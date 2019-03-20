Log in
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

(FSLT)
First Ship Lease Trust : Non-Renounceable Preferential Offering To Raise Gross Proceeds Of Up To S$43.03 Million - Correction Of Issue Price To SGD0.045

03/20/2019

Issuer/ Manager

FSL TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.

Security

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST - SG1U66934613 - D8DU

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Rights

Date &Time of Broadcast 21-Mar-2019 11:04:18

Status

Replacement

Corporate Action Reference

SG181126RHDI5WH0

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Efstathios Topouzoglou

Designation

Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman

Event Status

Pending AIP/ LQN Announcement

Underwritten

No

Shareholders' Approval Required?

Yes

Shareholders' Approval Obtained

No

Financial Year End 31/12/2018

Foreign Shareholder Eligibility

No

Event Narrative

Narrative Text

Please see announcement titled - NON-RENOUNCEABLE PREFERENTIAL OFFERING TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO S$43.03 MILLION.

Correction of issue price to SGD0.045 as announced previously.

Dates

Rights Details

Security Not Found?

No

Renounceable

No

Option Exercise

Issue Price (Per Rights)

SGD 0.045

Disbursed Security

ISIN

Name

Security Type

Distribution Ratio-Rights

Distribution Ratio-Disbursed

SG1U66934613

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

Unit Trusts

1

1

Renounceable Conditions

Allow Over Subscription

Yes

Related Announcements

Related Announcements

26/11/2018 23:06:41

Disclaimer

FSL - First Ship Lease Trust published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 03:14:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Woods Chief Executive Officer
Stathis Topouzoglou Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Alan Christopher Mitchell Chief Financial Officer
Michael John Oliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Grenville Gray Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST13.64%0
A.P. MØLLER - M&Aelig;RSK9.60%27 686
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD31.44%8 433
HAPAG-LLOYD AG16.52%5 198
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-6.29%3 986
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD39.64%3 247
