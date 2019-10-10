Log in
First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund : Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend - 10/10/2019

10/10/2019 | 05:16pm EDT

Press Release

Source: First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Declares its Quarterly Distribution of $0.58 Per Share

WHEATON, IL - (BUSINESS WIRE) - October 10, 2019 - First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE American: FEN) has declared the Fund's regularly scheduled quarterly distribution of $0.58 per share. The distribution will be payable on October 31, 2019, to shareholders of record as of October 23, 2019. The ex-dividend date is expected to be October 22, 2019. The quarterly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN):

Distribution per share:...........................................................................................................................

$0.58

Distribution Rate based on the October 9, 2019 NAV of $20.81:.......................................................

11.15%

Distribution Rate based on the October 9, 2019 closing market price of $22.09:..............................

10.50%

It is anticipated that, due to the tax treatment of cash distributions made by the publicly-traded master limited partnerships ("MLPs") in which the Fund invests, a portion of distributions the Fund makes to Common Shareholders may consist of a tax-deferred return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in 2019 will be made after the end of 2019 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company that seeks a high level of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The Fund focuses on investing in MLPs and related public entities in the energy sector which the Fund's investment sub- advisor believes offer opportunities for income and growth. The Fund is treated as a regular corporation, or a "C" corporation, for United States federal income tax purposes and, as a result, is subject to corporate income tax to the extent the Fund recognizes taxable income.

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker- dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $134 billion as of September 30, 2019 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

Energy Income Partners, LLC ("EIP") serves as the Fund's investment sub-advisor and provides advisory services to a number of investment companies and partnerships for the purpose of investing in MLPs and other energy infrastructure securities. EIP is one of the early investment advisors specializing in this area. As of September 30, 2019, EIP managed or supervised approximately $6.4 billion in client assets.

Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. There can be no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. The Fund may not be appropriate for all investors.

Principal Risk Factors: The Fund is subject to risks, including the fact that it is a non-diversified closed- end management investment company.

Because the Fund is concentrated in securities issued by energy companies, energy sector MLPs and MLP-related entities, it will be more susceptible to adverse economic or regulatory occurrences affecting those industries, including high interest costs, high leverage costs, the effects of economic slowdown, surplus capacity, increased competition, uncertainties concerning the availability of fuel at reasonable prices, the effects of energy conservation policies and other factors.

The Fund's use of derivatives may result in losses greater than if they had not been used, may require the fund to sell or purchase portfolio securities at inopportune times, may limit the amount of appreciation the Fund can realize on an investment, or may cause the fund to hold a security that it might otherwise sell.

Investment in non-U.S. securities is subject to the risk of currency fluctuations and to economic and political risks associated with such foreign countries.

Use of leverage can result in additional risk and cost, and can magnify the effect of any losses.

The risks of investing in the fund are spelled out in the shareholder report and other regulatory filings.

The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. By providing this information, First Trust is not undertaking to give advice in any fiduciary capacity within the meaning of ERISA, the Internal Revenue Code or any other regulatory framework. Financial advisors are responsible for evaluating investment risks independently and for exercising independent judgment in determining whether investments are appropriate for their clients.

The Fund's daily closing NYSE American price and net asset value per share as well as other information can be found at www.ftportfolios.comor by calling 1-800-988-5891.

_________________________

Contact:

Press Inquiries

Jane Doyle

630-765-8775

Analyst Inquiries

Jeff Margolin

630-915-6784

Broker Inquiries

Jeff Margolin

630-915-6784

Source: First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Disclaimer

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 21:15:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
James M. Dykas President & Chief Executive Officer
James Allen Bowen Chairman
Donald P. Swade Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Richard E. Erickson Independent Trustee
Thomas Robert Kadlec Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST TRUST ENERGY INCOME & GROWTH FUND20.25%440
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION17.75%7 828
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 424
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.9.46%2 930
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.7.58%2 350
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED15.60%1 975
