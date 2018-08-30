Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

First Tractor : LIST OF DIRECTORS, THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION (in PDF)

08/30/2018 | 02:17am CEST

(a joint stock company incorporated in The People's Republic of China with limited liability)

LIST OF DIRECTORS, THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Members of the board of directors (the "Board") of First Tractor Company Limited (the "Company") are as follows:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Zhao Yanshui (Chairman) Mr. Wu Yong (Vice Chairman)

Non-executive Directors: Mr. Li Hepeng

Mr. Xie Donggang Mr. Li Kai

Mr. Yin Dongfang

Independent Non-executive Directors: Ms. Yang Minli

Mr. Xing Min Mr. Wu Tak Lung Mr. Yu Zengbiao

The Board has established four special committees. Listed below are the information of the members of each special committee:

Committees

Members of the Board

Strategic and Investment Committee

Nomination Committee

Remuneration Committee

Audit Committee

Executive Directors:

Mr. Zhao Yanshui (Chairman)

C

M

Mr. Wu Yong (Vice Chairman)

M

Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Li Hepeng

M

Mr. Xie Donggang

M

Mr. Li Kai

M

Mr. Yin Dongfang

M

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Ms. Yang Minli

M

M

Mr. Xing Min

C

M

Mr. Wu Tak Lung

M

C

Mr. Yu Zengbiao

C

M

Remarks:

C Chairman of Special Committee M Member of Special Committee

Luoyang, the PRC

29 August 2018

Disclaimer

First Tractor Company Limited published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 00:16:07 UTC
