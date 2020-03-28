Log in
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED (ADN)

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

(ADN)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waiver :: Approval For Extension Of Time To Hold AGM For The Financial Year Ended 31 December 2019

03/28/2020 | 02:03am EDT

SGX Announcements

Announcement Title Waiver
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 28, 2020 13:32
Status New
Announcement Sub Title APPROVAL FOR EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD AGM FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
Announcement Reference SG200328OTHRZEFK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Neo Teck Pheng
Designation Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 21,427 bytes)

Disclaimer

First Sponsor Group Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2020 06:02:00 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 271 M
EBIT 2019 125 M
Net income 2019 140 M
Debt 2019 546 M
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 6,48x
P/E ratio 2020 5,01x
EV / Sales2019 5,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,78x
Capitalization 913 M
Chart FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
First Sponsor Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,62  SGD
Last Close Price 1,14  SGD
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Teck Pheng Neo Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Han Leong Ho Non-Executive Chairman
Sau Hun Lee Group Chief Financial Officer
Ping Ee Ting Independent Non-Executive Director
Chia Hsing Yee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED6.48%639
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.13%37 600
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED3.37%33 209
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.50%27 914
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.22%27 694
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.55%25 506
