributions declared for : Yes the current financial period Amount : US$26,520,865 Distribution Period : 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020 Distribution Type : Cash, Tax-exempt Distribution Distribution Rate : US1.50 cents per unit Par Value of units : Not applicable Tax Rate : Distributions received by either Singapore tax resident unitholders or non-Singapore tax resident unitholders are exempt from Singapore income tax and are also not subject to Singapore withholding tax. The unitholders are not entitled to tax credits for any taxes paid by the Trustee-Manager of FSL Trust. (b) Corresponding Period of the Immediate Preceding Financial Period Any distributions declared for : No the previous corresponding period (c) Payment Date 12 June 2020 (d) Books closure date : The Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of FSL Trust will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on 13 May 2020 for the purposes of determining each unitholder's entitlement to the Distribution of US1.50 cents per unit. Unitholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") are credited with units at 5.00 p.m. on 13 May 2020 will be entitled to the Distribution to be paid on 12 June 2020. (e) Currency election procedures : Unitholders whose units are held directly through CDP will receive their distribution in the Singapore dollar equivalent of the US1.50 cents per unit declared. Unitholders who wish to elect to receive the distribution in US dollars can do so by submitting a "Currency Election Notice" by 5.00 p.m. on 29 May 2020. Page 16 of 17 FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 If no distribution has been declared/recommended, a statement to that effect and the reason(s) for the decision

Not applicable. If the Group has obtained a general mandate from unitholders for Interested Party

Transaction ("IPT"), the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule

920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect

FSL Trust does not have any unitholders' mandate for IPT. Confirmation by the Board pursuant to Rule 705(5) of the Listing Manual

To the best of our knowledge, nothing has come to the attention of the board of directors which may render the interim financial results of the Group for the quarter ended 31 March 2020 to be false or misleading in any material aspect. The Trustee-Manager, FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd., has procured undertakings required under Rule 720(1), from all its directors and executive officers. This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other companies, changes in operating expenses, Trust expenses and governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which are based on current view of management on future events. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD FSL TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD. (COMPANY REGISTRATION NO. 200702265R) AS TRUSTEE-MANAGER OF FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST Markus Wenker Chief Financial Officer 4 May 2020 Page 17 of 17 Attachments Original document

