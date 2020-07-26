First Tractor : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO (1) POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING, THE A SHARES CLASS MEETING AND THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING HELD ON 24 JULY 2020; AND (2) GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER

Log in
07/26/2020 | 06:41am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company.

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

(1) POLL RESULTS OF

THE GENERAL MEETING, THE A SHARES CLASS MEETING AND THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING HELD ON 24 JULY 2020; AND

(2) GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER

POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING, THE A SHARES CLASS MEETING AND THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING

The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions set out in the respective notices dated 5 June 2020 and supplemental notices dated 8 July 2020 of the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting were duly passed by way of poll at the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting consecutively held on 24 July 2020.

GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER

The Executive has granted the Whitewash Waiver on 20 July 2020, subject to the fulfillment of the conditions set out therein.

- 1 -

References are made to the circular (the "Circular") of First Tractor Company Limited* (the "Company") dated 8 July 2020 in relation to, among other things, (i) details of the Proposed A Share Issue, the Specific Mandate, the Whitewash Waiver, and the proposed amendments to the Articles, (ii) a letter from the Independent Board Committee and a letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser, and (iii) other information as required under the Takeovers Code and Listing Rules. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING, THE A SHARES CLASS MEETING AND THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING

The General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting were consecutively held at No. 154 Jianshe Road, Luoyang, Henan Province, the PRC, on Friday, 24 July 2020. All the proposed resolutions set out in the notices dated 5 June 2020 and supplemental notices dated 8 July 2020 of the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting were duly passed by way of poll at the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting.

As at the date of the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting, the Company had in issue 985,850,000 Shares, divided into 593,910,000 A Shares and 391,940,000 H Shares. As disclosed in the Circular, YTO Group Corporation and parties acting in concert with it (holding in aggregate 410,690,578 A Shares) were required to abstain and have abstained from voting on special resolutions No. 4, 5, and 7 to 12 at the General Meeting and special resolutions No. 1 to 5 at the A Shares Class Meeting. Accordingly, the total number of issued Shares, A Shares and H Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on resolutions at the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting are as follows:

  • the total number of issued Shares entitling the relevant Shareholders to attend and vote in respect of special resolutions No. 4, 5, and 7 to 12 of the General Meeting was 575,159,422 Shares and in respect of the other resolutions at the General Meeting (i.e. ordinary resolutions No. 1 to 7) was 985,850,000 Shares;
  • the total number of issued A Shares entitling the relevant A Shareholders to attend and vote in respect of all the resolutions of the A Shares Class Meeting was 183,219,422 Shares;
  • the total number of issued H Shares entitling the relevant H Shareholders to attend and vote in respect of all the resolutions of the H Shares Class Meeting was 391,940,000 Shares.

- 2 -

Save as disclosed above, there were no Shares entitling the holders thereof to attend and abstain from voting in favour or abstain from voting at the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and/or the H Shares Class Meeting, as the case may be, and no Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against the resolutions or to abstain from voting at the the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and/ or the H Shares Class Meeting, as the case may be.

Da Hua Certified Public Accountants*(Special General Partnership) ( 大 華 會 計 師 事 務 所（特 殊 普 通 合 夥）), certified public accountants in the PRC, was the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting. The shareholder representative of the Company, Zhong Lun Law Firm, the Company's PRC lawyer, and a supervisor of the Company were appointed as the counters and scrutineers for the vote-taking at the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting.

  1. POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING
    The proposed resolutions as set out in the notices of the General Meeting were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the General Meeting and the poll results of the General Meeting were as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Type of

Number of Votes (%)

Shareholders

For

Against

Abstention

1.

To consider and approve

A Shareholders

472,739,415

0 Share

0 Share

the resolution in relation

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

t o t h e C o m p a n y ' s

(92.32%)

c o m p l i a n c e w i t h t h e

conditions of the proposed

H Shareholders

35,268,489

4,025,176

0 Share

nonpublic issuance of

a total of 137,795,275

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(6.89%)

(0.79%)

new A Shares of the

Company to YTO Group

Corporation pursuant to

a subscription agreement

dated 23 April 2020 and

Total

508,007,904

4,025,176

0 Share

entered into between

the Company and YTO

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(99.21%)

(0.79%)

Group Corporation (the

" Proposed A Shares

Issue").

- 3 -

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Type of

Number of Votes (%)

Shareholders

For

Against

Abstention

2.

To consider and approve

A Shareholders

472,739,415

0 Share

0 Share

the resolution in relation

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

to the dilution of current

(92.32%)

return as a result of the

H Shareholders

35,268,489

4,025,176

0 Share

Proposed A Shares Issue

Shares

Shares

(0%)

a n d t h e a d o p t i o n o f

(6.89%)

(0.79%)

remedial measures.

Total

508,007,904

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(99.21%)

(0.79%)

3.

To consider and approve

A Shareholders

472,739,415

0 Share

0 Share

the resolution in relation

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

to undertakings by the

(92.32%)

controlling shareholder,

actual controller, directors

H Shareholders

35,268,489

4,025,176

0 Share

and senior management

of the Company to the

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(6.89%)

(0.79%)

implementation of the

remedial measures.

Total

508,007,904

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(99.21%)

(0.79%)

4.

To consider and approve

A Shareholders

472,739,415

0 Share

0 Share

the resolution in relation

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

to the shareholders' return

(92.32%)

plan for the next three

H Shareholders

35,268,489

4,025,176

0 Share

years of the Company.

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(6.89%)

(0.79%)

Total

508,007,904

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(99.21%)

(0.79%)

5.

To consider and approve

A Shareholders

472,739,415

0 Share

0 Share

the resolution that the

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

Company is not required

(92.32%)

to prepare the report on

H Shareholders

35,268,489

4,025,176

0 Share

the use of the previous

Shares

Shares

(0%)

proceeds.

(6.89%)

(0.79%)

Total

508,007,904

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(99.21%)

(0.79%)

- 4 -

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Type of

Number of Votes (%)

Shareholders

For

Against

Abstention

6.

To consider and approve

A Shareholders

472,739,415

0 Share

0 Share

the resolution in relation

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

to

the formulation

of

(92.32%)

the

Working Rules

of

H Shareholders

35,268,489

4,025,176

0 Share

Independent Directors.

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(6.89%)

(0.79%)

Total

508,007,904

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(99.21%)

(0.79%)

7.

T o

c o n s i d e r

a n d

A Shareholders

472,739,415

0 Share

0 Share

approve the resolution

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

i n

r e l a t i o n t o

t h e

(92.32%)

proposed amendments

H Shareholders

35,268,489

4,025,176

0 Share

to the Decision Making

Shares

Shares

(0%)

Principles on Investments.

(6.89%)

(0.79%)

Total

508,007,904

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(99.21%)

(0.79%)

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Type of

Number of Votes (%)

Shareholders

For

Against

Abstention

1.

[deleted]

2.

[deleted]

3.

[deleted]

4.

To consider and approve

A Shareholders

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

the resolution in relation

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

to the subscription of A

(61.23%)

Shares under the Proposed

H Shareholders

35,268,489

4,025,176

0 Share

A Shares Issue which

Shares

Shares

(0%)

constitutes connected

(34.80%)

(3.97%)

t r a n s a c t i o n o f t h e

Total

97,317,326

4,025,176

0 Share

Company.

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(96.03%)

(3.97%)

- 5 -

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Type of

Number of Votes (%)

Shareholders

For

Against

Abstention

5. To consider and approve

A Shareholders

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

the resolution in relation

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

to the conditional A Share

(61.23%)

Subscription Agreement

H Shareholders

35,268,489

4,025,176

0 Share

entered into between the

Shares

Shares

(0%)

Company and YTO Group

(34.80%)

(3.97%)

Corporation on 23 April

Total

97,317,326

4,025,176

0 Share

2020.

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(96.03%)

(3.97%)

6.

[deleted]

7. To consider and approve

A Shareholders

61,878,737

170,100 Shares

0 Share

the resolution in relation

Shares

(0.17%)

(0%)

to the application for the

(61.06%)

Whitewash Waiver.

H Shareholders

34,649,989

4,643,676

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(34.19%)

(4.58%)

Total

96,528,726

4,813,776

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(95.25%)

(4.75%)

8. To consider and approve

A Shareholders

61,878,737

170,100 Shares

0 Share

the resolution in relation

Shares

(0.17%)

(0%)

to the application of the

(61.06%)

waiver in respect of the

H Shareholders

34,649,989

4,643,676

0 Share

general offer obligation

Shares

Shares

(0%)

over the A Shares by

(34.19%)

(4.58%)

YTO Group Corporation

to be triggered as a result

of the Proposed A Shares

Total

96,528,726

4,813,776

0 Share

Issue under the relevant

Shares

Shares

(0%)

laws and regulations in

(95.25%)

(4.75%)

the PRC.

- 6 -

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Type of

Number of Votes (%)

Shareholders

For

Against

Abstention

9. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the revised plan for the Proposed A Shares Issue:

(i)

Class and par value

A Shareholders

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

of A Shares to be

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

issued;

(61.23%)

H Shareholders

35,268,489

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(34.80%)

(3.97%)

Total

97,317,326

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(96.03%)

(3.97%)

(ii)

Method and time of

A Shareholders

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

issue;

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

(61.23%)

H Shareholders

35,268,489

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(34.80%)

(3.97%)

Total

97,317,326

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(96.03%)

(3.97%)

(iii)

Target subscriber

A Shareholders

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

a n d m e t h o d o f

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

subscription;

(61.23%)

H Shareholders

35,268,489

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(34.80%)

(3.97%)

Total

97,317,326

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(96.03%)

(3.97%)

- 7 -

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Type of

Number of Votes (%)

Shareholders

For

Against

Abstention

(iv)

Pricing Benchmark

A Shareholders

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

Date, issue price

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

a n d p r i c i n g

(61.23%)

principles;

H Shareholders

35,268,489

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(34.80%)

(3.97%)

Total

97,317,326

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(96.03%)

(3.97%)

(v)

N u m b e r o f A

A Shareholders

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

Shares to be issued;

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

(61.23%)

H Shareholders

35,268,489

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(34.80%)

(3.97%)

Total

97,317,326

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(96.03%)

(3.97%)

(vi) Amount and use of

A Shareholders

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

proceeds;

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

(61.23%)

H Shareholders

35,268,489

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(34.80%)

(3.97%)

Total

97,317,326

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(96.03%)

(3.97%)

(vii)

Lock-up period;

A Shareholders

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

(61.23%)

H Shareholders

35,268,489

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(34.80%)

(3.97%)

Total

97,317,326

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(96.03%)

(3.97%)

- 8 -

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Type of

Number of Votes (%)

Shareholders

For

Against

Abstention

(viii)

Place of listing;

A Shareholders

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

(61.23%)

H Shareholders

35,268,489

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(34.80%)

(3.97%)

Total

97,317,326

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(96.03%)

(3.97%)

(ix)

D i s t r i b u t i o n o f

A Shareholders

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

retained profit; and

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

(61.23%)

H Shareholders

35,268,489

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(34.80%)

(3.97%)

Total

97,317,326

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(96.03%)

(3.97%)

(x)

Validity period of

A Shareholders

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

the resolution.

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

(61.23%)

H Shareholders

33,274,489

4,025,176

1,994,000

Shares

Shares

Share

(32.83%)

(3.97%)

(1.97%)

Total

95,323,326

4,025,176

1,994,000

Shares

Shares

Share

(94.06%)

(3.97%)

(1.97%)

- 9 -

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Type of

Number of Votes (%)

Shareholders

For

Against

Abstention

10.

To consider and approve

A Shareholders

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

the resolution in relation

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

to the revised proposal

(61.23%)

for the Proposed A Shares

H Shareholders

35,268,489

4,025,176

0 Share

Issue.

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(34.80%)

(3.97%)

Total

97,317,326

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(96.03%)

(3.97%)

11.

To consider and approve

A Shareholders

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

the resolution in relation

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

to the revised feasibility

(61.23%)

analysis report on the

H Shareholders

35,268,489

4,025,176

0 Share

use of proceeds from the

Shares

Shares

(0%)

Proposed A Shares Issue.

(34.80%)

(3.97%)

Total

97,317,326

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(96.03%)

(3.97%)

12.

To consider and approve

A Shareholders

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

the resolution in relation

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

to the Specific Mandate

(61.23%)

t o t h e B o a r d t o d e a l

H Shareholders

35,268,489

4,025,176

0 Share

with matters related to

Shares

Shares

(0%)

Proposed A Shares Issue.

(34.80%)

(3.97%)

Total

97,317,326

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(96.03%)

(3.97%)

- 10 -

  1. POLL RESULTS OF THE A SHARES CLASS MEETING
    The following resolutions were duly passed by the A Shareholders by way of poll at the A Shares Class Meeting and the poll results of the A Shares Class Meeting were as follows:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

Abstention

1. To consider and approve the resolution in

relation to the revised plan for the Proposed

A Shares Issue:

(i)

Class and par value of A Shares to be

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

issued;

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

(100%)

(ii)

Method and time of issue;

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

(100%)

(iii)

Target subscriber and method of

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

subscription;

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

(100%)

(iv)

Pricing Benchmark Date, issue price

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

and pricing principles;

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

(100%)

(v)

Number of A Shares to be issued;

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

(100%)

(vi)

Amount and use of proceeds;

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

(100%)

(vii)

Lock-up period;

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

(100%)

(viii)

Place of listing;

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

(100%)

(ix)

Distribution of retained profit; and

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

(100%)

(x)

Validity period of the resolution.

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

(100%)

- 11 -

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

Abstention

2.

To consider and approve the resolution

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

in relation to the revised proposal for the

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

Proposed A Shares Issue.

(100%)

3.

To consider and approve the resolution in

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

relation to the subscription of A Shares under

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

the Proposed A Shares Issue which constitutes

(100%)

connected transaction of the Company.

4.

To consider and approve the resolution

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

in relation to the conditional A Shares

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

Subscription Agreement entered into between

(100%)

the Company and YTO Group Corporation

on 23 April 2020.

5.

To consider and approve the resolution in

62,048,837

0 Share

0 Share

relation to the Specific Mandate to the Board

Shares

(0%)

(0%)

to deal with matters related to Proposed A

(100%)

Shares Issue.

  1. POLL RESULTS OF THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING
    The proposed resolutions as set out in the notices of the H Shares Class Meeting were duly passed by the H Shareholders by way of poll at the H Shares Class Meeting and the poll results of the H Shares Class Meeting were as follows:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

Abstention

1.

[deleted]

2.

[deleted]

3.

To consider and approve the resolution in

27,293,489

4,025,176

0 Share

relation to the subscription of A Shares under

Shares

Shares

(0%)

the Proposed A Shares Issue which constitutes

(87.15%)

(12.85%)

connected transaction of the Company.

4.

To consider and approve the resolution

27,293,489

4,025,176

0 Share

in relation to the conditional A Shares

Shares

Shares

(0%)

Subscription Agreement entered into between

(87.15%)

(12.85%)

the Company and YTO Group Corporation

on 23 April 2020.

- 12 -

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

Abstention

5. [deleted]

6. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the revised plan for the Proposed A Shares Issue:

(i)

Class and par value of A Shares to be

27,293,489

4,025,176

0 Share

issued;

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(87.15%)

(12.85%)

(ii)

Method and time of issue;

27,293,489

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(87.15%)

(12.85%)

(iii)

Target subscriber and method of

27,293,489

4,025,176

0 Share

subscription;

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(87.15%)

(12.85%)

(iv)

Pricing Benchmark Date, issue price

27,293,489

4,025,176

0 Share

and pricing principles;

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(87.15%)

(12.85%)

(v)

Number of A Shares to be issued;

27,293,489

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(87.15%)

(12.85%)

(vi)

Amount and use of proceeds;

27,293,489

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(87.15%)

(12.85%)

(vii)

Lock-up period;

27,293,489

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(87.15%)

(12.85%)

(viii)

Place of listing;

27,293,489

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(87.15%)

(12.85%)

(ix)

Distribution of retained profit; and

27,293,489

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(87.15%)

(12.85%)

(x)

Validity period of the resolution.

27,293,489

4,025,176

0 Share

Shares

Shares

(0%)

(87.15%)

(12.85%)

- 13 -

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

Abstention

7.

To consider and approve the resolution

27,293,489

4,025,176

0 Share

in relation to the revised proposal for the

Shares

Shares

(0%)

Proposed A Shares Issue.

(87.15%)

(12.85%)

8.

To consider and approve the resolution in

27,293,489

4,025,176

0 Share

relation to the Specific Mandate to the Board

Shares

Shares

(0%)

to deal with matters related to Proposed A

(87.15%)

(12.85%)

Shares Issue.

  1. INFORMATION REGARDING VOTING ON THE RESOLUTIONS
    Ordinary resolutions No. 1 to 7 of the General Meeting are ordinary resolutions and have been approved by over one half of the total number of shares carrying valid voting rights held by Shareholders who attended the General Meeting. Special resolutions No. 4, 5, 8 to 12 are special resolutions and have been approved by over two thirds of the total number of shares carrying valid voting rights held by Shareholders who attended the General Meeting. Special resolution No. 7 of the General Meeting is a special resolution and has been approved by over 75% of the total number of shares carrying valid voting rights held by independent Shareholders who attended the General Meeting.
    Resolutions No. 1 to 5 of the A Shares Class Meeting are special resolutions and have been approved by over two thirds of the total number of shares carrying valid voting rights held by Shareholders who attended the A Shares Class Meeting.
    Resolutions No. 3, 4, and 6 to 8 of the H Shares Class Meeting are special resolutions and have been approved by over two thirds of the total number of shares carrying valid voting rights held by Shareholders who attended the H Shares Class Meeting.

- 14 -

EFFECT ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

The following sets out the shareholding structure of the Company (i) as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) immediately after completion of the Proposed A Shares Issue (assuming no other change in the number of issued shares in the Company):

Immediately after

As at the date of this

completion of the Proposed

announcement

A Shares Issue

Approximate

Approximate

percentage

percentage

of the total

of the total

number of

number of

Number of

Shares in

Number of

Shares in

Shares held

issue

Shares held

issue

A Shares:

YTO Group Corporation

410,690,578

41.66%

548,485,853

48.81%

Public Shareholders

183,219,422

18.58%

183,219,422

16.31%

Subtotal

593,910,000

60.24%

731,705,275

65.12%

H Shares:

YTO Group Corporation

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholders

391,940,000

39.76%

391,940,000

34.88%

Subtotal

391,940,000

39.76%

391,940,000

34.88%

Total Issued Shares:

YTO Group Corporation

410,690,578

41.66%

548,485,853

48.81%

Public Shareholders

575,159,422

58.34%

575,159,422

51.19%

985,850,000

100%

1,123,645,275

100%

GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER

The Executive has, on 20 July 2020, granted the Whitewash Waiver, subject to the fulfilment of the conditions that (i) the Whitewash Waiver being approved by at least 75% of the independent votes that are cast either in person or by proxy at the General Meeting, and the Proposed A Shares Issue and the Subscription Agreement being approved by more than 50% of the independent votes that are cast either in person or by proxy at the General Meeting; and (ii) unless the Executive gives prior consent, no

- 15 -

acquisition or disposal of voting rights being made by YTO Group Corporation and its concert parties between the announcement of the Proposed A Shares Issue and its completion. The aforementioned condition (i) imposed by the Executive has been duly fulfilled as at the date of this announcement.

The Company will make further announcements in respect of the progress of the Proposed A Shares Issue in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules and other applicable requirements in the PRC as and when appropriate.

The completion of the Proposed A Shares Issue is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including but not limited to the obtaining of the approval from the CSRC. Accordingly, the Proposed A Shares Issue may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares, and are recommended to consult their professional adviser if they are in any doubt about their position and as to actions they should take.

By Order of the Board

FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED*

YU Lina

Company Secretary

Luoyang, the PRC

26 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Xiaoyu (Chairman), Mr. Cai Jibo (vice Chairman) and Mr. Liu Jiguo as executive Directors; Mr. Li Hepeng, Mr. Xie Donggang and Mr. Zhou Honghai as non-executive Directors; and Ms. Yang Minli, Ms. Wang Yuru and Mr. Edmund Sit as independent non-executive Directors.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement the omission of which would make any statements in this announcement misleading.

  • For identification purposes only

- 16 -

