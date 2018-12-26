First Tractor : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - SUBSCRIPTION OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS (in PDF)

Log in
FIRST TRACTOR CO LTD (601038)
End-of-day quote  - 12/26
4.95 CNY
First Tractor : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - SUBSCRIPTION OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS

12/26/2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock company incorporated in The People's Republic of China with limited liability)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

SUBSCRIPTION OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS

On 26 December 2018, the Company and Bank of Pingdingshan entered into the Wealth Management Product No. 24 Agreement, pursuant to which the Company shall subscribe for the Wealth Management Product No. 24 from Bank of Pingdingshan in cash at RMB100,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$113,658,320). On the same day, the Company and Bank of Pingdingshan entered into the Wealth Management Product No. 25 Agreement, pursuant to which the Company shall subscribe for the Wealth Management Product No. 25 from Bank of Pingdingshan in cash at RMB150,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$170,487,481).

The transactions contemplated under the Wealth Management Product No. 24 Agreement and the Wealth Management Product No. 25 Agreement require aggregation under Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Subscription constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Subscription is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements only but exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

The Board hereby announces that on 26 December 2018, the Company and Bank of Pingdingshan entered into the Wealth Management Product No. 24 Agreement, pursuant to which the Company shall subscribe for the Wealth Management Product No. 24 from Bank of Pingdingshan in cash at RMB100,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$113,658,320). On the same day, the Company and Bank of Pingdingshan entered into the Wealth Management Product No. 25 Agreement, pursuant to which the Company shall subscribe for the Wealth Management Product No. 25 from Bank of Pingdingshan in cash at RMB150,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$170,487,481).

THE WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCT NO. 24 AGREEMENT

Set out below is a brief summary of the principal terms of the Wealth Management Product No. 24 Agreement:

Date of the Wealth Management Product No. 24 Agreement

26 December 2018

Subscription Date

27 December 2018

Parties

  • (a) The Company; and

  • (b) Bank of Pingdingshan.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiry, Bank of Pingdingshan and its ultimate beneficial owners are all third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

Name of the Wealth Management Product

"Golden Phoenix Wealth Management of Bank of Pingdingshan - 'Yingcheng Wealth' Institution-exclusive 2018 24th RMB-denominated Wealth Management Product ( ̻௟ ʆვБږჾ਑ଣৌ -" ᜻۬ৌబ " ዚ࿴ਖ਼᙮ 2018 ϋୋ 24 ಂɛ͏࿆ଣৌପۜ )"

Type of Return

Principal guaranteed with floating income

Subscription Amount

RMB100,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$113,658,320)

Term of Investment

From 27 December 2018 to 10 January 2019

Expected Maximum Rate of Investment Return per Annum

3.85%

THE WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCT NO. 25 AGREEMENT

Set out below is a brief summary of the principal terms of the Wealth Management Product No. 25 Agreement:

Date of the Wealth Management Product No. 25 Agreement

26 December 2018

Subscription Date

27 December 2018

Parties

  • (a) The Company; and

  • (b) Bank of Pingdingshan.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiry, Bank of Pingdingshan and its ultimate beneficial owners are all third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

Name of the Wealth Management Product

"Golden Phoenix Wealth Management of Bank of Pingdingshan - 'Yingcheng Wealth' Institution-exclusive 2018 25th RMB-denominated Wealth Management Product ( ̻௟ ʆვБږჾ਑ଣৌ -" ᜻۬ৌబ " ዚ࿴ਖ਼᙮ 2018 ϋୋ 25 ಂɛ͏࿆ଣৌପۜ )"

Type of Return

Principal guaranteed with floating income

Subscription Amount

RMB150,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$170,487,481)

Term of Investment

From 27 December 2018 to 10 January 2019

Expected Maximum Rate of Investment Return per Annum

3.85%

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE SUBSCRIPTION

In order to enhance capital utilization efficiency and improve capital operating revenue, the Company reasonably uses its idle funds to purchase principal guaranteed short term wealth management products issued by financial institutions, without affecting its normal production and operation.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the terms of the Wealth Management Product Agreements are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole.

INFORMATION OF THE GROUP AND BANK OF PINGDINGSHAN

The Group is principally engaged in the production and sales of agricultural machineries and power machineries. The principal products include tractors of hi-powered, mid-powered and low-powered, diesel engines and other tractor accessories.

Bank of Pingdingshan is a licensed bank incorporated under the laws of the PRC. Bank of Pingdingshan is principally engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

The transactions contemplated under the Wealth Management Product No. 24 Agreement and the Wealth Management Product No. 25 Agreement require aggregation under Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Subscription constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Subscription is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements only but exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms have the following meanings:

"Bank of Pingdingshan"

Bank of Pingdingshan Co., Ltd., a licensed bank

incorporated under the laws of the PRC

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

First Tractor Company Limited* ( ୋɓ׮זዚٰ΅

Ϟࠢʮ̡ ), a joint stock company with limited liability

incorporated in the PRC, the H shares and A shares

of which are listed on the main board of the Stock

Exchange (Stock Code: 0038) and the Shanghai Stock

Exchange (Stock Code: 601038) respectively

"connected person(s)"

has the same meaning as ascribed to this term under the

Listing Rules

"Directors"

the directors of the Company, including the independent

non-executive directors

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange

"percentage ratio(s)"

has the same meaning as ascribed to this term under the

Listing Rules, as applicable to a transaction

"PRC"

The People's Republic of China which, for the purpose

of this announcement, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau

Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

Disclaimer

First Tractor Company Limited published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 16:19:03 UTC
