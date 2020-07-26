First Tractor : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO (1) POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING, THE A SHARES CLASS MEETING AND THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING HELD ON 24 JULY 2020; AND (2) GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER
07/26/2020 | 06:41am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO
(1) POLL RESULTS OF
THE GENERAL MEETING, THE A SHARES CLASS MEETING AND THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING HELD ON 24 JULY 2020; AND
(2) GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER
POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING, THE A SHARES CLASS MEETING AND THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING
The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions set out in the respective notices dated 5 June 2020 and supplemental notices dated 8 July 2020 of the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting were duly passed by way of poll at the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting consecutively held on 24 July 2020.
GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER
The Executive has granted the Whitewash Waiver on 20 July 2020, subject to the fulfillment of the conditions set out therein.
References are made to the circular (the "Circular") of First Tractor Company Limited* (the "Company") dated 8 July 2020 in relation to, among other things, (i) details of the Proposed A Share Issue, the Specific Mandate, the Whitewash Waiver, and the proposed amendments to the Articles, (ii) a letter from the Independent Board Committee and a letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser, and (iii) other information as required under the Takeovers Code and Listing Rules. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING, THE A SHARES CLASS MEETING AND THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING
The General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting were consecutively held at No. 154 Jianshe Road, Luoyang, Henan Province, the PRC, on Friday, 24 July 2020. All the proposed resolutions set out in the notices dated 5 June 2020 and supplemental notices dated 8 July 2020 of the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting were duly passed by way of poll at the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting.
As at the date of the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting, the Company had in issue 985,850,000 Shares, divided into 593,910,000 A Shares and 391,940,000 H Shares. As disclosed in the Circular, YTO Group Corporation and parties acting in concert with it (holding in aggregate 410,690,578 A Shares) were required to abstain and have abstained from voting on special resolutions No. 4, 5, and 7 to 12 at the General Meeting and special resolutions No. 1 to 5 at the A Shares Class Meeting. Accordingly, the total number of issued Shares, A Shares and H Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on resolutions at the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting are as follows:
the total number of issued Shares entitling the relevant Shareholders to attend and vote in respect of special resolutions No. 4, 5, and 7 to 12 of the General Meeting was 575,159,422 Shares and in respect of the other resolutions at the General Meeting (i.e. ordinary resolutions No. 1 to 7) was 985,850,000 Shares;
the total number of issued A Shares entitling the relevant A Shareholders to attend and vote in respect of all the resolutions of the A Shares Class Meeting was 183,219,422 Shares;
the total number of issued H Shares entitling the relevant H Shareholders to attend and vote in respect of all the resolutions of the H Shares Class Meeting was 391,940,000 Shares.
Save as disclosed above, there were no Shares entitling the holders thereof to attend and abstain from voting in favour or abstain from voting at the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and/or the H Shares Class Meeting, as the case may be, and no Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against the resolutions or to abstain from voting at the the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and/ or the H Shares Class Meeting, as the case may be.
Da Hua Certified Public Accountants*(Special General Partnership) ( 大 華 會 計 師 事 務 所（特 殊 普 通 合 夥）), certified public accountants in the PRC, was the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting. The shareholder representative of the Company, Zhong Lun Law Firm, the Company's PRC lawyer, and a supervisor of the Company were appointed as the counters and scrutineers for the vote-taking at the General Meeting, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting.
POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING
The proposed resolutions as set out in the notices of the General Meeting were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the General Meeting and the poll results of the General Meeting were as follows:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Type of
Number of Votes (%)
Shareholders
For
Against
Abstention
1.
To consider and approve
A Shareholders
472,739,415
0 Share
0 Share
the resolution in relation
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
t o t h e C o m p a n y ' s
(92.32%)
c o m p l i a n c e w i t h t h e
conditions of the proposed
H Shareholders
35,268,489
4,025,176
0 Share
nonpublic issuance of
a total of 137,795,275
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(6.89%)
(0.79%)
new A Shares of the
Company to YTO Group
Corporation pursuant to
a subscription agreement
dated 23 April 2020 and
Total
508,007,904
4,025,176
0 Share
entered into between
the Company and YTO
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(99.21%)
(0.79%)
Group Corporation (the
" Proposed A Shares
Issue").
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Type of
Number of Votes (%)
Shareholders
For
Against
Abstention
2.
To consider and approve
A Shareholders
472,739,415
0 Share
0 Share
the resolution in relation
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
to the dilution of current
(92.32%)
return as a result of the
H Shareholders
35,268,489
4,025,176
0 Share
Proposed A Shares Issue
Shares
Shares
(0%)
a n d t h e a d o p t i o n o f
(6.89%)
(0.79%)
remedial measures.
Total
508,007,904
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(99.21%)
(0.79%)
3.
To consider and approve
A Shareholders
472,739,415
0 Share
0 Share
the resolution in relation
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
to undertakings by the
(92.32%)
controlling shareholder,
actual controller, directors
H Shareholders
35,268,489
4,025,176
0 Share
and senior management
of the Company to the
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(6.89%)
(0.79%)
implementation of the
remedial measures.
Total
508,007,904
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(99.21%)
(0.79%)
4.
To consider and approve
A Shareholders
472,739,415
0 Share
0 Share
the resolution in relation
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
to the shareholders' return
(92.32%)
plan for the next three
H Shareholders
35,268,489
4,025,176
0 Share
years of the Company.
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(6.89%)
(0.79%)
Total
508,007,904
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(99.21%)
(0.79%)
5.
To consider and approve
A Shareholders
472,739,415
0 Share
0 Share
the resolution that the
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
Company is not required
(92.32%)
to prepare the report on
H Shareholders
35,268,489
4,025,176
0 Share
the use of the previous
Shares
Shares
(0%)
proceeds.
(6.89%)
(0.79%)
Total
508,007,904
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(99.21%)
(0.79%)
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Type of
Number of Votes (%)
Shareholders
For
Against
Abstention
6.
To consider and approve
A Shareholders
472,739,415
0 Share
0 Share
the resolution in relation
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
to
the formulation
of
(92.32%)
the
Working Rules
of
H Shareholders
35,268,489
4,025,176
0 Share
Independent Directors.
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(6.89%)
(0.79%)
Total
508,007,904
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(99.21%)
(0.79%)
7.
T o
c o n s i d e r
a n d
A Shareholders
472,739,415
0 Share
0 Share
approve the resolution
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
i n
r e l a t i o n t o
t h e
(92.32%)
proposed amendments
H Shareholders
35,268,489
4,025,176
0 Share
to the Decision Making
Shares
Shares
(0%)
Principles on Investments.
(6.89%)
(0.79%)
Total
508,007,904
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(99.21%)
(0.79%)
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
Type of
Number of Votes (%)
Shareholders
For
Against
Abstention
1.
[deleted]
2.
[deleted]
3.
[deleted]
4.
To consider and approve
A Shareholders
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
the resolution in relation
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
to the subscription of A
(61.23%)
Shares under the Proposed
H Shareholders
35,268,489
4,025,176
0 Share
A Shares Issue which
Shares
Shares
(0%)
constitutes connected
(34.80%)
(3.97%)
t r a n s a c t i o n o f t h e
Total
97,317,326
4,025,176
0 Share
Company.
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(96.03%)
(3.97%)
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
Type of
Number of Votes (%)
Shareholders
For
Against
Abstention
5. To consider and approve
A Shareholders
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
the resolution in relation
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
to the conditional A Share
(61.23%)
Subscription Agreement
H Shareholders
35,268,489
4,025,176
0 Share
entered into between the
Shares
Shares
(0%)
Company and YTO Group
(34.80%)
(3.97%)
Corporation on 23 April
Total
97,317,326
4,025,176
0 Share
2020.
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(96.03%)
(3.97%)
6.
[deleted]
7. To consider and approve
A Shareholders
61,878,737
170,100 Shares
0 Share
the resolution in relation
Shares
(0.17%)
(0%)
to the application for the
(61.06%)
Whitewash Waiver.
H Shareholders
34,649,989
4,643,676
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(34.19%)
(4.58%)
Total
96,528,726
4,813,776
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(95.25%)
(4.75%)
8. To consider and approve
A Shareholders
61,878,737
170,100 Shares
0 Share
the resolution in relation
Shares
(0.17%)
(0%)
to the application of the
(61.06%)
waiver in respect of the
H Shareholders
34,649,989
4,643,676
0 Share
general offer obligation
Shares
Shares
(0%)
over the A Shares by
(34.19%)
(4.58%)
YTO Group Corporation
to be triggered as a result
of the Proposed A Shares
Total
96,528,726
4,813,776
0 Share
Issue under the relevant
Shares
Shares
(0%)
laws and regulations in
(95.25%)
(4.75%)
the PRC.
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
Type of
Number of Votes (%)
Shareholders
For
Against
Abstention
9. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the revised plan for the Proposed A Shares Issue:
(i)
Class and par value
A Shareholders
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
of A Shares to be
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
issued;
(61.23%)
H Shareholders
35,268,489
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(34.80%)
(3.97%)
Total
97,317,326
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(96.03%)
(3.97%)
(ii)
Method and time of
A Shareholders
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
issue;
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
(61.23%)
H Shareholders
35,268,489
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(34.80%)
(3.97%)
Total
97,317,326
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(96.03%)
(3.97%)
(iii)
Target subscriber
A Shareholders
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
a n d m e t h o d o f
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
subscription;
(61.23%)
H Shareholders
35,268,489
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(34.80%)
(3.97%)
Total
97,317,326
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(96.03%)
(3.97%)
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
Type of
Number of Votes (%)
Shareholders
For
Against
Abstention
(iv)
Pricing Benchmark
A Shareholders
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
Date, issue price
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
a n d p r i c i n g
(61.23%)
principles;
H Shareholders
35,268,489
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(34.80%)
(3.97%)
Total
97,317,326
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(96.03%)
(3.97%)
(v)
N u m b e r o f A
A Shareholders
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
Shares to be issued;
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
(61.23%)
H Shareholders
35,268,489
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(34.80%)
(3.97%)
Total
97,317,326
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(96.03%)
(3.97%)
(vi) Amount and use of
A Shareholders
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
proceeds;
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
(61.23%)
H Shareholders
35,268,489
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(34.80%)
(3.97%)
Total
97,317,326
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(96.03%)
(3.97%)
(vii)
Lock-up period;
A Shareholders
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
(61.23%)
H Shareholders
35,268,489
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(34.80%)
(3.97%)
Total
97,317,326
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(96.03%)
(3.97%)
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
Type of
Number of Votes (%)
Shareholders
For
Against
Abstention
(viii)
Place of listing;
A Shareholders
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
(61.23%)
H Shareholders
35,268,489
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(34.80%)
(3.97%)
Total
97,317,326
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(96.03%)
(3.97%)
(ix)
D i s t r i b u t i o n o f
A Shareholders
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
retained profit; and
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
(61.23%)
H Shareholders
35,268,489
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(34.80%)
(3.97%)
Total
97,317,326
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(96.03%)
(3.97%)
(x)
Validity period of
A Shareholders
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
the resolution.
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
(61.23%)
H Shareholders
33,274,489
4,025,176
1,994,000
Shares
Shares
Share
(32.83%)
(3.97%)
(1.97%)
Total
95,323,326
4,025,176
1,994,000
Shares
Shares
Share
(94.06%)
(3.97%)
(1.97%)
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
Type of
Number of Votes (%)
Shareholders
For
Against
Abstention
10.
To consider and approve
A Shareholders
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
the resolution in relation
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
to the revised proposal
(61.23%)
for the Proposed A Shares
H Shareholders
35,268,489
4,025,176
0 Share
Issue.
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(34.80%)
(3.97%)
Total
97,317,326
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(96.03%)
(3.97%)
11.
To consider and approve
A Shareholders
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
the resolution in relation
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
to the revised feasibility
(61.23%)
analysis report on the
H Shareholders
35,268,489
4,025,176
0 Share
use of proceeds from the
Shares
Shares
(0%)
Proposed A Shares Issue.
(34.80%)
(3.97%)
Total
97,317,326
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(96.03%)
(3.97%)
12.
To consider and approve
A Shareholders
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
the resolution in relation
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
to the Specific Mandate
(61.23%)
t o t h e B o a r d t o d e a l
H Shareholders
35,268,489
4,025,176
0 Share
with matters related to
Shares
Shares
(0%)
Proposed A Shares Issue.
(34.80%)
(3.97%)
Total
97,317,326
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(96.03%)
(3.97%)
POLL RESULTS OF THE A SHARES CLASS MEETING
The following resolutions were duly passed by the A Shareholders by way of poll at the A Shares Class Meeting and the poll results of the A Shares Class Meeting were as follows:
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
Abstention
1. To consider and approve the resolution in
relation to the revised plan for the Proposed
A Shares Issue:
(i)
Class and par value of A Shares to be
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
issued;
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
(100%)
(ii)
Method and time of issue;
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
(100%)
(iii)
Target subscriber and method of
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
subscription;
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
(100%)
(iv)
Pricing Benchmark Date, issue price
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
and pricing principles;
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
(100%)
(v)
Number of A Shares to be issued;
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
(100%)
(vi)
Amount and use of proceeds;
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
(100%)
(vii)
Lock-up period;
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
(100%)
(viii)
Place of listing;
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
(100%)
(ix)
Distribution of retained profit; and
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
(100%)
(x)
Validity period of the resolution.
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
(100%)
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
Abstention
2.
To consider and approve the resolution
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
in relation to the revised proposal for the
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
Proposed A Shares Issue.
(100%)
3.
To consider and approve the resolution in
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
relation to the subscription of A Shares under
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
the Proposed A Shares Issue which constitutes
(100%)
connected transaction of the Company.
4.
To consider and approve the resolution
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
in relation to the conditional A Shares
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
Subscription Agreement entered into between
(100%)
the Company and YTO Group Corporation
on 23 April 2020.
5.
To consider and approve the resolution in
62,048,837
0 Share
0 Share
relation to the Specific Mandate to the Board
Shares
(0%)
(0%)
to deal with matters related to Proposed A
(100%)
Shares Issue.
POLL RESULTS OF THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING
The proposed resolutions as set out in the notices of the H Shares Class Meeting were duly passed by the H Shareholders by way of poll at the H Shares Class Meeting and the poll results of the H Shares Class Meeting were as follows:
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
Abstention
1.
[deleted]
2.
[deleted]
3.
To consider and approve the resolution in
27,293,489
4,025,176
0 Share
relation to the subscription of A Shares under
Shares
Shares
(0%)
the Proposed A Shares Issue which constitutes
(87.15%)
(12.85%)
connected transaction of the Company.
4.
To consider and approve the resolution
27,293,489
4,025,176
0 Share
in relation to the conditional A Shares
Shares
Shares
(0%)
Subscription Agreement entered into between
(87.15%)
(12.85%)
the Company and YTO Group Corporation
on 23 April 2020.
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
Abstention
5. [deleted]
6. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the revised plan for the Proposed A Shares Issue:
(i)
Class and par value of A Shares to be
27,293,489
4,025,176
0 Share
issued;
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(87.15%)
(12.85%)
(ii)
Method and time of issue;
27,293,489
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(87.15%)
(12.85%)
(iii)
Target subscriber and method of
27,293,489
4,025,176
0 Share
subscription;
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(87.15%)
(12.85%)
(iv)
Pricing Benchmark Date, issue price
27,293,489
4,025,176
0 Share
and pricing principles;
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(87.15%)
(12.85%)
(v)
Number of A Shares to be issued;
27,293,489
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(87.15%)
(12.85%)
(vi)
Amount and use of proceeds;
27,293,489
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(87.15%)
(12.85%)
(vii)
Lock-up period;
27,293,489
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(87.15%)
(12.85%)
(viii)
Place of listing;
27,293,489
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(87.15%)
(12.85%)
(ix)
Distribution of retained profit; and
27,293,489
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(87.15%)
(12.85%)
(x)
Validity period of the resolution.
27,293,489
4,025,176
0 Share
Shares
Shares
(0%)
(87.15%)
(12.85%)
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
Abstention
7.
To consider and approve the resolution
27,293,489
4,025,176
0 Share
in relation to the revised proposal for the
Shares
Shares
(0%)
Proposed A Shares Issue.
(87.15%)
(12.85%)
8.
To consider and approve the resolution in
27,293,489
4,025,176
0 Share
relation to the Specific Mandate to the Board
Shares
Shares
(0%)
to deal with matters related to Proposed A
(87.15%)
(12.85%)
Shares Issue.
INFORMATION REGARDING VOTING ON THE RESOLUTIONS
Ordinary resolutions No. 1 to 7 of the General Meeting are ordinary resolutions and have been approved by over one half of the total number of shares carrying valid voting rights held by Shareholders who attended the General Meeting. Special resolutions No. 4, 5, 8 to 12 are special resolutions and have been approved by over two thirds of the total number of shares carrying valid voting rights held by Shareholders who attended the General Meeting. Special resolution No. 7 of the General Meeting is a special resolution and has been approved by over 75% of the total number of shares carrying valid voting rights held by independent Shareholders who attended the General Meeting.
Resolutions No. 1 to 5 of the A Shares Class Meeting are special resolutions and have been approved by over two thirds of the total number of shares carrying valid voting rights held by Shareholders who attended the A Shares Class Meeting.
Resolutions No. 3, 4, and 6 to 8 of the H Shares Class Meeting are special resolutions and have been approved by over two thirds of the total number of shares carrying valid voting rights held by Shareholders who attended the H Shares Class Meeting.
EFFECT ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY
The following sets out the shareholding structure of the Company (i) as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) immediately after completion of the Proposed A Shares Issue (assuming no other change in the number of issued shares in the Company):
Immediately after
As at the date of this
completion of the Proposed
announcement
A Shares Issue
Approximate
Approximate
percentage
percentage
of the total
of the total
number of
number of
Number of
Shares in
Number of
Shares in
Shares held
issue
Shares held
issue
A Shares:
YTO Group Corporation
410,690,578
41.66%
548,485,853
48.81%
Public Shareholders
183,219,422
18.58%
183,219,422
16.31%
Subtotal
593,910,000
60.24%
731,705,275
65.12%
H Shares:
YTO Group Corporation
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholders
391,940,000
39.76%
391,940,000
34.88%
Subtotal
391,940,000
39.76%
391,940,000
34.88%
Total Issued Shares:
YTO Group Corporation
410,690,578
41.66%
548,485,853
48.81%
Public Shareholders
575,159,422
58.34%
575,159,422
51.19%
985,850,000
100%
1,123,645,275
100%
GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER
The Executive has, on 20 July 2020, granted the Whitewash Waiver, subject to the fulfilment of the conditions that (i) the Whitewash Waiver being approved by at least 75% of the independent votes that are cast either in person or by proxy at the General Meeting, and the Proposed A Shares Issue and the Subscription Agreement being approved by more than 50% of the independent votes that are cast either in person or by proxy at the General Meeting; and (ii) unless the Executive gives prior consent, no
acquisition or disposal of voting rights being made by YTO Group Corporation and its concert parties between the announcement of the Proposed A Shares Issue and its completion. The aforementioned condition (i) imposed by the Executive has been duly fulfilled as at the date of this announcement.
The Company will make further announcements in respect of the progress of the Proposed A Shares Issue in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules and other applicable requirements in the PRC as and when appropriate.
The completion of the Proposed A Shares Issue is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including but not limited to the obtaining of the approval from the CSRC. Accordingly, the Proposed A Shares Issue may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares, and are recommended to consult their professional adviser if they are in any doubt about their position and as to actions they should take.
By Order of the Board
FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED*
YU Lina
Company Secretary
Luoyang, the PRC
26 July 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Xiaoyu (Chairman), Mr. Cai Jibo (vice Chairman) and Mr. Liu Jiguo as executive Directors; Mr. Li Hepeng, Mr. Xie Donggang and Mr. Zhou Honghai as non-executive Directors; and Ms. Yang Minli, Ms. Wang Yuru and Mr. Edmund Sit as independent non-executive Directors.
The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement the omission of which would make any statements in this announcement misleading.
