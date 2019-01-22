First Trust Advisors L.P. : Announces Portfolio Manager Update for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today that the Securitized
Products Group of FTA, portfolio manager of First Trust Mortgage Income
Fund (NYSE: FMY) (the “Fund”), will release an update on the
market and the Fund for financial advisors and investors. The update
will be available Thursday, January 24, 2019,
at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Monday,
February 25, 2019. To listen to the update, follow these
instructions:
Dial: (888) 203-1112; International (719) 457-0820; and Passcode #
8315320 and PIN # 3112. The update will be available from Thursday,
January 24, 2019, at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time until 11:59 P.M. Eastern
Time on Monday, February 25, 2019.
FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the
Fund’s investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios
L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held
companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has
collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $113
billion as of December 31, 2018 through unit investment trusts,
exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate
managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit
investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor
of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and
FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.
Investment return and market value of an investment in the Fund will
fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their
original cost. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment
objectives will be achieved. The Fund may not be appropriate for all
investors.
Principal Risk Factors: The debt securities in which the Fund invests
are subject to certain risks, including issuer risk, reinvestment risk,
prepayment risk, credit risk, and interest rate risk. Issuer risk is the
risk that the value of fixed-income securities may decline for a number
of reasons which directly relate to the issuer. Reinvestment risk is the
risk that income from the Fund’s portfolio will decline if the Fund
invests the proceeds from matured, traded or called bonds at market
interest rates that are below the Fund portfolio’s current earnings
rate. Prepayment risk is the risk that, upon a prepayment, the actual
outstanding debt on which the Fund derives interest income will be
reduced. Credit risk is the risk that an issuer of a security will be
unable or unwilling to make dividend, interest and/or principal payments
when due and that the value of a security may decline as a result.
Interest rate risk is the risk that fixed-income securities will decline
in value because of changes in market interest rates.
A portion of the Fund’s managed assets may be invested in subordinated
classes of mortgage-backed securities. Such subordinated classes are
subject to a greater degree of non-payment risk than are senior classes
of the same issuer or agency.
Use of leverage can result in additional risk and cost, and can magnify
the effect of any losses.
The risks of investing in the Fund are spelled out in the prospectus,
shareholder reports, and other regulatory filings.
The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment
recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. By providing this
information, First Trust is not undertaking to give advice in any
fiduciary capacity within the meaning of ERISA and the Internal Revenue
Code. First Trust has no knowledge of and has not been provided any
information regarding any investor. Financial advisors must determine
whether particular investments are appropriate for their clients. First
Trust believes the financial advisor is a fiduciary, is capable of
evaluating investment risks independently and is responsible for
exercising independent judgment with respect to its retirement plan
clients.
The Fund’s daily closing New York Stock Exchange price and net asset
value per share as well as other information can be found at www.ftportfolios.com
or by calling 1-800-988-5891.
