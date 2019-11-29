Log in
First Tractor : APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

11/29/2019 | 09:28am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock company incorporated in The People's Republic of China with limited liability)

APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of First Tractor Company Limited (the "Company") confirms that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions in this announcement, and individually and collectively accept the responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents contained herein.

The supervisory committee of the Company (the "Supervisory Committee") held a meeting on 29 November 2019, and Mr. Zhang Hongsheng was appointed as the chairman of the Supervisory Committee, with a term of office commencing on 29 November 2019 to the date of expiry of the term of office of the eighth Supervisory Committee of the Company, being 28 October 2021.

Please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 29 August 2019 for the biographical details of Mr. Zhang Hongsheng.

By Order of the Board

FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED*

YU Lina

Company Secretary

Luoyang, the PRC

29 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Xiaoyu (Chairman), Mr. Cai Jibo (vice Chairman) and Mr. Liu Jiguo as executive Directors; Mr. Li Hepeng, Mr. Xie Donggang and Mr. Zhou Honghai as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Yu Zengbiao, Ms. Yang Minli, Ms. Wang Yuru and Mr. Edmund Sit as independent non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

First Tractor Company Limited published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 14:27:04 UTC
