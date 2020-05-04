Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  First Ship Lease Trust    D8DU   SG1U66934613

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

(D8DU)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Ship Lease Trust : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 10:24pm EDT

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2020

First Ship Lease Trust ("FSL Trust" or the "Trust") is a Singapore-based business trust which owns a diversified fleet of well-maintained, oceangoing vessels across different segments.

As at 31 March 2020, the vessel portfolio comprised 15 operating vessels, including containerships and a variety of tankers, and 2 tanker newbuildings under construction. Of the 15 operating vessels, 10 vessels are leased to international shipping companies on fixed-rate period bareboat charters, whilst 5 vessels are employed on short-term time charters or in pools. The 2 tanker newbuildings under construction are expected to be delivered to FSL Trust in late 2020 and early 2021, respectively.

The combined portfolio of vessels (excluding the 2 newbuildings under construction) had a dollar- weighted average age of approximately 13 years and a dollar-weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 1 year (excluding extension periods and early buy-out options).

References to the term "Group" mean FSL Trust and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.

Summary of FSL Trust Consolidated Results

Inc/

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

(Dec)

US$'000

US$'000

%

Revenue

18,412

19,090

(3.6)

Adjusted EBITDA 1

12,553

11,472

9.4

Profit for the quarter

6,680

3,009

122.0

Net distributable amount

26,521

-

100.0

Amount to be distributed

26,521

-

100.0

Distribution per unit ("DPU") (US Cents)

1.50

-

100.0

Average number of vessels

16.4

19.0

(14.7)

1 Excluding gains/losses from the disposal of vessels and vessel impairments

Page 1 of 17

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

1(a)(i) Consolidated Income Statements

Note

Revenue

Depreciation expense on vessels

(a)

Gain on disposal of vessels

(b)

Impairment on vessels

(c)

Voyage expenses

Vessel operating expenses

Management fees

Trustee fees

Other Trust expenses

Results from operating activities

Finance income

Finance expenses

Profit before tax

Income tax write-back

Profit for the quarter

Note:

(a) Including amortization of dry-docking costs.

Group

Inc/

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

(Dec)

US$'000

US$'000

%

18,412

19,090

(3.6)

(5,454)

(6,304)

(13.5)

2,679

-

100.0

(2,034)

-

100.0

(297)

(517)

(42.6)

(4,646)

(5,412)

(14.2)

(553)

(545)

1.5

(14)

(13)

7.7

(349)

(1,131)

(69.1)

7,744

5,168

49.8

164

-

100.0

(1,238)

(2,159)

(42.7)

6,670

3,009

121.7

10

-

100.0

6,680

3,009

122.0

  1. This relates to the sale of the two product tankers (FSL Piraeus and FSL Perth) in January 2020 and one crude oil tanker (FSL Shanghai) in March 2020.
  2. This relates to the impairment recognised on one product tanker (FSL Osaka) in 1Q 2020. (refer to paragraph 8(b)(ii)).

1(a)(ii) Statements of Comprehensive Income

Group

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

US$'000

US$'000

Profit for the quarter

6,680

3,009

Total comprehensive income, net of tax

6,680

3,009

Page 2 of 17

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

1(a)(iii) Distribution Statements

Note

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

US$'000

US$'000

Profit for the quarter

6,680

3,009

Add: Non-cash adjustments

(a)

4,526

5,985

Net cash generated from operations

11,206

8,994

Less: Repayment of secured bank loans

(6,838)

(5,740)

Prepayment of secured bank loans

(b)

-

Income available for distribution

4,368

3,254

Add: Utilisation of cash retained from previous periods

(c)

22,153

-

Less: Cash retained in the current period

-

(3,254)

Net distributable amount

(d)

26,521

-

Amount available for distribution

26,521

-

Comprising:(i) Tax-exempt distribution

26,347

-

(ii) Tax-exempt(one-tier) distribution

174

-

Amount to be distributed

26,521

-

Units at end of quarter ('000)

1,768,058

637,457

Distribution per unit (US Cents)

1.50

-

Notes:

  1. Non-cashadjustments

Depreciation expense on vessels 1 Impairment on vessels

Gain on disposal of vessels Amortisation of initial direct costs 2

Group

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

US$'000

US$'000

5,164

5,978

2,034

-

(2,679)

-

7

7

4,526

5,985

  1. In 1Q 2020, US$15.7 million of the cash proceeds from the sale of two product tankers and one crude oil tanker were used to prepay the secured bank loan. However, as the US$15.7 million was generated from the sale of the vessels instead of operations, it has not been included in this statement.
  2. The amount of distribution is not limited to the amount of net distributable amount as distributions can also be made from proceeds arising from the sale of any vessel.
  3. A distribution was approved by the Board of Directors for this quarter. This comprises of the income available for distribution in Q1 2020 and the cash proceeds from the disposal of vessels.
    For the period ended 31 March 2020, the Board of Directors has determined that the Distribution Reinvestment Scheme will not apply to the distribution declared for this quarter.
  1. Excluding amortization of dry-docking costs.
  2. Excluding amortization of deferred arrangement fees.

Page 3 of 17

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

1(b)(i) Statements of Financial Position

31 Mar 2020

31 Dec 2019

Group

Trust

Group

Trust

Note

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Non-current assets

Vessels

(c)

156,557

-

180,702

-

Subsidiaries

-

31,847

-

31,847

156,557

31,847

180,702

31,847

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

9,978

67,223

13,181

97,262

Cash and cash equivalents

(a)

67,150

32,555

42,436

29,063

Non-current assets classified

as held-for-sale

(c)

-

-

38,877

-

77,128

99,778

94,494

126,325

Total assets

233,685

131,625

275,196

158,172

Equity attributable to

unitholders of FSL Trust

Units in issue

561,332

561,332

561,332

561,332

Reserves

(378,292)

(429,952)

(358,451)

(403,410)

Total equity

183,040

131,380

202,881

157,922

Non-current liabilities

Secured bank loans

(b)

28,015

-

34,517

-

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

2,700

245

2,215

211

Secured bank loans

(b)

19,930

-

35,544

-

Income tax payable

-

-

39

39

22,630

245

37,798

250

Total liabilities

50,645

245

72,315

250

Total equity and liabilities

233,685

131,625

275,196

158,172

Page 4 of 17

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

1(b)(i) Statements of Financial Position (cont'd)

Note:

  1. Cash and cash equivalents comprise:

31 Mar 2020

31 Dec 2019

Group

Trust

Group

Trust

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Cash at Bank

41,979

7,384

16,190

2,817

Fixed deposits with financial

institutions

25,171

25,171

26,246

26,246

Cash and cash equivalents

67,150

32,555

42,436

29,063

Less: Restricted cash^

(500)

-

(500)

-

Cash and cash equivalents in the

Consolidated Statement of Cash

Flows

66,650

32,555

41,936

29,063

  • The restricted cash is the minimum cash balance maintained with a lender in accordance to the respective loan facility agreement.
    Fixed deposits with financial institutions mature on varying periods, substantially between 3 to 6 months. Interest rates ranging from 1.10% to 2.20% per annum.
  1. Aggregate Amount of the Group's Borrowings and Debt Securities

31 Mar 2020

31 Dec 2019

US$'000

US$'000

Secured bank loans

Repayable within one year

Secured bank loans

20,257

36,120

Less: Unamortised debt transaction costs

(327)

(576)

19,930

35,544

Repayable after one year

Secured bank loans

28,130

34,757

Less: Unamortised debt transaction costs

(115)

(240)

28,015

34,517

In FY 2018, the Trustee-Manager, on behalf of FSL Trust, has through its subsidiaries secured the following term loan facilities:

  1. US$50 million facility agreement with Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited;
  2. US$40 million facility agreement with Chailease International Financial Services Co., Ltd.; and
  3. US$18 million facility agreement with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V.

The weighted average interest margin over LIBOR of the three loans is 4.012%.

The aggregate outstanding balance of the loan facilities as at 31 March 2020 was US$48.4 million.

Page 5 of 17

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

  1. Aggregate Amount of the Group's Borrowings and Debt Securities (cont'd)
    As at 31 March 2020, the Group is in compliance with the terms of the loan agreements. The term loan facilities are secured on the following:
    1. a first priority mortgage over the Group's vessels;
    2. a first priority assignment of the Group's rights, title, interest in the insurances to and for each vessel, including insurance for hull and machinery, protection and indemnity and war risks;
    3. a first priority assignment of the Group's rights, title and interest in and to the charter agreements and the charter income of each vessel; and
    4. pledge of the shares of all the vessel-owning subsidiaries.
  3. Vessels
    Vessels comprise:

31 Mar 2020

31 Dec 2019

Group

Trust

Group

Trust

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Vessels

Operating Vessels

129,367

-

158,597

-

Vessels under construction

27,190

-

22,105

-

156,557

-

180,702

-

Plan approval is completed and works have been proceeding as scheduled. Keel laying for Hull no. 944 and Hull no. 945 were completed in March 2020 and April 2020 respectively.

As at 31 December 2019, the Group reclassified two product tankers to non-current assets classified as held-for-sale. The Group recorded an impairment on these vessels amounting to US$5.0 million in aggregate in the income statement for the financial year ended 31 December 2019.

Page 6 of 17

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

(c)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Note

Group

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

US$'000

US$'000

Operating activities:

Profit before tax

6,670

3,009

Adjustments for:

Depreciation expense on vessels

5,454

6,304

Impairment on vessels

2,034

-

Amortisation of debt transaction costs

374

304

Amortisation of initial direct costs

54

54

Interest income

(164)

-

Interest expense

882

1,849

Gain on disposal of vessels

(2,679)

-

12,625

11,520

Changes in working capital:

Trade and other receivables

3,298

210

Inventories

-

(227)

Trade and other payables

656

174

Lease income received in advance

-

(1,688)

Cash generated from operating activities

16,579

9,989

Income tax paid

(29)

-

Cash flows generated from operating activities

16,550

9,989

Investing activities:

Vessels initial direct costs

-

(102)

Costs incurred for the vessels under construction

(a)

(5,085)

(10,416)

Costs incurred for vessel equipment

(1,034)

(147)

Interest received

69

-

Net proceeds on disposal of vessels

64,278

-

Cash flows generated from/(used in) investing

activities

58,228

(10,665)

Financing activities:

Loan from Sponsor

-

10,000

Distribution to unitholders

(26,521)

-

Repayment of secured bank loans

(6,838)

(5,740)

Prepayment of secured bank loans

(15,652)

-

Interest paid

(1,053)

(1,866)

Cash flows (used in)/generated from financing

activities

(50,064)

2,394

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

24,714

1,718

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

41,936

13,381

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

66,650

15,099

Comprising:-

Cash at Bank

41,479

15,099

Short-term deposits

25,171

-

66,650

15,099

Page 7 of 17

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

1(c) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (cont'd)

Note:

  1. Update of the use of proceeds from the Preferential Offering
    Up to 31 March 2020, the Trust had utilised part of the net proceeds of US$31.00 million from the Preferential Offering as follows:

Use of proceeds

1Q 2020

Total

US$'000

US$'000

Full repayment of the amounts outstanding under the

Bridging Loan(ii)

-

10,220(i)

Second instalment of 10% of the consideration for

New Vessels (hull N944)

-

4,880

Second instalment of 10% of the consideration for

New Vessels (hull N945)

-

4,880

Third instalment of 10% of the consideration for New

Vessels (hull N944)

4,880

4,880

Total

4,880

24,860

Note:

  1. The Bridging Loan was applied towards the first instalments of the aggregate consideration for the New Vessels (hulls N944 and N945).
  2. As of 3 June 2019 upon the completion of the Preferential Offering and pursuant to the set-off arrangement between the Group with FSL Holdings Pte. Ltd., the Sponsor, the amount outstanding under the bridging loan of US$10.00 million and the related outstanding accrued interest of US$0.22 million were set-off against the subscription monies for New and excess Units.

Page 8 of 17

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

1(d)(i) Statements of Changes in Unitholders' Funds

Option

Foreign

premium on

Currency

Accumulated

Units in

convertible

Translation

Profit/

Total

Issue

bonds

Reserve

(Losses)

Equity

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

2020

Group

At 1 January 2020

561,332

-

(6,725)

(351,726)

202,881

Total comprehensive income for

the quarter

-

-

-

6,680

6,680

Contribution by and distribution

to unitholders:

Distribution to unitholders

-

-

-

(26,521)

(26,521)

At 31 March 2020

561,332

-

(6,725)

(371,567)

183,040

Option

Foreign

premium on

Currency

Accumulated

Units in

convertible

Translation

Profit/

Total

Issue

bonds

Reserve

(Losses)

Equity

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

2019

Group

At 1 January 2019

523,284

560

(6,725)

(361,857)

155,262

Total comprehensive income for

the quarter

-

-

-

3,009

3,009

At 31 March 2019

523,284

560

(6,725)

(352,848)

158,271

2020 Trust

At 1 January 2020

Total comprehensive loss for the quarter Contribution by and distribution to unitholders:

Distribution to unitholders At 31 March 2020

2019 Trust

At 1 January 2019

Total comprehensive loss for the quarter At 31 March 2019

Option

premium on

Units in

convertible

Accumulated

Total

Issue

bonds

Losses

Equity

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

561,332

-

(403,410)

157,922

-

-

(21)

(21)

-

-

(26,521)

(26,521)

561,332

-

(429,952)

131,380

Option

premium on

Units in

convertible

Accumulated

Total

Issue

bonds

Losses

Equity

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

523,284

560

(407,600)

116,244

-

-

(545)

(545)

523,284

560

(408,145)

115,699

Page 9 of 17

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

1(d)(ii) and 1(d)(iii) Details of any changes in Units and Total number of issued units

1Q 2020

FY 2019

Note

Units

Units

At the beginning of the period

1,768,057,636

637,456,577

Preferential Offering

(1)

-

956,184,865

Conversion of Bonds

(2)

-

174,416,194

At the end of the period

1,768,057,636

1,768,057,636

There are no treasury shares and no subsidiary holdings as at 31 March 2020 and as at 31 March 2019.

  1. Preferential Offering

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Trust held on 22 April 2019, Unitholders voted in favour of the Trust's proposed preferential offering. Pursuant to the Preferential Offering, an aggregate of 956,184,865 New Units have been issued by FSL Trust on 7 June 2019.

  1. Convertible Bonds

On 21 May 2018, the Trust issued US$7,250,000 in principal amount of Convertible Bonds due in 2020 which were convertible by holders into units of the Trust at any time during the Term at conversion price of US$0.05687 per unit.

With effect from 7 June 2019, being the date of issue of the New Units pursuant to the Preferential Offering, the Conversion Price was adjusted to S$0.05644.

The Subscriber, on 15 July 2019, exercised its right to convert all of the Bonds in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bond Subscription Agreement. Therefore, the Bonds were converted into 174,416,194 New Units at the Adjusted Conversion Price of S$0.05644 (equivalent to approximately US$0.04157 based on an exchange rate of S$1 to US$0.7365 on 15 July 2019) for each New Unit.

Following the issue of 956,184,865 New Units in June under the Preferential Offering, and the issue of 174,416,194 New Units in July following the conversion of the Bond, the total number of issued units in FSL Trust has increased from 637,456,577 Units to 1,768,057,636 Units.

Page 10 of 17

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

1(d)(iv)

Sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of treasury units

Nil.

1(d)(v)

Sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of subsidiary holdings

Nil.

  1. Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed and in accordance with which auditing standard or practice
    The figures have not been audited or reviewed by the auditors.
  2. Where the figures have been audited, or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any qualifications or emphasis of matter)
    Not applicable.
  3. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited financial statements have been applied
    FSL Trust has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the preparation of the financial statements for the current reporting period compared with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the adoption of the new or revised International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") applicable for the financial period beginning 1 January 2020.
  4. If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change
    FSL Trust has adopted all the new or revised IFRS that are effective for the financial period beginning 1 January 2020 and are relevant to its operations. The adoption of these IFRS does not have significant financial impact on the Group's financial position or results.

Page 11 of 17

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

6. Earnings per unit ("EPU") and Distribution per unit ("DPU") for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year

Group

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

Basic and diluted earnings per unit is based on:

Weighted average number of issued units (basic)

('000)

1,768,058

637,457

Basic earnings per unit based on weighted average

number of units in issue (US Cents)

0.38

0.47

Weighted average number of issued units (diluted)

('000) (a)

1,768,058

764,940

Diluted earnings per unit based on weighted average

number of units in issue (US Cents) (b)

0.38

0.42

Number of issued units at end of quarter ('000)

1,768,058

637,457

Distribution per unit (US Cents)

1.50

-

Note:

  1. For the purpose of calculating the diluted EPU, the weighted average number of units in issue is adjusted to take into account the dilutive effect arising from full conversion of convertible bonds to units for 1Q 2019.
  2. For the purpose of calculating the diluted EPU, interest expenses on the convertible bond of US$0.24 million was added back to the net profit for 1Q 2019.

As at 31 March 2020, the Trust do not have any outstanding instrument with potentially dilutive effect.

7. Net Asset Value ("NAV") per unit based on units at the end of the current financial period reported on and immediately preceding financial year

31

Mar 2020

31

Dec 2019

Note

Group

Trust

Group

Trust

Net asset value per

unit (US$)

(a)

0.10

0.07

0.11

0.09

Note:

  1. Net asset value (based on book value) per unit was calculated based on the applicable number of units issued as at the end of the respective period/year.

Page 12 of 17

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

8. Review of Performance

The breakdown of the revenue and the net result from operations is as follows: 1Q 2020 vs 1Q 2019

Group

Inc/

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

(Dec)

US$'000

US$'000

%

Revenue

18,412

19,090

(3.6)

Voyage expenses

(297)

(517)

(42.6)

Vessel operating expenses

(4,646)

(5,412)

(14.2)

Management fees

(553)

(545)

1.5

Trustee fees

(14)

(13)

7.7

Other Trust expenses 1

(349)

(1,131)

(69.1)

Adjusted EBITDA 2

12,553

11,472

9.4

Depreciation expense on vessels

(5,454)

(6,304)

(13.5)

Impairment on vessels

(2,034)

-

100.0

Gain on disposal of vessels

2,679

-

100.0

Results from operating activities (EBIT)

7,744

5,168

49.8

Finance income

164

-

100.0

Finance expenses

(1,238)

(2,159)

(42.7)

Profit before tax (EBT)

6,670

3,009

121.7

Income tax write-back

10

-

100.0

Profit for the quarter

6,680

3,009

122.0

  1. Adjusted EBITDA
    Bareboat charter
    Bareboat charter rentals generated adjusted EBITDA of US$6.3 million in the quarter under review.

Time charter

  1. Chemical tankers

The two chemical tankers, FSL New York and FSL London have been employed on time charter from 12 June 2018 and 19 June 2018 respectively after exiting the spot market. These vessels generated adjusted EBITDA of US$0.9 million in the quarter under review.

  1. Included in the other Trust expenses are vessel inspection fees, valuation fees, insurance, directors fees, professional fees, take over costs, printing, investor relations and others.
  2. Excluding gains/losses from the disposal of vessels and vessel impairments

Page 13 of 17

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

8. Review of Performance (cont'd) Pool/Revenue Sharing Agreement ('RSA')

    1. Product tankers
      FSL Osaka entered an MR pool managed by Hafnia Management ('Hafnia Pool') in November 2015. In the quarter under review, the vessel generated net pool revenue of US$1.7 million. After deducting vessel operating expenses, the vessel generated adjusted EBITDA of US$1.0 million.
      FSL Singapore entered an MR pool managed by Hafnia Management ('Hafnia Pool') on 23 April 2018. In the quarter under review, the vessel generated net pool revenue of US$1.6 million. After deducting vessel operating expenses, the vessel generated adjusted EBITDA of US$1.0 million.
      FSL Piraeus and FSL Perth entered Sigma Tanker Pool managed by Heidmar Inc. ('Sigma Tanker Pool') on 21 August 2018 and 25 August 2018 respectively. In the quarter under review, these vessels together generated net pool revenue of US$1.3 million. After deducting vessel operating expenses, the vessels generated adjusted EBITDA of US$0.8 million. FSL Piraeus and FSL Perth were ultimately sold on 23 January 2020 and 17 January 2020 respectively.
    2. Crude oil tankers
      FSL Hong Kong and FSL Shanghai are employed on a RSA (Revenue Sharing Agreement) from 14 April 2017 and 12 September 2017 respectively. In the quarter under review, these vessels together generated net pool revenue of US$5.0 million. After deducting vessel operating expenses, the vessels generated adjusted EBITDA of US$2.8 million. FSL Shanghai was ultimately sold on 30 March 2020.
  2. Other operating expenses
    1. Depreciation expense on vessels
      Depreciation expense on vessels decreased by 13.6% (US$0.8 million) due to lower depreciation expenses arising from the disposal of two product tankers and one crude oil tanker in January 2020 and March 2020 respectively;
    2. Impairment on vessels
      Upon re-assessment of the recoverable amount, it was assessed that the carrying amount of FSL Osaka had exceeded the recoverable amount and an impairment of US$2.03 million for the vessel was recognized.

Page 14 of 17

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

8. Review of Performance (cont'd)

  1. Results from operating activities
    On an overall basis, FSL Trust generated an operating profit of US$7.7 million in this quarter, compared to US$5.2 million over the same period last year.
  2. Finance expenses
    Finance expenses in 1Q 2020, including an exchange gain of US$18,000 (1Q 2019: exchange loss of US$6,000), decreased by 42.7% (US$0.9 million) mainly due to the lower outstanding indebtedness and non-incurrence of bond interest, offset with amortisation of debt transaction costs

For 1Q 2020, FSL Trust achieved net profits of US$6.7 million.

  1. Variance from Prospect Statement Not applicable.
  2. Outlook and Prospects
    The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the world economy and global trade will be a significant factor in the performance of the shipping industry in 2020. FSL Trust is carefully monitoring the developments and the potential effects of the pandemic on its business, operations and financial performance. Whilst we cannot entirely exclude adverse effects of the pandemic on the Trust, the strong financial position and contracted revenue of the Trust as well as the improved freight rates for tankers provide a certain level of downside protection. We expect that the Trust will be able to meet all its obligations and we remain cautiously optimistic for the overall performance of the Trust for 2020.

Page 15 of 17

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

11. Distribution

(a)

Current financial period

Any distributions declared for

:

Yes

the current financial period

Amount

:

US$26,520,865

Distribution Period

: 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020

Distribution Type

:

Cash, Tax-exempt Distribution

Distribution Rate

: US1.50 cents per unit

Par Value of units

:

Not applicable

Tax Rate

: Distributions received by either Singapore

tax resident unitholders or non-Singapore

tax resident unitholders are exempt from

Singapore income tax and are also not

subject to Singapore withholding tax. The

unitholders are not entitled to tax credits

for any taxes paid by the Trustee-Manager

of FSL Trust.

(b)

Corresponding Period of the Immediate Preceding Financial Period

Any distributions declared for

:

No

the previous corresponding

period

(c)

Payment Date

12 June 2020

(d)

Books closure date

:

The Transfer Books and Register of

Unitholders of FSL Trust will be closed at

5.00 p.m. on 13 May 2020 for the purposes

of

determining

each

unitholder's

entitlement to the Distribution of US1.50

cents

per unit.

Unitholders whose

securities accounts with The Central

Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") are

credited with units at 5.00 p.m. on 13 May

2020 will be entitled to the Distribution to

be paid on 12 June 2020.

(e)

Currency election procedures

: Unitholders whose units are held directly

through CDP will receive their distribution

in the Singapore dollar equivalent of the

US1.50 cents per unit declared. Unitholders who wish to elect to receive the distribution in US dollars can do so by submitting a "Currency Election Notice" by 5.00 p.m. on 29 May 2020.

Page 16 of 17

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

  1. If no distribution has been declared/recommended, a statement to that effect and the reason(s) for the decision
    Not applicable.
  2. If the Group has obtained a general mandate from unitholders for Interested Party
    Transaction ("IPT"), the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule
    920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect
    FSL Trust does not have any unitholders' mandate for IPT.
  3. Confirmation by the Board pursuant to Rule 705(5) of the Listing Manual
    To the best of our knowledge, nothing has come to the attention of the board of directors which may render the interim financial results of the Group for the quarter ended 31 March 2020 to be false or misleading in any material aspect.
  4. The Trustee-Manager, FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd., has procured undertakings required under Rule 720(1), from all its directors and executive officers.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other companies, changes in operating expenses, Trust expenses and governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which are based on current view of management on future events.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

FSL TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD. (COMPANY REGISTRATION NO. 200702265R)

AS TRUSTEE-MANAGER OF FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

Markus Wenker

Chief Financial Officer

4 May 2020

Page 17 of 17

Disclaimer

FSL - First Ship Lease Trust published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 02:23:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
10:24pFIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Q..
PU
10:19pFIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : 1st Quarter 2020 Financial Results Presentation
PU
11:34aCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory With Options
PU
11:34aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : First Quarter Results
PU
03/20FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer
PU
03/20FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Chief Financial..
PU
03/19FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : Additional Disclosures Regarding Recent Disposal Of Ves..
PU
03/05FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : Notice To Unitholders On Exchange Rate
PU
02/12FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/12FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
More news
Chart FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
Duration : Period :
First Ship Lease Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Woods Chief Executive Officer
Stathis Topouzoglou Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Alan Christopher Mitchell Chief Financial Officer
Michael John Oliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Grenville Gray Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST-2.99%81
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT73.86%25 368
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-31.31%18 487
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.90%5 680
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-1.17%5 014
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED3.36%2 657
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group