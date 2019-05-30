First Tractor : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF UNUSUAL MOVEMENT IN THE TRADING OF THE A SHARES OF THE COMPANY (in PDF)
0
05/30/2019 | 10:29am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(a joint stock company incorporated in The People's Republic of China with limited liability)
ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF UNUSUAL MOVEMENT IN THE TRADING OF THE A SHARES OF THE COMPANY
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of First Tractor Company Limited* (the "Company") and all of its Directors warrant that there are no false information, misleading statements or material omissions in this announcement, and accept joint and several responsibilities for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of its contents.
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
- 1 -
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
The deviation value of the increase in the closing prices of the A Shares of the Company accumulated more than 20% in three consecutive trading days.
Upon self-inspection and verification with the controlling shareholder and the ultimate controlling shareholder made by the Company, there was no significant matter about the Company which should be disclosed but have not yet been disclosed.
DETAILS OF UNUSUAL MOVEMENT IN THE TRADING OF THE A SHARES
The deviation value of the increase in the closing prices of the A Shares of the Company accumulated more than 20% in three consecutive trading days namely, 28 May 2019, 29 May 2019 and 30 May 2019. According to the relevant requirements of Trading Rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, this situation constitutes unusual movement in the trading of the A Shares.
RELATED ISSUES CONCERNED AND CONFIRMED BY THE COMPANY
At present, the production and operation of the Company is underway as usual, and there has been no material change in the daily operations of the Company;
After self-inspecting and checking with YTO Group Corporation* (中國一 拖集團有限公司), the controlling shareholder of the Company, and China National Machinery Industry Corporation* (中國機械工業集團有限公 司), the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, the Company confirmed that there was no significant matter about the Company which should be disclosed but have not yet been disclosed, including but not limited to significant asset restructuring, acquisition made by the listed company, debt restructuring, disposal of assets, injection of assets, etc.; and
Upon self-review and verification, the Company did not identify any other major events that were likely to cause significant impact on the share price of the Company.
- 2 -
DECLARATIONS AND UNDERTAKINGS OF THE BOARD
The Board confirms that the Company has no significant event or relevant planning and intention of such significant event which should be disclosed pursuant to the relevant rules including the Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on the Shanghai Stock Exchange but has not yet been disclosed. The Board is not aware of any information, which should be disclosed pursuant to the relevant rules including the Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on the Shanghai Stock Exchange but have not yet been disclosed and has relatively substantial impact on the trading price of the A Shares of the Company.
IV. RISK WARNING
China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) and the website of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) are the designated media for information disclosure of the Company, and all information published by the Company on such media shall prevail and be official. Investors are advised to make rational investments and pay attention to investment risks.
By Order of the Board
FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED*
Yu Lina
Company Secretary
Luoyang, the PRC
30 May 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Xiaoyu (Chairman), Mr. Cai Jibo (vice Chairman), Mr. Wu Yong and Mr. Liu Jiguo as executive Directors; Mr. Li Hepeng, Mr. Xie Donggang and Mr. Zhou Honghai as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Yu Zengbiao, Ms. Yang Minli, Ms. Wang Yuru and Mr. Edmund Sit as independent non-executive Directors.
First Tractor Company Limited published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 14:28:04 UTC