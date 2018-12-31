First Ship Lease Trust : Sustainability Report

FIRST

This report covers the significant environmental, corporate governance, and social aspects of the Trust's business arising from the Trust's principal activities, namely the ownership and leasing to third parties of a diversiﬁed ﬂeet of vessels in the following shipping sub-sectors:

Containerships

For vessel details/proﬁle refer to Appendix I.

BOaRD STaTEMENT

Crude Oil Tankers

Product Tankers

Chemical tankers

FIRST ANNUAL SHIP LEASE SUSTAINABILITY TRUST REPORT STaKEHOLDERS

FSL Trust has considered all its stakeholders in determining its sustainable business strategy, mindful of the overriding importance of the ﬁnancial viability, operational efﬁciency, and performance of the ﬂeet.

As the Trust moves forward in raising fresh capital and other sources of funding, renews the ﬂeet and acquires newer vessels, ESG issues will be fully considered in the decision-making processes and in the implementation of the Board approved strategy for the ﬂeet, as we partner with clients and service partners who share the same vision in respect of Sustainability and ESG matters.

The chart beside summarises the Trust's main stakeholders:

FIRST ANNUAL SHIP LEASE SUSTAINABILITY TRUST REPORT MaTERIaL ESG FaCTORS

The key material Environmental, Social and Governance factors for FSL Trust have been identiﬁed and will be regularly reviewed by the Trust's Management team, the Audit & Risk Committee, and the Board of Directors.

In this ﬁrst reporting year, the Trust team has considered various Global Sustainability Initiatives, the Sustainability challenges in the global maritime sector, the challenges presented by the Trust's ageing ﬂeet, how the Trust should ensure that its sustainable business strategy continues to be compatible with proﬁtability and returns to unitholders, and ensuring that a culture of sustainability continues to develop within the entire Trust team.

Material ESG factors selected, in the context of the value chain of the business, are as follows:

Environment

• Selection of Technical Managers, Charterers, & Pool Managers

• Fleet management & renewal

• Vessel Condition - including repairs & maintenance

• Pollution - fuel efﬁciency, emissions, ballast water and waste management treatment

• Technology - ongoing monitoring of developments and relevance to the ﬂeet Refer to the Environmental Responsibility section below.

Social

• Staff - fair pay & beneﬁts (*)

• Health & Safety (*) - high quality operations to avoid accidents at sea

• Employee training & qualiﬁcations (*) [* applies to Vessel Crew & Trust Staff] Refer to the Social - Labour Practices section below.

Governance

• Policies & Procedures

• Compliance with Laws, Rules & Regulations

• Conﬂicts of Interest

• Whistle-Blowing

• Audit & Risk Committee - responsibilities as delegated by the Board of Directors Refer to the Corporate Governance section below.

FIRST ANNUAL SHIP LEASE SUSTAINABILITY TRUST REPORT POLICIES, PRaCTICES & PERFORMaNCE

The sustainability of FSL Trust's operations are of high importance to the Trustee-Manager, and it aims to continuously monitor and manage the activities of the Trust to ensure that it advances the sustainability of the business.

The Trustee-Manager is committed to sound governance and balanced, transparent disclosure, to adopting best labour practices and to minimising its environmental impact. As a part of the annual reporting process, FSLTM measures and evaluates its performance, and communicates its progress and challenges. This annual exercise of collecting, analysing and reviewing the report content and data will engage and educate its employees, unitholders and stakeholders on sustainability issues while driving performance improvements.

The Trust has a number of Policies and Procedures in place to cover signiﬁcant aspects of the Trust's operations, and these are reviewed by Management on an annual basis, with recommendations for changes submitted for approval to the Audit and Risk Committee. During calendar year 2019, these Policies and Procedures will again be subject to review, and where appropriate updated to incorporate material ESG issues therein.

In respect of the material ESG factors, brief comments are set out below on the Trust's policies and practices:

Selection of Technical Managers, Charterers, & Pool Managers

Critical to the Trust's success and financial performance is the selection of suitable business partners who have excellent reputations in the market, and strong track records in managing their own vessels and third party owned vessels. Management recommendations for any such engagements are subject to Board approval.

Fleet management & renewal

Management and Board regularly monitor the ﬂeet's age proﬁle, and seek to balance each vessel's age with its earnings capacity and potential, the vessel's acceptability to charterers (for tankers acceptability to Global Oil Majors), banking requirements for the ﬁnancing of older vessels (many banks will not consider ﬁnancing vessels of age over 15 years), as well as considering sustainability issues such as fuel consumption and operational efﬁciency.

The Trust's SGX announcement dated 6 December 2018 in respect of the Newbuilding Acquisitions demonstrates the implementation of ﬂeet strategy in managing the ﬂeet's age proﬁle and earnings capacity and potential, seeking to modernise the ﬂeet in conformity with the latest IMO standards . These newbuild vessels will be constructed to newer designs than the current ﬂeet, and will

utilise new technologies to comply with IMO 2020, ballast water management treatment and all recent environmental regulations.

Vessel Condition - Repairs & Maintenance

Whilst vessel age is reviewed on a regular basis, the operational condition of each vessel is as critical in ensuring stable and renewable lease income. How the Trust's vessels are operated and maintained by Charterers/Technical Managers is regularly monitored, ensuring regular maintenance and timely repairs, satisfactory Class, Flag and Port inspections with timely follow-up, in addition to exercising strict budgetary control of vessel expenses, and the monitoring of the monthly ﬁnancial and operational performance of each vessel.

Pollution - fuel efﬁciency, emissions, and waste management

The Trust's Operations team maintains regular contact with Charterers and Technical Managers, where appropriate agreeing Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") according to industry standards with the Technical Manager, with a view to ensuring compliance with Safety, Security, Health and Environmental standards, policies and procedures on the Trust's vessels. In addition Class, Flag and Port inspection reports are obtained by the Trust's Operations team, and are scrutinised for any potential problem issues.

Technology

The Trust will pursue the installation of approved technology in line with global initiatives to help minimise pollution and to protect the oceans and environment.

Over time with the strategic renewal of the ﬂeet, the intention is to phase out vessels utilising older technologies, or those which are fuel inefﬁcient, or which cannot meet current standards for waste management, emissions, and environmental protection.

Staff - fair pay & beneﬁts

The Remuneration Committee, consisting of Independent Directors, ensures that the Trust's employee remuneration structure and beneﬁts packages are competitive, are reviewed on a regular basis, and as necessary consults with third party employment & beneﬁts specialists.

In respect of vessel crews, reliance is placed on Technical Managers, with the Trust's Operations team following up as required to ensure that pay, beneﬁts and conditions are as standardised / agreed with the respective Trade Unions, that there are no matters of dispute which might hinder operational efﬁciency.