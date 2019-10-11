Log in
First Tractor : Extraordinary General Meeting Reply Slip

10/11/2019

(a joint stock company incorporated in The People's Republic of China with limited liability)

Extraordinary General Meeting

Reply Slip

To: First Tractor Company Limited* (the "Company")

I/We (Note 1) (Name(s) in Chinese):

(Name(s) in English):

as shown in the register of members of the Company of

is/are the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)

shares of RMB1.00 each in the Company's share capital, intend

to attend in person/by a proxy/by proxies the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at No. 154 Jianshe Road, Luoyang, Henan Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") on 29 November 2019 (Friday) at 2:30 p.m.

Date:

Signature:

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (both in Chinese and English) and registered address(es) as shown in the register of members of the Company in block capitals.
  2. Please insert the number and class of shares of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Company at its registered address at No. 154 Jianshe Road, Luoyang, Henan Province, the PRC on or before 4:00 p.m., 8 November 2019 (Friday). This reply slip may be delivered to the Company by hand, by post (Postal Code: 471004), or by fax (Fax No. (86379) 6496 7438).
  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

First Tractor Company Limited published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 14:35:02 UTC
