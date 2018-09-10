First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund : Declares its Quarterly Distribution of $0.35 Per Share

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FEO) has declared the Fund's regularly scheduled quarterly distribution of $0.35 per share, consisting of $0.10 per share ordinary distribution and $0.25 per share long-term capital gain distribution. The distribution will be payable on September 28, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September 24, 2018. The ex-dividend date is expected to be September 21, 2018. The quarterly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO): Distribution per share: $0.35 Distribution Rate based on the September 7, 2018 NAV of $14.78: 9.47% Distribution Rate based on the September 7, 2018 closing market price of $12.65: 11.07%

This distribution will consist of net investment income and long-term capital gains earned by the Fund, and may also consist of return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in 2018 will be made after the end of 2018 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of total return. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities of issuers in emerging market countries.

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $134 billion as of August 31, 2018 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. ("Aberdeen") serves as the Fund's investment sub-advisor. Aberdeen is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Standard Life Aberdeen plc. Aberdeen Standard Investments is the brand name for the asset management group of Standard Life Aberdeen plc, managing approximately $735.5 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018, for a range of pension funds, financial institutions, investment trusts, unit trusts, offshore funds, charities and private clients.

Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Principal Risk Factors: The debt securities in which the Fund invests are subject to certain risks, including issuer risk, reinvestment risk, prepayment risk, credit risk, and interest rate risk. Issuer risk is the risk that the value of fixed-income securities may decline for a number of reasons which directly relate to the issuer. Reinvestment risk is the risk that income from the Fund's portfolio will decline if the Fund invests the proceeds from matured, traded or called bonds at market interest rates that are below the Fund portfolio's current earnings rate. Prepayment risk is the risk that, upon a prepayment, the actual outstanding debt on which the Fund derives interest income will be reduced. Credit risk is the risk that an issuer of a security will be unable or unwilling to make dividend, interest and/or principal payments when due and that the value of a security may decline as a result. Interest rate risk is the risk that fixed-income securities will decline in value because of changes in market interest rates.

The Fund invests in non-investment grade debt instruments, commonly referred to as "high-yield securities". High yield securities are subject to greater market fluctuations and risk of loss than securities with higher ratings. Lower-quality debt tends to be less liquid than higher-quality debt.

The Fund invests in equity and debt securities of non-U.S. issuers which are subject to higher volatility than securities of U.S. issuers. Risks may be heightened for securities of companies located in, or with significant operations in, emerging market countries. Because the Fund invests in non-U.S. securities, you may lose money if the local currency of a non-U.S. market depreciates against the U.S. dollar.

Use of leverage can result in additional risk and cost, and can magnify the effect of any losses.

The risks of investing in the Fund are spelled out in the prospectus, shareholder report and other regulatory filings.

The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. By providing this information, First Trust is not undertaking to give advice in any fiduciary capacity within the meaning of ERISA and the Internal Revenue Code. First Trust has no knowledge of and has not been provided any information regarding any investor. Financial advisors must determine whether particular investments are appropriate for their clients. First Trust believes the financial advisor is a fiduciary, is capable of evaluating investment risks independently and is responsible for exercising independent judgment with respect to its retirement plan clients.

The Fund’s daily closing New York Stock Exchange price and net asset value per share as well as other information can be found at www.ftportfolios.com or by calling 1-800-988-5891.

