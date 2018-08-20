First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund : Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.07 Per Share for September

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE:
FAM) has declared the Fund’s regularly scheduled monthly common share
distribution in the amount of $0.07 per share payable on September 17,
2018, to shareholders of record as of September 5, 2018. The ex-dividend
date is expected to be September 4, 2018. The monthly distribution
information for the Fund appears below.
|
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity
Income Fund (FAM):
|
Distribution per share:
|
|
|
$0.07
|
Distribution Rate based on the August 17, 2018 NAV of $11.02:
|
|
|
7.62%
|
Distribution Rate based on the August 17, 2018 closing market price
of $9.73:
|
|
|
8.63%
|
|
|
|
This distribution will consist of net investment income earned by the
Fund and may also consist of return of capital and/or realized capital
gains. The final determination of the source and tax status of all
distributions paid in 2018 will be made after the end of 2018 and will
be provided on Form 1099-DIV.
The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that
seeks to provide a high level of current income. As a secondary
objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation. The Fund pursues these
investment objectives by investing in the world bond markets through a
diversified portfolio of investment grade and below-investment grade
government and corporate debt securities.
First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment
advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its
affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered
broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of
investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or
supervision of approximately $130 billion as of July 31, 2018 through
unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual
funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First
Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a
distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation
units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.
Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. ("Aberdeen") serves as the Fund's
investment sub-advisor. Aberdeen is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary
of Standard Life Aberdeen plc. Aberdeen Standard Investments is the
brand name for the asset management group of Standard Life Aberdeen plc,
managing approximately $735.5 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018, for
a range of pension funds, financial institutions, investment trusts,
unit trusts, offshore funds, charities and private clients.
Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return
and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares,
when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.
Principal Risk Factors: The Fund invests in securities of non-U.S.
issuers which are subject to higher volatility than securities of U.S.
issuers. Risks may be heightened for securities of companies located in,
or with significant operations in, emerging market countries. Because
the Fund invests in non-U.S. securities, you may lose money if the local
currency of a non-U.S. market depreciates against the U.S. dollar.
The Fund invests in non-investment grade debt instruments, commonly
referred to as "high-yield securities". High yield securities are
subject to greater market fluctuations and risk of loss than securities
with higher ratings. Lower-quality debt tends to be less liquid than
higher-quality debt.
The debt securities in which the Fund invests are subject to certain
risks, including issuer risk, reinvestment risk, prepayment risk, credit
risk, and interest rate risk. Issuer risk is the risk that the value of
fixed-income securities may decline for a number of reasons which
directly relate to the issuer. Reinvestment risk is the risk that income
from the Fund's portfolio will decline if the Fund invests the proceeds
from matured, traded or called bonds at market interest rates that are
below the Fund portfolio's current earnings rate. Prepayment risk is the
risk that, upon a prepayment, the actual outstanding debt on which the
Fund derives interest income will be reduced. Credit risk is the risk
that an issuer of a security will be unable or unwilling to make
dividend, interest and/or principal payments when due and that the value
of a security may decline as a result. Interest rate risk is the risk
that fixed-income securities will decline in value because of changes in
market interest rates.
Use of leverage can result in additional risk and cost, and can magnify
the effect of any losses.
The risks of investing in the Fund are spelled out in the prospectus,
shareholder reports and other regulatory filings.
The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment
recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. By providing this
information, First Trust is not undertaking to give advice in any
fiduciary capacity within the meaning of ERISA and the Internal Revenue
Code. First Trust has no knowledge of and has not been provided any
information regarding any investor. Financial advisors must determine
whether particular investments are appropriate for their clients. First
Trust believes the financial advisor is a fiduciary, is capable of
evaluating investment risks independently and is responsible for
exercising independent judgment with respect to its retirement plan
clients.
The Fund's daily closing New York Stock Exchange price and net asset
value per share as well as other information can be found at www.ftportfolios.com
or by calling 1-800-988-5891.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005613/en/