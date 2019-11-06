Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  First Ship Lease Trust    FSLT   SG1U66934613

FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST

(FSLT)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Ship Lease Trust : Use Of Proceeds From Preferential Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 08:30pm EST

FSL TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.

(As Trustee-Manager of First Ship Lease Trust)

(Company Registration No. 200702265R)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

USE OF PROCEEDS FROM PREFERENTIAL OFFERING FOR THE NEWBUILDING ACQUISITION

FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as trustee-manager of First Ship Lease Trust ("FSLT", and as trustee-manager of FSLT, the "Trustee-Manager") refers to its announcements dated 13 December 2018, 8 February, 4 June, 7 June, 6 August and 7 October 2019 (the "Announcements") and its circular dated 4 April 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to the Preferential Offering in FSLT (the "Offering"), which was completed on 7 June 2019. Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Announcements and the Circular.

The Trustee-Manager wishes to provide an update on the utilisation of the net proceeds of US$31,000,000 from the Offering, as follows:

Use of proceeds

Amount utilised as per

Amount utilised as per this

earlier announcement(s)

announcement

Full repayment of the

US$10,220,000(a)

-

amounts outstanding under

the Bridging Loan

Second instalment of 10% of

US$4,880,000

-

the consideration for New

Vessel hull N944

Second instalment of 10% of

-

US$4,880,000

the consideration for New

Vessel hull N945

Total

US$15,100,000

US$4,880,000

Note:

  1. The Bridging Loan was applied towards the first instalments of the aggregate consideration for the New Vessels hulls N944 and N945.

The above utilisation of the net proceeds from the Offering is consistent with the intended use as disclosed in the Circular. The US$11,020,000 balance of the net proceeds is on fixed deposits with banks in Singapore.

By Order of the Board

FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (Company registration no. 200702265R)

as Trustee-Manager of First Ship Lease Trust

Mr. Efstathios Topouzoglou

Non-IndependentNon-Executive Chairman

7 November 2019

Disclaimer

FSL - First Ship Lease Trust published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 01:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
08:30pFIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : Use Of Proceeds From Preferential Offering
PU
06:10aFIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : Quarterly Update Pursuant To Rule 1313(2) Of The Listin..
PU
06:10aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Third Quarter Results
PU
11/04FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Konstantinos Co..
PU
11/04FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : Appointment Of New Independent Director
PU
10/30FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : FSL Trust Announcement Of 3QFY19 Results And Conference..
PU
10/07FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : Use Of Proceeds From Preferential Offering For The Newb..
PU
08/14DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Notification Form For Director In Respe..
PU
08/14DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Notification Form For Substantial Unith..
PU
08/14FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : Mandatory Conditional Cash Offer - Close Of Offer
PU
More news
Technical analysis trends FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Woods Chief Executive Officer
Stathis Topouzoglou Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Alan Christopher Mitchell Chief Financial Officer
Michael John Oliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Grenville Gray Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST36.36%78
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S23.12%25 870
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT219.20%13 911
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.73%7 857
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.33.70%3 310
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA24.11%3 126
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group