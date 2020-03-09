Log in
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting: Fund Defeats Shareholder Proposal

03/09/2020 | 04:53pm EDT

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (the “Fund”) announced today that, based on voting results, shareholders of the Fund voted at the annual meeting of shareholders to elect Robert F. Keith as Class I Trustee to serve as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Fund for a three-year term. Additionally, shareholders of the Fund voted against a shareholder’s proposal to terminate all investment advisory and management agreements pertaining to the Fund. Below are the voting results on the two proposals at the meeting.

More than 85% of the Fund’s shares voted at the meeting were voted in favor of Mr. Keith who, according to the vote tally, was elected as a Class I Trustee. James A. Bowen, Niel B. Nielson, Richard E. Erickson and Thomas R. Kadlec are current and continuing Trustees of the Fund.

In addition, shareholders of the Fund voted against a shareholder’s proposal to terminate all investment advisory and management agreements pertaining to the Fund. According to the vote tally, of the votes actually cast on the shareholder’s proposal (i.e. exclusive of broker non-votes and abstentions), almost 80% of the shares voted at the meeting voted against the shareholder’s proposal.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of U.S. and foreign (including emerging markets) high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.


© Business Wire 2020
