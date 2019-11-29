First Tractor : POLL VOTING RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 NOVEMBER 2019
11/29/2019 | 09:23am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(a joint stock company incorporated in The People's Republic of China with limited liability)
POLL VOTING RESULTS OF
THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 29 NOVEMBER 2019
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of First Tractor Company Limited* (the "Company") confirms that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions in this announcement, and individually and collectively accept the responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents contained herein.
Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circulars of the Company (the "Circulars") dated 13 November 2019.
RESULTS OF THE EGM
The Company held its EGM at No. 154 Jianshe Road, Luoyang, Henan Province, the PRC on 29 November 2019. Poll voting was demanded by the chairman of the EGM in relation to the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the EGM dated 11 October 2019 (the "Notice").
As at the date of the EGM, (i) the issued share capital of the Company was RMB985,850,000 comprising 593,910,000 A shares and 391,940,000 H shares and (ii) Shareholders holding a total of 985,850,000 shares of the Company (the "Shares") were entitled to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the EGM. The controlling Shareholder of the Company, 中 國 一 拖 集 團 有 限 公 司 (YTO Group Corporation*) (which holds 410,690,578 or 41.66% voting Shares of the Company), and its associates have an interest in the conditional agreements referred to in ordinary resolutions (5) and (6) below, and therefore have abstained from voting in respect of the ordinary resolutions (5) and (6) below at the EGM.
Save as disclosed above, there were no Shares of the Company (i) entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of; or (ii) of which the holder is required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the EGM. No Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circulars to vote against the resolutions or to abstain from voting at the EGM.
Da Hua Certified Public Accountants (Special General Partnership), certified public accountants in the PRC, was the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM. The shareholder representative of the Company, Zhong Lun Law Firm, the Company's PRC lawyer, and a supervisor of the Company were appointed as the counters and scrutineers for the vote-taking at the EGM.
The proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM and the poll results of the EGM were as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes(%)
For
Against
Abstention
1.
To approve and confirm the proposed amendments to
445,640,366
0 Share
960,000 Shares
the Rules of Procedures for Shareholders' Meetings.
Shares
(0%)***
(0.22%)***
(99.78%)***
2.
To approve and confirm the proposed amendments to
445,640,366
0 Share
960,000 Shares
the Rules of Procedures for Board Meetings.
Shares
(0%)***
(0.22%)***
(99.78%)***
3.
To approve and confirm the proposed amendments to
445,640,366
0 Share
960,000 Shares
the Rules of Procedures for Supervisory Committee.
Shares
(0%)***
(0.22%)***
(99.78%)***
4.
To approve the appointment of Mr. Zhang Hongsheng
444,547,666
1,092,700
960,000 Shares
to be a supervisor (non-staff representative supervisor)
Shares
Shares
(0.22%)***
of the Eighth Supervisory Committee for a term from
(99.54%)***
(0.24%)***
29 November 2019 to 28 October 2021.
5.
To approve, ratify and confirm the conditional
34,947,288
0 Share
962,500 Shares
agreement entered into by the Company with YTO
Shares
(0%)**
(2.68%)**
Group Corporation for the disposal of 100% equity
(97.32%)**
interest in 一拖（新疆）東方紅裝備機械有限公司
(YTO (Xinjiang) Dongfanghong Equipment Machinery
Co., Ltd.*).
6.
To approve, ratify and confirm the conditional
35,905,288
0 Share
4,500 Shares
agreement entered into by 洛陽拖拉機研究所有限
Shares
(0%)**
(0.01%)**
公司 (Luoyang Tractor Research Institute Co., Ltd.*),
(99.99%)**
a 51%-owned subsidiary of the Company, with YTO
Group Corporation for the disposal of 100% equity
interest in 洛 陽 西 苑 車 輛 與 動 力 檢 驗 所 有 限 公
司 (Luoyang Xiyuan Vehicle and Power Inspection
Institute Co., Ltd.*).
Special Resolution
Number of Votes(%)
For
Against
Abstention
1.
To approve and confirm the proposed amendments
446,600,366
0 Share
0 Share
to the Articles of Association of the Company,
Shares
(0%)***
(0%)***
and to authorise the Board to revise the wordings
(100.00%)***
of such amendments as appropriate (no approval
from the Shareholders is required for such
revision), and execute relevant documents and/or
take all relevant actions as it considers necessary
or expedient and in the interest of the Company
to effect the proposed amendments, to comply
with the PRC laws and regulations and meet the
requirements of the relevant regulatory authorities
of the PRC (if any), and deal with other matters
arising from the amendments to the Articles of
Association of the Company.
The percentage of voting Shares is based on the total number of Shares held by the Independent Shareholders who voted at the EGM in person or by proxy.
The percentage of voting Shares is based on the total number of Shares held by the Shareholders who voted at the EGM in person or by proxy.
By Order of the Board
FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED*
YU Lina
Company Secretary
Luoyang, the PRC
29 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Xiaoyu (Chairman), Mr. Cai Jibo (vice Chairman) and Mr. Liu Jiguo as executive Directors; Mr. Li Hepeng, Mr. Xie Donggang and Mr. Zhou Honghai as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Yu Zengbiao, Ms. Yang Minli, Ms. Wang Yuru and Mr. Edmund Sit as independent non- executive Directors.
