First Tractor : DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSALS OF 100% EQUITY INTEREST OF TWO SUBSIDIARIES (in PDF)
0
10/11/2019 | 12:06pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hog Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(a joint stock company incorporated in The People's Republic of China with limited liability)
DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSALS OF
100% EQUITY INTEREST OF TWO SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Adviser to the Company
Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee
and the Independent Shareholders
THE DISPOSALS
The Board wishes to announce that on 11 October 2019 (after trading hours):
the Company, as the vendor entered into a conditional agreement with the Purchaser pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell and the Purchaser agreed to purchase 100% equity interest in Xinjiang Equipment Company for a consideration of approximately RMB184.13 million; and
Luoyang Tractor, a 51%-owned subsidiary of the Company, as the vendor entered into a conditional agreement with the Purchaser pursuant to which Luoyang Tractor agreed to sell and the Purchaser agreed to purchase 100% equity interest in Luoyang Xiyuan for a consideration of approximately RMB172.93 million (after adjustment for the Dividend Payment).
The Disposals are not inter-conditional with each other.
- 1 -
Upon completion of the Disposals, the Group will cease to hold any interest in the Disposal Companies.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As at the date of this announcement, the Purchaser held 410,690,578 A Shares, representing approximately 41.66% of the total issued share capital of the Company and is a controlling shareholder of the Company within the meaning of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Purchaser is a connected person of the Company and the transactions under the Agreements constitute connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the Disposals are required to be aggregated as the Agreements are entered into by the Company and Luoyang Tractor respectively with the same party, i.e. the Purchaser. As more than one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Disposals (on an aggregated basis) are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Disposals constitute discloseable and connected transactions for the Company under the Listing Rules and are subject to reporting, announcement and the Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapters 14 and 14A of the Listing Rules.
GENERAL
An Independent Board Committee, comprising all the independent non-executive Directors, has been established to advise the Independent Shareholders on the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder. The Independent Financial Adviser has been appointed to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in this regard.
Save for the Purchaser holding 410,690,578 A Shares, representing, approximately 41.66% of the total issued share capital of the Company, to the best knowledge of the Directors, no Shareholder has any material interest in the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder. The Purchaser and its associates will abstain from voting at the EGM to be convened to consider, and if thought fit, to approve the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Save for the foregoing, to the best knowledge of the Directors, no other Shareholder will be required to abstain from voting on the resolutions in respect of the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder at the EGM.
- 2 -
Mr. Li Xiaoyu, the Chairman of the Company, is also the chairman of the Purchaser. Mr. Cai Jibo, the vice Chairman of the Company, is also the vice chairman of the Purchaser. Mr. Li Hepeng, Mr. Xie Donggang and Mr. Zhou Honghai, who are non-executive Directors, are also directors of the Purchaser. Accordingly, Mr. Li Xiaoyu, Mr. Cai Jibo, Mr. Li Hepeng, Mr. Xie Donggang and Mr. Zhou Honghai have all abstained from voting on the Board resolutions approving the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Save for the above, none of the other Directors has any material interest in the Agreements or the transactions contemplated thereunder.
The circular containing, amongst other things, (i) further information on the Disposals; (ii) a letter of advice from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders; (iii) a letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to both the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders; (iv) summaries of the valuation reports on Xinjiang Equipment Company and Luoyang Xiyuan from the Independent Valuer, will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 8 November 2019 as additional time is required to prepare the information for inclusion in the circular.
Completion is subject to the fulfillment of the terms and conditions precedent set out under the Agreements and the Disposals may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
INTRODUCTION
The Board wishes to announce that on 11 October 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and Luoyang Tractor each entered into the Agreement I and Agreement II with the Purchaser respectively, material terms of which are set out below:
AGREEMENT I
Date
:
11 October 2019
Vendor
:
the Company
Purchaser
: 中 國 一 拖 集 團 有 限 公 司(YTO Group Corporation*)
Asset to be disposed of
Pursuant to Agreement I, the Company agreed to sell and the Purchaser agreed to purchase Sale Shares I. Sale Shares I represent 100% of the issued share capital of Xinjiang Equipment Company.
- 3 -
Consideration
The initial consideration payable by the Purchaser to the Company for the Xinjiang Disposal is approximately RMB184.13 million with reference to the initial appraised value of Xinjiang Equipment Company as at the Valuation Date appraised by the Independent Valuer.
The final consideration payable by the Purchaser for the Xinjiang Disposal will be based on the appraised value using the asset approach as set out in the final valuation report on Xinjiang Equipment Company as at the Valuation Date by the Independent Valuer that is approved by China Machinery, which is a state owned enterprise. To the best estimation of the Company, the final consideration shall not be more than 110% or less than 90% of the initial consideration of approximately RMB184.13 million. As such, it is contemplated that the final consideration will not result in any change of the classification of the Xinjiang Disposal under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
Basis of Consideration
The consideration of Xinjiang Equipment Company was arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Company and the Purchaser on normal commercial terms and will be referenced to the appraised value of Xinjiang Equipment Company as at the Valuation Date as set out in the final valuation report.
AGREEMENT II
Date
:
11 October 2019
Vendor
:
Luoyang Tractor, a direct 51%-owned subsidiary of the
Company
Purchaser
:
中 國 一 拖 集 團 有 限 公 司(YTO Group Corporation*)
Asset to be disposed of
Pursuant to Agreement II, Luoyang Tractor agreed to sell and the Purchaser agreed to purchase Sale Shares II. Sale Shares II represent 100% of the issued share capital of Luoyang Xiyuan.
Consideration
The initial consideration payable by the Purchaser to the Company for the Luoyang Xiyuan Disposal is approximately RMB234.93 million. Taking into account the Dividend Payment, the net initial consideration payable by the Purchaser to the Company is RMB172.93 million.
- 4 -
The final consideration payable by the Purchaser for the Luoyang Xiyuan Disposal will be based on: (i) the appraised value using the income approach as set out in the final valuation report on Luoyang Xiyuan as at the Valuation Date by the Independent Valuer that is approved by China Machinery; and (ii) the adjustment for the Dividend Payment. To the best estimation of the Company, the final consideration shall not be more than 110% or less than 90% of the net initial consideration of approximately RMB172.93 million. As such, it is contemplated that the final consideration will not result in any change of the classification of the Luoyang Xiyuan Disposal under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
Basis of Consideration
The consideration of Luoyang Xiyuan was arrived at after arm's length negotiations between Luoyang Tractor and the Purchaser on normal commercial terms and will be referenced to the appraised value of Luoyang Xiyuan as at the Valuation Date appraised by the Independent Valuer as set out in the final valuation report after deduction of the Dividend Payment.
PAYMENT TERMS
The consideration for the Disposal will be payable by the Purchaser to the Company and Luoyang Tractor respectively within sixty (60) days of each of Agreement I and Agreement II becoming effective and shall be settled fully in cash.
CONDITIONS PRECEDENT
Each Agreement is conditional upon fulfilment of the following conditions:
the passing of the relevant resolutions by the Shareholders, other than those who are required by the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions, approving the Disposal;
the passing of the relevant resolutions by the board of directors of the Purchaser approving the Disposal; and
the completion of the filing of the valuation report of the Disposal Company with China Machinery.
For Agreement II, the passing of the relevant resolutions by the shareholders of Luoyang Tractor approving the Luoyang Xiyuan Disposal is an additional condition to be fulfilled.
The Agreement I and Agreement II are not inter-conditional with each other.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
First Tractor Company Limited published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 16:05:06 UTC