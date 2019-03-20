First Ship Lease Trust : Non-Renounceable Preferential Offering To Raise Gross Proceeds Of Up To S$43.03 Million - Correction Of Issue Price To SGD0.045

FSL TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.
Security
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST - SG1U66934613 - D8DU
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Rights
Date &Time of Broadcast 21-Mar-2019 11:04:18
Status
Replacement
Corporate Action Reference
SG181126RHDI5WH0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Efstathios Topouzoglou
Designation
Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Event Status
Pending AIP/ LQN Announcement
Underwritten
No
Shareholders' Approval Required?
Yes
Shareholders' Approval Obtained
No
Financial Year End 31/12/2018
Foreign Shareholder Eligibility
No
Event Narrative
Narrative Text
Please see announcement titled - NON-RENOUNCEABLE PREFERENTIAL OFFERING TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO S$43.03 MILLION.
Correction of issue price to SGD0.045 as announced previously.
Dates
Rights Details
Security Not Found?
No
Renounceable
No
Option Exercise
Issue Price (Per Rights)
SGD 0.045
Disbursed Security
|
ISIN
|
Name
|
Security Type
|
Distribution Ratio-Rights
|
Distribution Ratio-Disbursed
|
SG1U66934613
|
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
|
Unit Trusts
|
1
|
1
Renounceable Conditions
Allow Over Subscription
Yes
Related Announcements
Related Announcements
26/11/2018 23:06:41
Disclaimer
FSL - First Ship Lease Trust published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 03:14:04 UTC