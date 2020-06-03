Log in
FSLR Investor Alert: Kyros Law is Filing Legal Claims on Behalf of First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) Investors

06/03/2020 | 07:37am EDT

BOSTON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) that it is filing legal claims against the company on behalf of investors.

The company has recently agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed against it by investors for over $350 million dollars.

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) investors that purchased between 04/30/2008 and 02/28/2012 are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our FSLR Lawsuit Settlement website or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case. Your legal rights will be affected whether you act or do not act. If you do not act, you may permanently forfeit your right to recover on this claim.

In 2012, a shareholder lawsuit filed against the company alleged US securities law violations committed by First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) management that led to significant losses to investors. These allegations stemmed from defective panels manufactured by the company that caused First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) to pay out hundreds of millions of dollars in warranty claims on these defective panels.

On September 23, 2011, First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) informed the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission that First Solar Inc was commencing an internal investigation regarding a possible violation of Regulation Fair Disclosure.

Shares of First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) declined from a high of over $300 in 2008 to under $26 on March 12, 2012.

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) investors that purchased between 04/30/2008 and 02/28/2012 are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our FSLR Lawsuit Settlement website or call 1-800-934-2921 to find out if you have a claim.

Receive alerts about potential class action lawsuits that may affect you by visiting the Class Action Lawsuit Center website.

Kyros Law specializes in a wide range of complex litigation, mass torts, and corporate governance matters, including the representation of whistleblowers, shareholders and consumers in securities fraud, false claims act and class actions. Our lawyers have been responsible for recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for our clients throughout the United States, Africa, Asia and Europe. Visit our website to learn more about our firm.

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fslr-investor-alert-kyros-law-is-filing-legal-claims-on-behalf-of-first-solar-inc-nasdaq-fslr-investors-301070039.html

SOURCE Kyros Law


© PRNewswire 2020
