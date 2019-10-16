Log in
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

(FSCA)
News 
News

First Sponsor : Series 2 Perpetual Convertible Capital Securities And Warrants - Tax Ruling

0
10/16/2019 | 06:38am EDT

SGX Announcements

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 16, 2019 18:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title SERIES 2 PERPETUAL CONVERTIBLE CAPITAL SECURITIES AND WARRANTS - TAX RULING
Announcement Reference SG191016OTHR0JFI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Neo Teck Pheng
Designation Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 41,096 bytes)

Disclaimer

First Sponsor Group Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 10:37:06 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 271 M
EBIT 2019 125 M
Net income 2019 140 M
Debt 2019 546 M
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 7,39x
P/E ratio 2020 5,73x
EV / Sales2019 5,83x
EV / Sales2020 1,96x
Capitalization 1 034 M
Technical analysis trends FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,62  SGD
Last Close Price 1,30  SGD
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Teck Pheng Neo Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Han Leong Ho Non-Executive Chairman
Sau Hun Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Ping Ee Ting Independent Non-Executive Director
Chia Hsing Yee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED2.36%754
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.72%41 337
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-3.92%35 965
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.91%31 410
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED10.30%28 873
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.24.81%26 634
