Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  First Tractor Co Ltd    601038   CNE100001JN7

FIRST TRACTOR CO LTD

(601038)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Tractor : DATE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 06:43am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents for this announcement.

(a joint stock company incorporated in The People's Republic of China with limited liability)

DATE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of First Tractor Company Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 29 April 2019 for the purposes of considering and approving, among other matters, the first quarter results of the Company for the three months ended 31 March 2019 for publication.

By Order of the Board

FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED*

YU Lina

Company Secretary

Luoyang, the PRC

15 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wu Yong (vice Chairman) as executive Director; Mr. Li Hepeng, Mr. Xie Donggang and Mr. Zhou Honghai as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Yu Zengbiao, Ms. Yang Minli, Ms. Wang Yuru and Mr. Edmund Sit as independent non-executive Directors.

*For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

First Tractor Company Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 10:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST TRACTOR CO LTD
06:43aFIRST TRACTOR : DATE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (in PDF)
PU
04/04FIRST TRACTOR : SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
PU
04/02FIRST TRACTOR : LIST OF DIRECTORS, THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION (in PDF)
PU
04/02FIRST TRACTOR : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE (1) RESIGNATION OF A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ..
PU
03/18FIRST TRACTOR : DATE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (in PDF)
PU
01/30FIRST TRACTOR : sees year net turn to red
AQ
2018FIRST TRACTOR : to buy wealth management products
AQ
2018FIRST TRACTOR : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - SUBSCRIPTION OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRO..
PU
2018FIRST TRACTOR : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - PROPERTIES LEASE AGREEMENT A..
PU
2018FIRST TRACTOR : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION - COMMON RESOURCE SERVICES AGRE..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Chart FIRST TRACTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
First Tractor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Jiang Zhu General Manager & Executive Director
Yan Shui Zhao Chairman
Ping An Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wei Dong Yao Chief Financial Officer
Yong Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST TRACTOR CO LTD23.25%615
DEERE & COMPANY8.24%51 010
TORO CO29.62%7 588
ESCORTS LIMITED11.51%1 376
ALAMO GROUP, INC.28.00%1 162
LINDSAY CORPORATION-12.63%907
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About