First Tractor : DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSALS OF 100% EQUITY INTEREST OF TWO SUBSIDIARIES (in PDF)

Upon completion of the Disposals, the Group will cease to hold any interest in the Disposal Companies.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As at the date of this announcement, the Purchaser held 410,690,578 A Shares, representing approximately 41.66% of the total issued share capital of the Company and is a controlling shareholder of the Company within the meaning of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Purchaser is a connected person of the Company and the transactions under the Agreements constitute connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the Disposals are required to be aggregated as the Agreements are entered into by the Company and Luoyang Tractor respectively with the same party, i.e. the Purchaser. As more than one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Disposals (on an aggregated basis) are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Disposals constitute discloseable and connected transactions for the Company under the Listing Rules and are subject to reporting, announcement and the Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapters 14 and 14A of the Listing Rules.

GENERAL

An Independent Board Committee, comprising all the independent non-executive Directors, has been established to advise the Independent Shareholders on the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder. The Independent Financial Adviser has been appointed to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in this regard.

Save for the Purchaser holding 410,690,578 A Shares, representing, approximately 41.66% of the total issued share capital of the Company, to the best knowledge of the Directors, no Shareholder has any material interest in the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder. The Purchaser and its associates will abstain from voting at the EGM to be convened to consider, and if thought fit, to approve the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Save for the foregoing, to the best knowledge of the Directors, no other Shareholder will be required to abstain from voting on the resolutions in respect of the Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder at the EGM.