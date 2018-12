First Ship Lease Trust : Sustainability Report

FIRST

ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

31 DECEMBER 2018

FIRST ANNUAL SHIP LEASE SUSTAINABILITY TRUST REPORT BaCKGROUND

This report covers the significant environmental, corporate governance, and social aspects of the Trust's business arising from the Trust's principal activities, namely the ownership and leasing to third parties of a diversified fleet of vessels in the following shipping sub-sectors:

Containerships

For vessel details/profile refer to Appendix I.

BOaRD STaTEMENT

Crude Oil Tankers

Product Tankers

Chemical tankers

CONTENTS

The Board of Directors of the Trustee Manager is fully committed to creating a sustainable future for the Trust, its Unitholders and Stakeholders, and to following high standards of corporate governance.

FSL Trust has reported on Sustainability in its Annual Reports since FY2013, but acknowledges there is no room for standing still in respect of addressing and improving our approach to Sustainability issues, and in particular continually ensuring that the fleet's vessels are managed in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

As a matter of long standing policy, FSL Trust is aiming to work only with third parties with similar Sustainability values, who are also focussed on protecting the environment, who strive for sustainable and responsible business operations, and are mindful of all their stakeholders' interests including investors, customers, staff and the community at large. The Trust's strategy, its growth, its progress and future should not be at the expense of environmental, community and social well-being.

02 Background

02 Board Statement

03 Stakeholders

05 Material ESG Factors

06 Policies, Practices & Performance

08 Targets

08 Sustainability Reporting Framework

09 Corporate Governance

10 Social - Labour Practices

10 Environmental Responsibility

11 Appendix I (FSL Trust - Fleet)

FIRST ANNUAL SHIP LEASE SUSTAINABILITY TRUST REPORT STaKEHOLDERS

FSL Trust has considered all its stakeholders in determining its sustainable business strategy, mindful of the overriding importance of the financial viability, operational efficiency, and performance of the fleet.

As the Trust moves forward in raising fresh capital and other sources of funding, renews the fleet and acquires newer vessels, ESG issues will be fully considered in the decision-making processes and in the implementation of the Board approved strategy for the fleet, as we partner with clients and service partners who share the same vision in respect of Sustainability and ESG matters.

The chart beside summarises the Trust's main stakeholders:

FIRST ANNUAL SHIP LEASE SUSTAINABILITY TRUST REPORT MaTERIaL ESG FaCTORS

The key material Environmental, Social and Governance factors for FSL Trust have been identified and will be regularly reviewed by the Trust's Management team, the Audit & Risk Committee, and the Board of Directors.

In this first reporting year, the Trust team has considered various Global Sustainability Initiatives, the Sustainability challenges in the global maritime sector, the challenges presented by the Trust's ageing fleet, how the Trust should ensure that its sustainable business strategy continues to be compatible with profitability and returns to unitholders, and ensuring that a culture of sustainability continues to develop within the entire Trust team.

Material ESG factors selected, in the context of the value chain of the business, are as follows:

Environment

• Selection of Technical Managers, Charterers, & Pool Managers

• Fleet management & renewal

• Vessel Condition - including repairs & maintenance

• Pollution - fuel efficiency, emissions, ballast water and waste management treatment

• Technology - ongoing monitoring of developments and relevance to the fleet Refer to the Environmental Responsibility section below.

Social

• Staff - fair pay & benefits (*)

• Health & Safety (*) - high quality operations to avoid accidents at sea

• Employee training & qualifications (*) [* applies to Vessel Crew & Trust Staff] Refer to the Social - Labour Practices section below.

Governance

• Policies & Procedures

• Compliance with Laws, Rules & Regulations

• Conflicts of Interest

• Whistle-Blowing

• Audit & Risk Committee - responsibilities as delegated by the Board of Directors Refer to the Corporate Governance section below.

FIRST ANNUAL SHIP LEASE SUSTAINABILITY TRUST REPORT POLICIES, PRaCTICES & PERFORMaNCE

The sustainability of FSL Trust's operations are of high importance to the Trustee-Manager, and it aims to continuously monitor and manage the activities of the Trust to ensure that it advances the sustainability of the business.

The Trustee-Manager is committed to sound governance and balanced, transparent disclosure, to adopting best labour practices and to minimising its environmental impact. As a part of the annual reporting process, FSLTM measures and evaluates its performance, and communicates its progress and challenges. This annual exercise of collecting, analysing and reviewing the report content and data will engage and educate its employees, unitholders and stakeholders on sustainability issues while driving performance improvements.

The Trust has a number of Policies and Procedures in place to cover significant aspects of the Trust's operations, and these are reviewed by Management on an annual basis, with recommendations for changes submitted for approval to the Audit and Risk Committee. During calendar year 2019, these Policies and Procedures will again be subject to review, and where appropriate updated to incorporate material ESG issues therein.

In respect of the material ESG factors, brief comments are set out below on the Trust's policies and practices:

Selection of Technical Managers, Charterers, & Pool Managers

Critical to the Trust's success and financial performance is the selection of suitable business partners who have excellent reputations in the market, and strong track records in managing their own vessels and third party owned vessels. Management recommendations for any such engagements are subject to Board approval.

Fleet management & renewal

Management and Board regularly monitor the fleet's age profile, and seek to balance each vessel's age with its earnings capacity and potential, the vessel's acceptability to charterers (for tankers acceptability to Global Oil Majors), banking requirements for the financing of older vessels (many banks will not consider financing vessels of age over 15 years), as well as considering sustainability issues such as fuel consumption and operational efficiency.

The Trust's SGX announcement dated 6 December 2018 in respect of the Newbuilding Acquisitions demonstrates the implementation of fleet strategy in managing the fleet's age profile and earnings capacity and potential, seeking to modernise the fleet in conformity with the latest IMO standards . These newbuild vessels will be constructed to newer designs than the current fleet, and will

utilise new technologies to comply with IMO 2020, ballast water management treatment and all recent environmental regulations.

Vessel Condition - Repairs & Maintenance

Whilst vessel age is reviewed on a regular basis, the operational condition of each vessel is as critical in ensuring stable and renewable lease income. How the Trust's vessels are operated and maintained by Charterers/Technical Managers is regularly monitored, ensuring regular maintenance and timely repairs, satisfactory Class, Flag and Port inspections with timely follow-up, in addition to exercising strict budgetary control of vessel expenses, and the monitoring of the monthly financial and operational performance of each vessel.

Pollution - fuel efficiency, emissions, and waste management

The Trust's Operations team maintains regular contact with Charterers and Technical Managers, where appropriate agreeing Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") according to industry standards with the Technical Manager, with a view to ensuring compliance with Safety, Security, Health and Environmental standards, policies and procedures on the Trust's vessels. In addition Class, Flag and Port inspection reports are obtained by the Trust's Operations team, and are scrutinised for any potential problem issues.

Technology

The Trust will pursue the installation of approved technology in line with global initiatives to help minimise pollution and to protect the oceans and environment.

Over time with the strategic renewal of the fleet, the intention is to phase out vessels utilising older technologies, or those which are fuel inefficient, or which cannot meet current standards for waste management, emissions, and environmental protection.

Staff - fair pay & benefits

The Remuneration Committee, consisting of Independent Directors, ensures that the Trust's employee remuneration structure and benefits packages are competitive, are reviewed on a regular basis, and as necessary consults with third party employment & benefits specialists.

In respect of vessel crews, reliance is placed on Technical Managers, with the Trust's Operations team following up as required to ensure that pay, benefits and conditions are as standardised / agreed with the respective Trade Unions, that there are no matters of dispute which might hinder operational efficiency.