First Sponsor : S$100m 3.29% Notes Due 2025 To Be Issued Under S$1b Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme
02/13/2020 | 10:37am EST
Feb 13, 2020 21:43
New
S$100M 3.29% NOTES DUE 2025 TO BE ISSUED UNDER S$1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME
SG200213OTHRF7QW
Neo Teck Pheng
Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
Please see attached.
Attachment 1 (Size: 15,699 bytes)
First Sponsor Group Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 15:36:05 UTC
Sales 2020
660 M
EBIT 2020
161 M
Net income 2020
181 M
Debt 2020
262 M
Yield 2020
2,08%
P/E ratio 2020
5,89x
P/E ratio 2021
-
EV / Sales2020
2,01x
EV / Sales2021
-
Capitalization
1 065 M
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
1,62 SGD
Last Close Price
1,34 SGD
Spread / Highest target
20,9%
Spread / Average Target
20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
20,9%
