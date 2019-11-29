First Tractor : POLL VOTING RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 NOVEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock company incorporated in The People's Republic of China with limited liability)

POLL VOTING RESULTS OF

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 29 NOVEMBER 2019

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of First Tractor Company Limited* (the "Company") confirms that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions in this announcement, and individually and collectively accept the responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents contained herein.

Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circulars of the Company (the "Circulars") dated 13 November 2019.

RESULTS OF THE EGM

The Company held its EGM at No. 154 Jianshe Road, Luoyang, Henan Province, the PRC on 29 November 2019. Poll voting was demanded by the chairman of the EGM in relation to the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the EGM dated 11 October 2019 (the "Notice").

As at the date of the EGM, (i) the issued share capital of the Company was RMB985,850,000 comprising 593,910,000 A shares and 391,940,000 H shares and (ii) Shareholders holding a total of 985,850,000 shares of the Company (the "Shares") were entitled to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the EGM. The controlling Shareholder of the Company, 中 國 一 拖 集 團 有 限 公 司 (YTO Group Corporation*) (which holds 410,690,578 or 41.66% voting Shares of the Company), and its associates have an interest in the conditional agreements referred to in ordinary resolutions (5) and (6) below, and therefore have abstained from voting in respect of the ordinary resolutions (5) and (6) below at the EGM.