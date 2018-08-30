First Tractor : LIST OF DIRECTORS, THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION (in PDF)

(a joint stock company incorporated in The People's Republic of China with limited liability)
LIST OF DIRECTORS, THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
Members of the board of directors (the "Board") of First Tractor Company Limited (the "Company") are as follows:
Executive Directors:
Mr. Zhao Yanshui (Chairman) Mr. Wu Yong (Vice Chairman)
Non-executive Directors: Mr. Li Hepeng
Mr. Xie Donggang Mr. Li Kai
Mr. Yin Dongfang
Independent Non-executive Directors: Ms. Yang Minli
Mr. Xing Min Mr. Wu Tak Lung Mr. Yu Zengbiao
The Board has established four special committees. Listed below are the information of the members of each special committee:
|
Committees
Members of the Board
|
Strategic and Investment Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Remuneration Committee
|
Audit Committee
|
Executive Directors:
|
Mr. Zhao Yanshui (Chairman)
|
C
|
M
|
Mr. Wu Yong (Vice Chairman)
|
M
|
Non-executive Directors:
|
Mr. Li Hepeng
|
M
|
Mr. Xie Donggang
|
M
|
Mr. Li Kai
|
M
|
Mr. Yin Dongfang
|
M
|
Independent Non-executive Directors:
|
Ms. Yang Minli
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. Xing Min
|
C
|
M
|
Mr. Wu Tak Lung
|
M
|
C
|
Mr. Yu Zengbiao
|
C
|
M
Remarks:
C Chairman of Special Committee M Member of Special Committee
Luoyang, the PRC
29 August 2018
