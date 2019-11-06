First Ship Lease Trust : Use Of Proceeds From Preferential Offering

FSL TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.

(As Trustee-Manager of First Ship Lease Trust)

(Company Registration No. 200702265R)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

USE OF PROCEEDS FROM PREFERENTIAL OFFERING FOR THE NEWBUILDING ACQUISITION

FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as trustee-manager of First Ship Lease Trust ("FSLT", and as trustee-manager of FSLT, the "Trustee-Manager") refers to its announcements dated 13 December 2018, 8 February, 4 June, 7 June, 6 August and 7 October 2019 (the "Announcements") and its circular dated 4 April 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to the Preferential Offering in FSLT (the "Offering"), which was completed on 7 June 2019. Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Announcements and the Circular.

The Trustee-Manager wishes to provide an update on the utilisation of the net proceeds of US$31,000,000 from the Offering, as follows:

Use of proceeds Amount utilised as per Amount utilised as per this earlier announcement(s) announcement Full repayment of the US$10,220,000(a) - amounts outstanding under the Bridging Loan Second instalment of 10% of US$4,880,000 - the consideration for New Vessel hull N944 Second instalment of 10% of - US$4,880,000 the consideration for New Vessel hull N945 Total US$15,100,000 US$4,880,000

Note:

The Bridging Loan was applied towards the first instalments of the aggregate consideration for the New Vessels hulls N944 and N945.

The above utilisation of the net proceeds from the Offering is consistent with the intended use as disclosed in the Circular. The US$11,020,000 balance of the net proceeds is on fixed deposits with banks in Singapore.

By Order of the Board

FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (Company registration no. 200702265R)

as Trustee-Manager of First Ship Lease Trust

Mr. Efstathios Topouzoglou

Non-IndependentNon-Executive Chairman

7 November 2019