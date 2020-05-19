Log in
Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

05/19/2020 | 07:58pm EDT

SGX Announcements

Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast May 20, 2020 7:49
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG200428MEETQGOB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Neo Teck Pheng
Designation Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attached (I) Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') (ii) Letter to Shareholders (iii) Proxy Form
Additional Text Please refer to the attached response to a question received from a shareholder in advance of our AGM to be held at 10.30 a.m. on 20 May 2020.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 20/05/2020 10:30:00
Response Deadline Date 17/05/2020 10:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue 63 Market Street, #06-03 Bank of Singapore Centre, Singapore 048942 Other than complying with the quorum requirement as set out in the attached Notice of AGM, the AGM will be conducted solely via the AGM Live Webcast and the AGM Audio Conference.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 98,038 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 28,718 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 27,301 bytes)
  4. Attachment 4 (Size: 21,127 bytes)

Disclaimer

First Sponsor Group Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 23:57:03 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 660 M
EBIT 2020 161 M
Net income 2020 181 M
Debt 2020 262 M
Yield 2020 2,53%
P/E ratio 2020 4,84x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 1,73x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 881 M
