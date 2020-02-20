First Sponsor : Debt - Listing Confirmation - SGD100,000,000 3.29% Notes Due 2025

DEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION::SGD100,000,000 3.29% NOTES DUE 2025

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

FIRSTSPONS$100M3.29%N250220 - SGXF31207016 - FNJB

Debt - Listing Confirmation

20-Feb-2020 14:42:20

New

SGD100,000,000 3.29% Notes Due 2025

SG200220OTHRRYON

Securities Market Control

SGX-ST

21/02/2020 09:00:00

The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bond Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Friday, 21 February 2020. The short name of the Notes is FirstSpons n3.29%250220S and the ISIN Code is SGXF31207016.

The letter "S" denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act 2001 (the "SFA").

The Notes will be quoted and traded in Singapore Dollar (S$). The Notes will be in denomination of S$250,000 and integral multiples of S$250,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of S$250,000. The issue date of the Notes is 20 February 2020. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows: -

DBS Bank Ltd.

10 Toh Guan Road #04-11 (Level 4B) DBS Asia Gateway