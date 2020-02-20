Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  First Sponsor Group Limited    FSCA   KYG3488W1078

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

(FSCA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Sponsor : Debt - Listing Confirmation - SGD100,000,000 3.29% Notes Due 2025

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 06:59am EST

DEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION::SGD100,000,000 3.29% NOTES DUE 2025

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

Securities

FIRSTSPONS$100M3.29%N250220 - SGXF31207016 - FNJB

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Debt - Listing Confirmation

Date &Time of Broadcast

20-Feb-2020 14:42:20

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

SGD100,000,000 3.29% Notes Due 2025

Announcement Reference

SG200220OTHRRYON

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Securities Market Control

Designation

SGX-ST

Effective Date and Time of the event

21/02/2020 09:00:00

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

  1. The Notes will be listed and quoted in the Bond Market with effect from 9.00 a.m., Friday, 21 February 2020.
  2. The short name of the Notes is FirstSpons n3.29%250220S and the ISIN Code is SGXF31207016.

The letter "S" denotes that trading of the Notes is restricted to the persons specified in Sections 274 and 275 of the Securities and Futures Act 2001 (the "SFA").

  1. The Notes will be quoted and traded in Singapore Dollar (S$). The Notes will be in denomination of S$250,000 and integral multiples of S$250,000. The Notes will be traded in a minimum board lot size of S$250,000.
  2. The issue date of the Notes is 20 February 2020.
  3. The name and address of the Principal Paying Agent is as follows: -

DBS Bank Ltd.

10 Toh Guan Road #04-11 (Level 4B) DBS Asia Gateway

Singapore 608838

  1. The Lead Managers/Bookrunners of the Notes are DBS Bank Ltd.
  2. Please refer to the Issuer's offering documents for complete details before trading.

DISCLAIMER: This announcement was prepared and issued by the named Issuer/ Manager to the Exchange. The Exchange assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement and is posting this announcement on SGXNet for the sole purpose of dissemination only. In the event of any queries or clarification required in respect of any matters arising from this announcement, such queries are to be made to the named Issuer/ Manager directly and not to the Exchange. The Exchange shall not be liable for any losses or damages howsoever arising as a result of the circulation, publication and dissemination of this announcement.

Disclaimer

First Sponsor Group Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 11:58:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITE
06:59aFIRST SPONSOR : Debt - Listing Confirmation - SGD100,000,000 3.29% Notes Due 202..
PU
05:28aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :issuance of s$100 million 3.29% notes due 2025
PU
01:47aDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :SGD100,000,000 3.29% Notes Due 2025
PU
02/13FIRST SPONSOR : S$100m 3.29% Notes Due 2025 To Be Issued Under S$1b Multicurrenc..
PU
02/13GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :s$100m 3.29% notes due 2025 to be issued under s$1b mult..
PU
02/12FIRST SPONSOR : Achieved Record Pre-Tax Profit Of S$194.2 Million For FY2019
PU
02/11CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
PU
02/11ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :announcement of change in subsidiaries and a..
PU
01/15ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :completion of subscription
PU
2019FIRST SPONSOR : Update Of First Sponsor Group Limited's S$1,000,000,000 Multicur..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 660 M
EBIT 2020 161 M
Net income 2020 181 M
Debt 2020 262 M
Yield 2020 2,08%
P/E ratio 2020 5,89x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 2,01x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 1 065 M
Chart FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
First Sponsor Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,62  SGD
Last Close Price 1,34  SGD
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Teck Pheng Neo Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Han Leong Ho Non-Executive Chairman
Sau Hun Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Ping Ee Ting Independent Non-Executive Director
Chia Hsing Yee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED-2.19%764
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.36%42 882
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-7.25%39 687
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-7.33%33 080
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-14.20%30 187
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.45%29 031
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group