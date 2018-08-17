Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

First Tractor : DATE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (in PDF)

08/17/2018 | 11:26am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents for this announcement.

(a joint stock company incorporated in The People's Republic of China with limited liability)

DATE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of First Tractor Company Limited* (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 29 August 2018 for the purposes of considering and approving, among other matters, the interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2018 for publication.

By Order of the Board

FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED*

YU Lina

Company Secretary

Luoyang, the PRC

17 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhao Yanshui (Chairman), Mr. Wang Erlong (vice Chairman) and Mr. Wu Yong as executive Directors; Mr. Li Hepeng, Mr. Xie Donggang, Mr. Li Kai and Mr. Yin Dongfang as non-executive Directors; and Ms. Yang Minli, Mr. Xing Min, Mr. Wu Tak Lung and Mr. Yu Zengbiao as independent non-executive Directors.

*

For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

First Tractor Company Limited published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 09:25:12 UTC
