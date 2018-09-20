First Trust Mortgage Income Fund : Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share for October

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FMY) has declared
the Fund’s regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution in the
amount of $0.06 per share payable on October 15, 2018, to shareholders
of record as of October 2, 2018. The ex-dividend date is expected to be
October 1, 2018. The monthly distribution information for the Fund
appears below.
|
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY):
|
Distribution per share:
|
|
|
$0.06
|
Distribution Rate based on the September 19, 2018 NAV of $15.00:
|
|
|
4.80%
|
Distribution Rate based on the September 19, 2018 closing market
price of $13.43:
|
|
|
5.36%
|
|
|
|
A portion of this distribution may come from net investment income, net
short-term realized capital gains or return of capital. The final
determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in
2018 will be made after the end of 2018 and will be provided on Form
1099-DIV.
The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that
seeks to provide a high level of current income. As a secondary
objective, the Fund seeks to preserve capital. The Fund pursues these
investment objectives by investing primarily in mortgage-backed
securities representing part ownership in a pool of either residential
or commercial mortgage loans that, in the opinion of the Fund's
portfolio managers, offer an attractive combination of credit quality,
yield and maturity.
First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment
advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its
affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered
broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of
investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or
supervision of approximately $134 billion as of August 31, 2018 through
unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual
funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First
Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a
distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation
units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.
Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return
and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares,
when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.
Principal Risk Factors: The debt securities in which the Fund invests
are subject to certain risks, including issuer risk, reinvestment risk,
prepayment risk, credit risk, and interest rate risk. Issuer risk is the
risk that the value of fixed-income securities may decline for a number
of reasons which directly relate to the issuer. Reinvestment risk is the
risk that income from the Fund's portfolio will decline if the Fund
invests the proceeds from matured, traded or called bonds at market
interest rates that are below the Fund portfolio's current earnings
rate. Prepayment risk is the risk that, upon a prepayment, the actual
outstanding debt on which the Fund derives interest income will be
reduced. Credit risk is the risk that an issuer of a security will be
unable or unwilling to make dividend, interest and/or principal payments
when due and that the value of a security may decline as a result.
Interest rate risk is the risk that fixed-income securities will decline
in value because of changes in market interest rates.
A portion of the Fund's managed assets may be invested in subordinated
classes of mortgage-backed securities. Such subordinated classes are
subject to a greater degree of non-payment risk than are senior classes
of the same issuer or agency.
Use of leverage can result in additional risk and cost, and can magnify
the effect of any losses.
The risks of investing in the Fund are spelled out in the shareholder
reports and other regulatory filings.
The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment
recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. By providing this
information, First Trust is not undertaking to give advice in any
fiduciary capacity within the meaning of ERISA and the Internal Revenue
Code. First Trust has no knowledge of and has not been provided any
information regarding any investor. Financial advisors must determine
whether particular investments are appropriate for their clients. First
Trust believes the financial advisor is a fiduciary, is capable of
evaluating investment risks independently and is responsible for
exercising independent judgment with respect to its retirement plan
clients.
The Fund's daily closing New York Stock Exchange price and net asset
value per share as well as other information can be found at www.ftportfolios.com
or by calling 1-800-988-5891.
