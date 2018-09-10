First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund : Declares its Quarterly Distribution of $0.285 Per Share

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FFA) has declared the Fund's regularly scheduled quarterly distribution of $0.285 per share. The distribution will be payable on September 28, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September 24, 2018. The ex-dividend date is expected to be September 21, 2018. The quarterly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA): Distribution per share: $0.285 Distribution Rate based on the September 7, 2018 NAV of $16.61: 6.86% Distribution Rate based on the September 7, 2018 closing market price of $16.35: 6.97%

The Fund's Board of Trustees has approved a managed distribution policy for the Fund (the "Plan") in reliance on exemptive relief received from the Securities and Exchange Commission which permits the Fund to make periodic distributions of long-term capital gains more frequently than otherwise permitted with respect to its common shares subject to certain conditions. Under the Plan, the Fund intends to pay a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.285 per share. A portion of this quarterly distribution may include long-term capital gains. This may result in a reduction of the long-term capital gain distribution necessary at year end by distributing long-term capital gains throughout the year. The annual distribution rate is independent of the Fund's performance during any particular period. Accordingly, you should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of any distribution or from the terms of the Plan.

This distribution will consist of net investment income earned by the Fund and may also consist of return of capital and/or realized capital gains. The final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in 2018 will be made after the end of 2018 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income and gains and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity securities.

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $134 billion as of August 31, 2018 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC ("Chartwell") serves as the Fund's investment sub-advisor and is an investment firm focusing on institutional, sub-advisory, and private client relationships. The firm is a research-based equity and fixed-income manager with a disciplined, team-oriented investment process. As of August 31, 2018, Chartwell had approximately $9.8 billion in assets under management.

Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Principal Risk Factors: Equity securities prices fluctuate for several reasons, including changes in investors' perceptions of the financial condition of an issuer or the general condition of the relevant stock market, or when political or economic events affecting the issuers or their industries occur.

The Fund may write (sell) covered call options on all or a portion of the equity securities held in the Fund's portfolio. The use of options may require the Fund to sell portfolio securities at inopportune times or for prices other than current market values, may limit the amount of appreciation the Fund can realize on an investment, or may cause the Fund to hold an equity security that it might otherwise sell.

There is no guarantee that the issuers of the equity securities in which the Fund invests will declare dividends in the future or that if declared they will remain at current levels. There can be no assurance as to what portion of the distributions paid to the Fund's Common Shareholders will consist of tax-advantaged qualified dividend income.

Investment in non-U.S. securities is subject to the risk of currency fluctuations and to economic and political risks associated with such foreign countries.

The risks of investing in the Fund are spelled out in the prospectus, shareholder report and other regulatory filings.

The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. By providing this information, First Trust is not undertaking to give advice in any fiduciary capacity within the meaning of ERISA and the Internal Revenue Code. First Trust has no knowledge of and has not been provided any information regarding any investor. Financial advisors must determine whether particular investments are appropriate for their clients. First Trust believes the financial advisor is a fiduciary, is capable of evaluating investment risks independently and is responsible for exercising independent judgment with respect to its retirement plan clients.

The Fund’s daily closing New York Stock Exchange price and net asset value per share as well as other information can be found at www.ftportfolios.com or by calling 1-800-988-5891.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005897/en/