Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Changes In Interest Of Director
08/11/2020 | 09:49am EDT
SGX Announcements
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 11, 2020 21:41
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Changes in Interest of Director
Announcement Reference
SG200811OTHRWMY9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Neo Teck Pheng
Designation
Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please see attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
11/08/2020
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 41,143 bytes)
Disclaimer
First Sponsor Group Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 13:48:04 UTC
Latest news on FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITE
Sales 2019
319 M
233 M
233 M
Net income 2019
167 M
122 M
122 M
Net Debt 2019
454 M
331 M
331 M
P/E ratio 2019
8,12x
Yield 2019
1,94%
Capitalization
1 028 M
749 M
750 M
EV / Sales 2018
4,92x
EV / Sales 2019
4,89x
Nbr of Employees
428
Free-Float
14,0%
Chart FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITE
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price
1,26
Spread / Highest target
-
Spread / Average Target
-
Spread / Lowest Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.