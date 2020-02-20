First Sponsor : Debt - Listing Confirmation - SGD100,000,000 3.29% Notes Due 2025

DEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION::SGD100,000,000 3.29% NOTES DUE 2025
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
Securities
FIRSTSPONS$100M3.29%N250220 - SGXF31207016 - FNJB
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Debt - Listing Confirmation
Date &Time of Broadcast
20-Feb-2020 14:42:20
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
SGD100,000,000 3.29% Notes Due 2025
Announcement Reference
SG200220OTHRRYON
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Securities Market Control
Designation
SGX-ST
Effective Date and Time of the event
21/02/2020 09:00:00
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bond Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Friday, 21 February 2020.
The short name of the Notes is FirstSpons n3.29%250220S and the ISIN Code is SGXF31207016.
The letter "S" denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act 2001 (the "SFA").
The Notes will be quoted and traded in Singapore Dollar (S$). The Notes will be in denomination of S$250,000 and integral multiples of S$250,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of S$250,000.
The issue date of the Notes is 20 February 2020.
The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows: -
DBS Bank Ltd.
10 Toh Guan Road #04-11 (Level 4B) DBS Asia Gateway
Singapore 608838
The Lead Managers/Bookrunners of the Notes are DBS Bank Ltd.
Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.
