First Tractor : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO (1) POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING, THE A SHARES CLASS MEETING AND THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING HELD ON 24 JULY 2020; AND (2) GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company. ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO (1) POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING, THE A SHARES CLASS MEETING AND THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING HELD ON 24 JULY 2020; AND (2) GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING, THE A SHARES CLASS MEETING AND THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions set out in the respective notices dated 5 June 2020 and supplemental notices dated 8 July 2020 of the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting were duly passed by way of poll at the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting consecutively held on 24 July 2020. GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER The Executive has granted the Whitewash Waiver on 20 July 2020, subject to the fulfillment of the conditions set out therein. - 1 - References are made to the circular (the "Circular") of First Tractor Company Limited* (the "Company") dated 8 July 2020 in relation to, among other things, (i) details of the Proposed A Share Issue, the Specific Mandate, the Whitewash Waiver, and the proposed amendments to the Articles, (ii) a letter from the Independent Board Committee and a letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser, and (iii) other information as required under the Takeovers Code and Listing Rules. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular. POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING, THE A SHARES CLASS MEETING AND THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING The General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting were consecutively held at No. 154 Jianshe Road, Luoyang, Henan Province, the PRC, on Friday, 24 July 2020. All the proposed resolutions set out in the notices dated 5 June 2020 and supplemental notices dated 8 July 2020 of the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting were duly passed by way of poll at the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting. As at the date of the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting, the Company had in issue 985,850,000 Shares, divided into 593,910,000 A Shares and 391,940,000 H Shares. As disclosed in the Circular, YTO Group Corporation and parties acting in concert with it (holding in aggregate 410,690,578 A Shares) were required to abstain and have abstained from voting on special resolutions No. 4, 5, and 7 to 12 at the General Meeting and special resolutions No. 1 to 5 at the A Shares Class Meeting. Accordingly, the total number of issued Shares, A Shares and H Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on resolutions at the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting are as follows: the total number of issued Shares entitling the relevant Shareholders to attend and vote in respect of special resolutions No. 4, 5, and 7 to 12 of the General Meeting was 575,159,422 Shares and in respect of the other resolutions at the General Meeting (i.e. ordinary resolutions No. 1 to 7) was 985,850,000 Shares;

the total number of issued A Shares entitling the relevant A Shareholders to attend and vote in respect of all the resolutions of the A Shares Class Meeting was 183,219,422 Shares;

the total number of issued H Shares entitling the relevant H Shareholders to attend and vote in respect of all the resolutions of the H Shares Class Meeting was 391,940,000 Shares. - 2 - Save as disclosed above, there were no Shares entitling the holders thereof to attend and abstain from voting in favour or abstain from voting at the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and/or the H Shares Class Meeting, as the case may be, and no Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against the resolutions or to abstain from voting at the the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and/ or the H Shares Class Meeting, as the case may be. Da Hua Certified Public Accountants*(Special General Partnership) ( 大 華 會 計 師 事 務 所（特 殊 普 通 合 夥）), certified public accountants in the PRC, was the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting. The shareholder representative of the Company, Zhong Lun Law Firm, the Company's PRC lawyer, and a supervisor of the Company were appointed as the counters and scrutineers for the vote-taking at the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting. POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING

The proposed resolutions as set out in the notices of the General Meeting were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the General Meeting and the poll results of the General Meeting were as follows: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS Type of Number of Votes (%) Shareholders For Against Abstention 1. To consider and approve A Shareholders 472,739,415 0 Share 0 Share the resolution in relation Shares (0%) (0%) t o t h e C o m p a n y ' s (92.32%) c o m p l i a n c e w i t h t h e conditions of the proposed H Shareholders 35,268,489 4,025,176 0 Share nonpublic issuance of a total of 137,795,275 Shares Shares (0%) (6.89%) (0.79%) new A Shares of the Company to YTO Group Corporation pursuant to a subscription agreement dated 23 April 2020 and Total 508,007,904 4,025,176 0 Share entered into between the Company and YTO Shares Shares (0%) (99.21%) (0.79%) Group Corporation (the " Proposed A Shares Issue"). - 3 - ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS Type of Number of Votes (%) Shareholders For Against Abstention 2. To consider and approve A Shareholders 472,739,415 0 Share 0 Share the resolution in relation Shares (0%) (0%) to the dilution of current (92.32%) return as a result of the H Shareholders 35,268,489 4,025,176 0 Share Proposed A Shares Issue Shares Shares (0%) a n d t h e a d o p t i o n o f (6.89%) (0.79%) remedial measures. Total 508,007,904 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (99.21%) (0.79%) 3. To consider and approve A Shareholders 472,739,415 0 Share 0 Share the resolution in relation Shares (0%) (0%) to undertakings by the (92.32%) controlling shareholder, actual controller, directors H Shareholders 35,268,489 4,025,176 0 Share and senior management of the Company to the Shares Shares (0%) (6.89%) (0.79%) implementation of the remedial measures. Total 508,007,904 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (99.21%) (0.79%) 4. To consider and approve A Shareholders 472,739,415 0 Share 0 Share the resolution in relation Shares (0%) (0%) to the shareholders' return (92.32%) plan for the next three H Shareholders 35,268,489 4,025,176 0 Share years of the Company. Shares Shares (0%) (6.89%) (0.79%) Total 508,007,904 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (99.21%) (0.79%) 5. To consider and approve A Shareholders 472,739,415 0 Share 0 Share the resolution that the Shares (0%) (0%) Company is not required (92.32%) to prepare the report on H Shareholders 35,268,489 4,025,176 0 Share the use of the previous Shares Shares (0%) proceeds. (6.89%) (0.79%) Total 508,007,904 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (99.21%) (0.79%) - 4 - ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS Type of Number of Votes (%) Shareholders For Against Abstention 6. To consider and approve A Shareholders 472,739,415 0 Share 0 Share the resolution in relation Shares (0%) (0%) to the formulation of (92.32%) the Working Rules of H Shareholders 35,268,489 4,025,176 0 Share Independent Directors. Shares Shares (0%) (6.89%) (0.79%) Total 508,007,904 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (99.21%) (0.79%) 7. T o c o n s i d e r a n d A Shareholders 472,739,415 0 Share 0 Share approve the resolution Shares (0%) (0%) i n r e l a t i o n t o t h e (92.32%) proposed amendments H Shareholders 35,268,489 4,025,176 0 Share to the Decision Making Shares Shares (0%) Principles on Investments. (6.89%) (0.79%) Total 508,007,904 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (99.21%) (0.79%) SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS Type of Number of Votes (%) Shareholders For Against Abstention 1. [deleted] 2. [deleted] 3. [deleted] 4. To consider and approve A Shareholders 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share the resolution in relation Shares (0%) (0%) to the subscription of A (61.23%) Shares under the Proposed H Shareholders 35,268,489 4,025,176 0 Share A Shares Issue which Shares Shares (0%) constitutes connected (34.80%) (3.97%) t r a n s a c t i o n o f t h e Total 97,317,326 4,025,176 0 Share Company. Shares Shares (0%) (96.03%) (3.97%) - 5 - SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS Type of Number of Votes (%) Shareholders For Against Abstention 5. To consider and approve A Shareholders 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share the resolution in relation Shares (0%) (0%) to the conditional A Share (61.23%) Subscription Agreement H Shareholders 35,268,489 4,025,176 0 Share entered into between the Shares Shares (0%) Company and YTO Group (34.80%) (3.97%) Corporation on 23 April Total 97,317,326 4,025,176 0 Share 2020. Shares Shares (0%) (96.03%) (3.97%) 6. [deleted] 7. To consider and approve A Shareholders 61,878,737 170,100 Shares 0 Share the resolution in relation Shares (0.17%) (0%) to the application for the (61.06%) Whitewash Waiver. H Shareholders 34,649,989 4,643,676 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (34.19%) (4.58%) Total 96,528,726 4,813,776 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (95.25%) (4.75%) 8. To consider and approve A Shareholders 61,878,737 170,100 Shares 0 Share the resolution in relation Shares (0.17%) (0%) to the application of the (61.06%) waiver in respect of the H Shareholders 34,649,989 4,643,676 0 Share general offer obligation Shares Shares (0%) over the A Shares by (34.19%) (4.58%) YTO Group Corporation to be triggered as a result of the Proposed A Shares Total 96,528,726 4,813,776 0 Share Issue under the relevant Shares Shares (0%) laws and regulations in (95.25%) (4.75%) the PRC. - 6 - SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS Type of Number of Votes (%) Shareholders For Against Abstention 9. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the revised plan for the Proposed A Shares Issue: (i) Class and par value A Shareholders 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share of A Shares to be Shares (0%) (0%) issued; (61.23%) H Shareholders 35,268,489 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (34.80%) (3.97%) Total 97,317,326 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (96.03%) (3.97%) (ii) Method and time of A Shareholders 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share issue; Shares (0%) (0%) (61.23%) H Shareholders 35,268,489 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (34.80%) (3.97%) Total 97,317,326 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (96.03%) (3.97%) (iii) Target subscriber A Shareholders 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share a n d m e t h o d o f Shares (0%) (0%) subscription; (61.23%) H Shareholders 35,268,489 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (34.80%) (3.97%) Total 97,317,326 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (96.03%) (3.97%) - 7 - SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS Type of Number of Votes (%) Shareholders For Against Abstention (iv) Pricing Benchmark A Shareholders 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share Date, issue price Shares (0%) (0%) a n d p r i c i n g (61.23%) principles; H Shareholders 35,268,489 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (34.80%) (3.97%) Total 97,317,326 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (96.03%) (3.97%) (v) N u m b e r o f A A Shareholders 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share Shares to be issued; Shares (0%) (0%) (61.23%) H Shareholders 35,268,489 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (34.80%) (3.97%) Total 97,317,326 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (96.03%) (3.97%) (vi) Amount and use of A Shareholders 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share proceeds; Shares (0%) (0%) (61.23%) H Shareholders 35,268,489 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (34.80%) (3.97%) Total 97,317,326 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (96.03%) (3.97%) (vii) Lock-up period; A Shareholders 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share Shares (0%) (0%) (61.23%) H Shareholders 35,268,489 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (34.80%) (3.97%) Total 97,317,326 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (96.03%) (3.97%) - 8 - SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS Type of Number of Votes (%) Shareholders For Against Abstention (viii) Place of listing; A Shareholders 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share Shares (0%) (0%) (61.23%) H Shareholders 35,268,489 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (34.80%) (3.97%) Total 97,317,326 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (96.03%) (3.97%) (ix) D i s t r i b u t i o n o f A Shareholders 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share retained profit; and Shares (0%) (0%) (61.23%) H Shareholders 35,268,489 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (34.80%) (3.97%) Total 97,317,326 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (96.03%) (3.97%) (x) Validity period of A Shareholders 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share the resolution. Shares (0%) (0%) (61.23%) H Shareholders 33,274,489 4,025,176 1,994,000 Shares Shares Share (32.83%) (3.97%) (1.97%) Total 95,323,326 4,025,176 1,994,000 Shares Shares Share (94.06%) (3.97%) (1.97%) - 9 - SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS Type of Number of Votes (%) Shareholders For Against Abstention 10. To consider and approve A Shareholders 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share the resolution in relation Shares (0%) (0%) to the revised proposal (61.23%) for the Proposed A Shares H Shareholders 35,268,489 4,025,176 0 Share Issue. Shares Shares (0%) (34.80%) (3.97%) Total 97,317,326 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (96.03%) (3.97%) 11. To consider and approve A Shareholders 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share the resolution in relation Shares (0%) (0%) to the revised feasibility (61.23%) analysis report on the H Shareholders 35,268,489 4,025,176 0 Share use of proceeds from the Shares Shares (0%) Proposed A Shares Issue. (34.80%) (3.97%) Total 97,317,326 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (96.03%) (3.97%) 12. To consider and approve A Shareholders 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share the resolution in relation Shares (0%) (0%) to the Specific Mandate (61.23%) t o t h e B o a r d t o d e a l H Shareholders 35,268,489 4,025,176 0 Share with matters related to Shares Shares (0%) Proposed A Shares Issue. (34.80%) (3.97%) Total 97,317,326 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (96.03%) (3.97%) - 10 - POLL RESULTS OF THE A SHARES CLASS MEETING

The following resolutions were duly passed by the A Shareholders by way of poll at the A Shares Class Meeting and the poll results of the A Shares Class Meeting were as follows: SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS Number of Votes (%) For Against Abstention 1. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the revised plan for the Proposed A Shares Issue: (i) Class and par value of A Shares to be 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share issued; Shares (0%) (0%) (100%) (ii) Method and time of issue; 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share Shares (0%) (0%) (100%) (iii) Target subscriber and method of 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share subscription; Shares (0%) (0%) (100%) (iv) Pricing Benchmark Date, issue price 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share and pricing principles; Shares (0%) (0%) (100%) (v) Number of A Shares to be issued; 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share Shares (0%) (0%) (100%) (vi) Amount and use of proceeds; 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share Shares (0%) (0%) (100%) (vii) Lock-up period; 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share Shares (0%) (0%) (100%) (viii) Place of listing; 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share Shares (0%) (0%) (100%) (ix) Distribution of retained profit; and 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share Shares (0%) (0%) (100%) (x) Validity period of the resolution. 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share Shares (0%) (0%) (100%) - 11 - SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS Number of Votes (%) For Against Abstention 2. To consider and approve the resolution 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share in relation to the revised proposal for the Shares (0%) (0%) Proposed A Shares Issue. (100%) 3. To consider and approve the resolution in 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share relation to the subscription of A Shares under Shares (0%) (0%) the Proposed A Shares Issue which constitutes (100%) connected transaction of the Company. 4. To consider and approve the resolution 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share in relation to the conditional A Shares Shares (0%) (0%) Subscription Agreement entered into between (100%) the Company and YTO Group Corporation on 23 April 2020. 5. To consider and approve the resolution in 62,048,837 0 Share 0 Share relation to the Specific Mandate to the Board Shares (0%) (0%) to deal with matters related to Proposed A (100%) Shares Issue. POLL RESULTS OF THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING

The proposed resolutions as set out in the notices of the H Shares Class Meeting were duly passed by the H Shareholders by way of poll at the H Shares Class Meeting and the poll results of the H Shares Class Meeting were as follows: SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS Number of Votes (%) For Against Abstention 1. [deleted] 2. [deleted] 3. To consider and approve the resolution in 27,293,489 4,025,176 0 Share relation to the subscription of A Shares under Shares Shares (0%) the Proposed A Shares Issue which constitutes (87.15%) (12.85%) connected transaction of the Company. 4. To consider and approve the resolution 27,293,489 4,025,176 0 Share in relation to the conditional A Shares Shares Shares (0%) Subscription Agreement entered into between (87.15%) (12.85%) the Company and YTO Group Corporation on 23 April 2020. - 12 - SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS Number of Votes (%) For Against Abstention 5. [deleted] 6. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the revised plan for the Proposed A Shares Issue: (i) Class and par value of A Shares to be 27,293,489 4,025,176 0 Share issued; Shares Shares (0%) (87.15%) (12.85%) (ii) Method and time of issue; 27,293,489 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (87.15%) (12.85%) (iii) Target subscriber and method of 27,293,489 4,025,176 0 Share subscription; Shares Shares (0%) (87.15%) (12.85%) (iv) Pricing Benchmark Date, issue price 27,293,489 4,025,176 0 Share and pricing principles; Shares Shares (0%) (87.15%) (12.85%) (v) Number of A Shares to be issued; 27,293,489 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (87.15%) (12.85%) (vi) Amount and use of proceeds; 27,293,489 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (87.15%) (12.85%) (vii) Lock-up period; 27,293,489 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (87.15%) (12.85%) (viii) Place of listing; 27,293,489 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (87.15%) (12.85%) (ix) Distribution of retained profit; and 27,293,489 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (87.15%) (12.85%) (x) Validity period of the resolution. 27,293,489 4,025,176 0 Share Shares Shares (0%) (87.15%) (12.85%) - 13 - SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS Number of Votes (%) For Against Abstention 7. To consider and approve the resolution 27,293,489 4,025,176 0 Share in relation to the revised proposal for the Shares Shares (0%) Proposed A Shares Issue. (87.15%) (12.85%) 8. To consider and approve the resolution in 27,293,489 4,025,176 0 Share relation to the Specific Mandate to the Board Shares Shares (0%) to deal with matters related to Proposed A (87.15%) (12.85%) Shares Issue. INFORMATION REGARDING VOTING ON THE RESOLUTIONS

Ordinary resolutions No. 1 to 7 of the General Meeting are ordinary resolutions and have been approved by over one half of the total number of shares carrying valid voting rights held by Shareholders who attended the General Meeting. Special resolutions No. 4, 5, 8 to 12 are special resolutions and have been approved by over two thirds of the total number of shares carrying valid voting rights held by Shareholders who attended the General Meeting. Special resolution No. 7 of the General Meeting is a special resolution and has been approved by over 75% of the total number of shares carrying valid voting rights held by independent Shareholders who attended the General Meeting.

Resolutions No. 1 to 5 of the A Shares Class Meeting are special resolutions and have been approved by over two thirds of the total number of shares carrying valid voting rights held by Shareholders who attended the A Shares Class Meeting.

Resolutions No. 3, 4, and 6 to 8 of the H Shares Class Meeting are special resolutions and have been approved by over two thirds of the total number of shares carrying valid voting rights held by Shareholders who attended the H Shares Class Meeting. - 14 - EFFECT ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY The following sets out the shareholding structure of the Company (i) as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) immediately after completion of the Proposed A Shares Issue (assuming no other change in the number of issued shares in the Company): Immediately after As at the date of this completion of the Proposed announcement A Shares Issue Approximate Approximate percentage percentage of the total of the total number of number of Number of Shares in Number of Shares in Shares held issue Shares held issue A Shares: YTO Group Corporation 410,690,578 41.66% 548,485,853 48.81% Public Shareholders 183,219,422 18.58% 183,219,422 16.31% Subtotal 593,910,000 60.24% 731,705,275 65.12% H Shares: YTO Group Corporation 0 0 0 0 Public Shareholders 391,940,000 39.76% 391,940,000 34.88% Subtotal 391,940,000 39.76% 391,940,000 34.88% Total Issued Shares: YTO Group Corporation 410,690,578 41.66% 548,485,853 48.81% Public Shareholders 575,159,422 58.34% 575,159,422 51.19% 985,850,000 100% 1,123,645,275 100% GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER The Executive has, on 20 July 2020, granted the Whitewash Waiver, subject to the fulfilment of the conditions that (i) the Whitewash Waiver being approved by at least 75% of the independent votes that are cast either in person or by proxy at the General Meeting, and the Proposed A Shares Issue and the Subscription Agreement being approved by more than 50% of the independent votes that are cast either in person or by proxy at the General Meeting; and (ii) unless the Executive gives prior consent, no - 15 - acquisition or disposal of voting rights being made by YTO Group Corporation and its concert parties between the announcement of the Proposed A Shares Issue and its completion. The aforementioned condition (i) imposed by the Executive has been duly fulfilled as at the date of this announcement. The Company will make further announcements in respect of the progress of the Proposed A Shares Issue in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules and other applicable requirements in the PRC as and when appropriate. The completion of the Proposed A Shares Issue is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including but not limited to the obtaining of the approval from the CSRC. Accordingly, the Proposed A Shares Issue may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares, and are recommended to consult their professional adviser if they are in any doubt about their position and as to actions they should take. By Order of the Board FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED* YU Lina Company Secretary Luoyang, the PRC 26 July 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Xiaoyu (Chairman), Mr. Cai Jibo (vice Chairman) and Mr. Liu Jiguo as executive Directors; Mr. Li Hepeng, Mr. Xie Donggang and Mr. Zhou Honghai as non-executive Directors; and Ms. Yang Minli, Ms. Wang Yuru and Mr. Edmund Sit as independent non-executive Directors. The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement the omission of which would make any statements in this announcement misleading. For identification purposes only - 16 - Attachments Original document

