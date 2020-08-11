Log in
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Changes In Interest Of Director

08/11/2020 | 09:49am EDT

SGX Announcements

Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 11, 2020 21:41
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Changes in Interest of Director
Announcement Reference SG200811OTHRWMY9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Neo Teck Pheng
Designation Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 11/08/2020

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 41,143 bytes)

Disclaimer

First Sponsor Group Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 13:48:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 319 M 233 M 233 M
Net income 2019 167 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2019 454 M 331 M 331 M
P/E ratio 2019 8,12x
Yield 2019 1,94%
Capitalization 1 028 M 749 M 750 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,92x
EV / Sales 2019 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 428
Free-Float 14,0%
Chart FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
First Sponsor Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,26 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Teck Pheng Neo Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Han Leong Ho Non-Executive Chairman
Sau Hun Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Ping Ee Ting Independent Non-Executive Director
Chia Hsing Yee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED-9.35%737
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-20.41%35 501
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-24.38%32 442
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.85%30 040
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.01%29 100
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.56%27 892
