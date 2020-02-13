Log in
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

(FSCA)
First Sponsor : S$100m 3.29% Notes Due 2025 To Be Issued Under S$1b Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme

02/13/2020

SGX Announcements

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 13, 2020 21:43
Status New
Announcement Sub Title S$100M 3.29% NOTES DUE 2025 TO BE ISSUED UNDER S$1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME
Announcement Reference SG200213OTHRF7QW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Neo Teck Pheng
Designation Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 15,699 bytes)

Disclaimer

First Sponsor Group Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 15:36:05 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 660 M
EBIT 2020 161 M
Net income 2020 181 M
Debt 2020 262 M
Yield 2020 2,08%
P/E ratio 2020 5,89x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 2,01x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 1 065 M
Technical analysis trends FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,62  SGD
Last Close Price 1,34  SGD
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Teck Pheng Neo Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Han Leong Ho Non-Executive Chairman
Sau Hun Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Ping Ee Ting Independent Non-Executive Director
Chia Hsing Yee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED-2.19%769
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.45%42 399
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-7.08%39 760
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-7.71%32 944
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-15.46%29 744
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%28 339
Categories
