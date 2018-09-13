First Trust Advisors L.P. : Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announces the declaration of
distributions for 117 exchange-traded funds (each a “Fund,”
collectively, the “Funds”) advised by FTA.
The following dates apply to today’s distribution declarations:
|
|
|
|
|
Expected Ex-Dividend Date:
|
|
|
September 14, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Record Date:
|
|
|
September 17, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Payable Date:
|
|
|
September 28, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
Short-Term
|
|
Long-Term
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income
|
|
Capital Gain
|
|
Capital Gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Per Share
|
Ticker
|
|
Exchange
|
|
Fund Name
|
|
Frequency
|
|
Amount
|
|
Amount
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III
|
|
|
|
|
FCAL
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
|
|
Monthly
|
|
$0.1250
|
|
|
|
|
FEMB
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
|
|
Monthly
|
|
$0.1500
|
|
|
|
|
FMB
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
|
|
Monthly
|
|
$0.1125
|
|
|
|
|
FMHI
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
|
|
Monthly
|
|
$0.1500
|
|
|
|
|
FPE
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF
|
|
Monthly
|
|
$0.0974
|
|
|
|
|
FPEI
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF
|
|
Monthly
|
|
$0.0788
|
|
|
|
|
FTLS
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0650
|
|
|
|
|
HDMV
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.2079
|
|
|
|
|
HUSV
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0499
|
|
|
|
|
RFAP
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1104
|
|
|
|
|
RFDI
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1535
|
|
|
|
|
RFEM
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.7422
|
|
|
|
|
RFEU
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.2669
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV
|
|
|
|
|
EMLP
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.2186
|
|
|
|
|
FCVT
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF
|
|
Monthly
|
|
$0.0400
|
|
|
|
|
FDIV
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Strategic Income ETF
|
|
Monthly
|
|
$0.2100
|
|
|
|
|
FTSL
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Senior Loan Fund
|
|
Monthly
|
|
$0.1700
|
|
|
|
|
FTSM
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
|
|
Monthly
|
|
$0.1175
|
|
|
|
|
HYLS
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
|
|
Monthly
|
|
$0.2150
|
|
|
|
|
LMBS
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
|
|
Monthly
|
|
$0.0775
|
|
|
|
$0.0400
|
PRME
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.2327
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI
|
|
|
|
|
FTHI
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
|
|
Monthly
|
|
$0.0800
|
|
|
|
|
FTLB
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF
|
|
Monthly
|
|
$0.0550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII
|
|
|
|
|
ERM
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0804
|
|
|
|
|
FIXD
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
|
|
Monthly
|
|
$0.1125
|
|
|
|
|
TERM
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0782
|
|
|
|
|
UCON
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF
|
|
Monthly
|
|
$0.0700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
Short-Term
|
|
Long-Term
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income
|
|
Capital
|
|
Capital Gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Per Share
|
Ticker
|
|
Exchange
|
|
Fund Name
|
|
Frequency
|
|
Amount
|
|
Amount
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
INDEX EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund
|
|
|
|
|
DWPP
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Dorsey Wright People’s Portfolio ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0658
|
|
|
|
|
EDOW
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1363
|
|
|
|
|
FCG
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Natural Gas ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0730
|
|
|
|
|
FCTR
|
|
Cboe BZX
|
|
First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0239
|
|
|
|
|
FDL
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.2416
|
|
|
|
|
FDM
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0919
|
|
|
|
|
FIW
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Water ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0642
|
|
|
|
|
FNI
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Chindia ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0758
|
|
|
|
|
FPX
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0991
|
|
|
|
|
FRI
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.2191
|
|
|
|
|
FTCS
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Capital Strength ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0956
|
|
|
|
|
FVD
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1643
|
|
|
|
|
FVL
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Value Line® 100 Exchange-Traded Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0378
|
|
|
|
|
QABA
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust NASDAQ® ABA Community Bank Index Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1558
|
|
|
|
|
QCLN
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green
Energy Index Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0319
|
|
|
|
|
QQEW
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0498
|
|
|
|
|
QQXT
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0109
|
|
|
|
|
QTEC
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1482
|
|
|
|
|
TUSA
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX® ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0627
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II
|
|
|
|
|
BICK
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust BICK Index Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1253
|
|
|
|
|
CARZ
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1098
|
|
|
|
|
FAN
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0629
|
|
|
|
|
FDD
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust STOXX® European Select Dividend Index
Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0883
|
|
|
|
|
FFR
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.3368
|
|
|
|
|
FGD
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.2320
|
|
|
|
|
FLM
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1130
|
|
|
|
|
FONE
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Nasdaq Smartphone Index Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.3001
|
|
|
|
|
FPXI
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust International IPO ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1372
|
|
|
|
|
FTAG
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0886
|
|
|
|
|
FTRI
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1103
|
|
|
|
|
GRID
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge®
Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1213
|
|
|
|
|
SKYY
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0418
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI
|
|
|
|
|
AIRR
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance®
ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0201
|
|
|
|
|
DALI
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0106
|
|
|
|
|
DDIV
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1383
|
|
|
|
|
FID
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0522
|
|
|
|
|
FTXD
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0416
|
|
|
|
|
FTXG
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0629
|
|
|
|
|
FTXH
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
Short-Term
|
|
Long-Term
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income
|
|
Capital
|
|
Capital Gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Per Share
|
Ticker
|
|
Exchange
|
|
Fund Name
|
|
Frequency
|
|
Amount
|
|
Amount
|
|
Amount
|
FTXL
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0432
|
|
|
|
|
FTXN
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0708
|
|
|
|
|
FTXO
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1265
|
|
|
|
|
FTXR
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0662
|
|
|
|
|
FV
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0235
|
|
|
|
|
FVC
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0232
|
|
|
|
|
IFV
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0405
|
|
|
|
|
LEGR
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0961
|
|
|
|
|
MDIV
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund
|
|
Monthly
|
|
$0.0974
|
|
|
|
|
RDVY
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0824
|
|
|
|
|
RNDM
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
Developed International Equity Select ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.2371
|
|
|
|
|
RNDV
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
US Equity Dividend Select ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1331
|
|
|
|
|
RNEM
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.6238
|
|
$0.1767
|
|
|
RNLC
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
Large Cap US Equity Select ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0728
|
|
|
|
|
RNMC
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0697
|
|
|
|
|
RNSC
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
Small Cap US Equity Select ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0871
|
|
|
|
|
ROBT
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0115
|
|
|
|
|
SDVY
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0713
|
|
|
|
|
TDIV
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.2084
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Trust Exchange-Traded AlphaDEX®
Fund
|
|
|
|
|
FAB
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1708
|
|
|
|
|
FAD
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0137
|
|
|
|
|
FEX
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1296
|
|
|
|
|
FMK
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0861
|
|
|
|
|
FNK
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0991
|
|
|
|
|
FNX
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0996
|
|
|
|
|
FTA
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1885
|
|
|
|
|
FTC
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0442
|
|
|
|
|
FXD
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0712
|
|
|
|
|
FXG
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.5624
|
|
|
|
|
FXN
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Energy AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0452
|
|
|
|
|
FXO
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Financials AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1325
|
|
|
|
|
FXR
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX®
Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0634
|
|
|
|
|
FXU
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0924
|
|
|
|
|
FXZ
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Materials AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1125
|
|
|
|
|
FYT
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1156
|
|
|
|
|
FYX
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0932
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Trust Exchange-Traded AlphaDEX®
Fund II
|
|
|
|
|
FAUS
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
First Trust Australia AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.3704
|
|
|
|
|
FBZ
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1284
|
|
|
|
|
FCA
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust China AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.3912
|
|
|
|
|
FCAN
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Canada AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1067
|
|
|
|
|
FDT
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.2350
|
|
|
|
|
FDTS
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX®
Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0074
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
Short-Term
|
|
Long-Term
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income
|
|
Capital
|
|
Capital Gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Per Share
|
Ticker
|
|
Exchange
|
|
Fund Name
|
|
Frequency
|
|
Amount
|
|
Amount
|
|
Amount
|
FEM
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.4224
|
|
|
|
|
FEMS
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX®
Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.4215
|
|
|
|
|
FEP
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1946
|
|
|
|
|
FEUZ
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX® ETF
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1532
|
|
|
|
|
FGM
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1362
|
|
|
|
|
FHK
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1361
|
|
|
|
|
FKU
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.2998
|
|
|
|
|
FLN
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.0377
|
|
|
|
|
FPA
|
|
Nasdaq
|
|
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX® Fund
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
$0.1689
|
|
|
|
FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the
Funds’ investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios
L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held
companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has
collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $134
billion as of August 31, 2018 through unit investment trusts,
exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate
managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit
investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor
of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and
FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.
You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and
expenses of a Fund before investing. Prospectuses for the Funds contain
this and other important information and are available free of charge by
calling toll-free at 1-800-621-1675 or visiting www.ftportfolios.com.
A prospectus should be read carefully before investing.
Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return
and market value of an investment in a Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when
sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.
Principal Risk Factors: A Fund's shares will change in value, and you
could lose money by investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund is not
a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency. There
can be no assurance that a Fund's investment objectives will be
achieved. An investment in a Fund involves risks similar to those of
investing in any portfolio of equity securities traded on exchanges. The
risks of investing in each Fund are spelled out in its prospectus,
shareholder report, and other regulatory filings.
An Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the
price and yield of an index. You should anticipate that the value of an
Index Fund's shares will decline, more or less, in correlation with any
decline in the value of the index. An Index Fund's return may not match
the return of the index. Unlike a Fund, the indices do not actually hold
a portfolio of securities and therefore do not incur the expenses
incurred by a Fund.
Investors buying or selling Fund shares on the secondary market may
incur customary brokerage commissions. Investors who sell Fund shares
may receive less than the share's net asset value. Shares may be sold
throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account.
However, unlike mutual funds, shares may only be redeemed directly from
a Fund by authorized participants, in very large creation/redemption
units. If a Fund's authorized participants are unable to proceed with
creation/redemption orders and no other authorized participant is able
to step forward to create or redeem, Fund shares may trade at a discount
to a Fund's net asset value and possibly face delisting.
One of the principal risks of investing in a Fund is market risk. Market
risk is the risk that a particular security owned by a Fund, Fund shares
or securities in general may fall in value.
An actively managed ETF is subject to management risk because it is an
actively managed portfolio. In managing such a Fund's investment
portfolio, the portfolio managers, management teams, advisor or
sub-advisor, will apply investment techniques and risk analyses that may
not have the desired result.
A Fund that is concentrated in securities of companies in a certain
sector or industry involves additional risks, including limited
diversification. An investment in a Fund concentrated in a single
country or region may be subject to greater risks of adverse events and
may experience greater volatility than a Fund that is more broadly
diversified geographically.
Certain Funds may invest in small-capitalization and mid-capitalization
companies. Such companies may experience greater price volatility than
larger, more established companies.
There is no guarantee that the issuers of the securities in any Fund
will declare dividends in the future or that, if declared, they will
either remain at current levels or increase over time.
An investment in a Fund containing securities of non-U.S. issuers is
subject to additional risks, including currency fluctuations, political
risks, withholding, the lack of adequate financial information, and
exchange control restrictions impacting non-U.S. issuers. These risks
may be heightened for securities of companies located in, or with
significant operations in, emerging market countries. A Fund may invest
in depositary receipts which may be less liquid than the underlying
shares in their primary trading market.
Investments in sovereign bonds involve special risks because the
governmental authority that controls the repayment of the debt may be
unwilling or unable to repay the principal and/or interest when due. In
times of economic uncertainty, the prices of these securities may be
more volatile than those of corporate debt obligations or of other
government debt obligations.
A Fund that invests in the European region is subject to certain risks
because member states in the European Union no longer control their own
monetary policies, money supply and official interest rates for the
Euro. Rather, such control is exercised by the European Central Bank.
Certain securities held by certain of the Funds are subject to credit
risk, call risk, income risk, inflation risk, interest rate risk,
prepayment risk, and zero coupon risk. Credit risk is the risk that an
issuer of a security will be unable or unwilling to make dividend,
interest and/or principal payments when due and that the value of a
security may decline as a result. Credit risk is heightened for
floating-rate loans and high-yield securities. Call risk is the risk
that if an issuer calls higher-yielding debt instruments held by a Fund,
performance could be adversely impacted. Income risk is the risk that
income from a Fund's fixed-income investments could decline during
periods of falling interest rates. Inflation risk is the risk that the
value of assets or income from investments will be less in the future as
inflation decreases the value of money. Interest rate risk is the risk
that the value of the fixed-income securities in a Fund will decline
because of rising market interest rates. Prepayment risk is the risk
that during periods of falling interest rates, an issuer may exercise
its right to pay principal on an obligation earlier than expected. This
may result in a decline in a Fund's income. Zero coupon risk is the risk
that zero coupon bonds may be highly volatile as interest rates rise or
fall.
Senior floating-rate loans are usually rated below investment grade but
may also be unrated. As a result, the risks associated with these loans
are similar to the risks of high-yield fixed income instruments.
High-yield securities, or "junk" bonds, are subject to greater market
fluctuations and risk of loss than securities with higher ratings, and
therefore, may be highly speculative. These securities are issued by
companies that may have limited operating history, narrowly focused
operations, and/or other impediments to the timely payment of periodic
interest and principal at maturity. The market for high-yield securities
is smaller and less liquid than that for investment grade securities.
Income from municipal bonds held by a Fund could be declared taxable
because of, among other things, unfavorable changes in tax laws, adverse
interpretations by the Internal Revenue Service or state tax
authorities, or noncompliant conduct of a bond issuer. Income from
municipal bonds held by a Fund may be subject to the federal alternative
minimum income tax.
Convertible securities have characteristics of both equity and debt
securities and, as a result, are exposed to certain additional risks.
The values of certain synthetic convertible securities will respond
differently to market fluctuations than a traditional convertible
security because such synthetic convertibles are composed of two or more
separate securities or instruments, each with its own market value. A
Fund is subject to the credit risk associated with the counterparty
creating the synthetic convertible instrument. Synthetic convertible
securities may also be subject to the risks associated with derivatives.
Exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) are senior, unsecured, unsubordinated
debt securities whose returns are linked to the performance of a
particular market benchmark or strategy minus applicable fees. The value
of an ETN may be influenced by various factors.
Real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and real estate operating
companies (“REOCs”) are subject to certain risks, including changes in
the real estate market, vacancy rates and competition, volatile interest
rates and economic recession.
Master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) are subject to certain risks,
including price and supply fluctuations caused by international
politics, energy conservation, taxes, price controls, and other
regulatory policies of various governments. In addition, there is the
risk that an MLP could be taxed as a corporation, resulting in decreased
returns from such MLP.
Blockchain technology is an entirely new and relatively untested
technology and may never be implemented to a scale that provides
identifiable economic benefit to the companies included in a blockchain
index. Blockchain systems could be vulnerable to fraud. There is little
regulation of blockchain technology and because blockchain technology
systems may operate across many national boundaries and regulatory
jurisdictions, it is possible that it may be subject to widespread and
inconsistent regulation. The values of the companies included in a
blockchain index may not be a reflection of their connection to
blockchain technology, but may be based on other business operations.
Currently, blockchain technology is primarily used for the recording of
transactions in digital currency, which are extremely speculative,
unregulated and volatile. Because digital assets registered in a
blockchain do not have a standardized exchange, like a stock market,
there is less liquidity for such assets and greater possibility of fraud
or manipulation.
A Fund may invest in robotics and artificial intelligence companies,
which may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or
personnel and are subject to the risks of changes in business cycles,
world economic growth, technological progress, and government
regulation. These companies are also heavily dependent on intellectual
property rights, and challenges to or misappropriation of such rights
could have a material adverse effect on such companies. Securities of
robotics and artificial intelligence companies tend to be more volatile
than securities of companies that rely less heavily on technology.
Robotics and artificial intelligence companies typically engage in
significant amounts of spending on research and development, and rapid
changes to the field could have a material adverse effect on a company's
operating results.
The use of futures, options, and other derivatives can lead to losses
because of adverse movements in the price or value of the underlying
asset, index or rate, which may be magnified by certain features of the
derivatives. These risks are heightened when a Fund's portfolio managers
use derivatives to enhance a Fund's return or as a substitute for a
position or security, rather than solely to hedge (or offset) the risk
of a position or security held by a Fund.
The stocks of companies that have recently conducted an initial public
offering have exhibited above-average price appreciation in connection
with the initial public offering prior to inclusion in a Fund, which may
not continue, and these investments may be subject to additional risks,
price volatility and speculative trading.
A Fund may effect a portion of creations and redemptions for cash,
rather than in-kind securities. As a result, an investment in a Fund may
be less tax-efficient than an investment in an exchange-traded fund that
effects its creations and redemptions for in-kind securities.
Commodity futures contracts traded on non-U.S. exchanges or with
non-U.S. counterparties present risks because they may not be subject to
the same degree of regulation as their U.S. counterparts.
A Fund's investment in repurchase agreements may be subject to market
and credit risk with respect to the collateral securing the repurchase
agreements.
Alternative investments may employ complex strategies, have unique
investment and risk characteristics and may not be suitable for all
investors.
Certain Funds may invest in other investment companies, including
closed-end funds (“CEFs”), ETFs and affiliated ETFs, which involves
additional expenses that would not be present in a direct investment in
the underlying funds. In addition, a Fund's investment performance and
risks may be related to the investment and performance of the underlying
funds.
A Fund may invest in U.S. government obligations. U.S. Treasury
obligations are backed by the "full faith and credit" of the U.S.
government. Securities issued or guaranteed by federal agencies and U.S.
government sponsored instrumentalities may or may not be backed by the
full faith and credit of the U.S. government.
Short selling creates special risks which could result in increased
volatility of returns. In times of unusual or adverse market, economic,
regulatory or political conditions, a Fund may not be able, fully or
partially, to implement its short selling strategy.
Certain Funds may invest in distressed securities, and many distressed
securities are illiquid or trade in low volumes and thus may be more
difficult to value. Illiquid securities involve the risk that the
securities will not be able to be sold at the time desired by the Fund
or at prices approximately the value at which the Fund is carrying the
securities on its books.
Because the shares of CEFs cannot be redeemed upon demand, shares of
many CEFs will trade on exchanges at market prices rather than net asset
value, which may cause the shares to trade at a price greater than the
net asset value (“NAV”) (premium) or less than NAV (discount). There can
be no assurance that the market discount on shares of any CEF purchased
by a Fund will ever decrease or that when a Fund seeks to sell shares of
a CEF, it can receive the NAV for those shares. A Fund may also be
exposed to higher volatility in the market due to indirect use of
leverage through its investment in CEFs. CEFs may issue senior
securities in an attempt to enhance returns.
Certain Funds are classified as "non-diversified" and may invest a
relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
As a result, the Fund may be more susceptible to a single adverse
economic or regulatory occurrence affecting one or more of these
issuers, experience increased volatility and be highly concentrated in
certain issuers.
Certain Funds have fewer assets than larger, more established funds, and
like other relatively new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact
such Funds' market exposure for limited periods of time.
"AlphaDEX®" is a registered trademark of First Trust
Portfolios L.P. First Trust Portfolios L.P. has obtained a patent for
the AlphaDEX® stock selection methodology from the United
States Patent and Trademark Office.
Nasdaq®, NASDAQ-100®, NASDAQ-100 Index®,
NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector IndexSM, NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech
Sector IndexSM, NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted IndexSM,
NASDAQ OMX Global Auto IndexSM and Nasdaq CTA Artificial
Intelligence and Robotics IndexSM, are trademarks of Nasdaq,
Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations")
and are licensed for use by FTA. The Funds have not been passed
on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. The Funds are
not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE
CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO
THE FUNDS.
Nasdaq® and Clean Edge® are the registered
trademarks (the "Marks") of Nasdaq, Inc. ("Nasdaq") and Clean Edge, Inc.
("Clean Edge") respectively. Nasdaq and Clean Edge are, collectively
with their affiliates, the "Corporations". The Marks are licensed for
use by FTA. The Funds have not been passed on by the Corporations
as to its legality or suitability. The Funds are not issued, endorsed,
sold or promoted by the Corporations. The Funds should not be construed
in any way as investment advice by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS
MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE FUNDS.
Nasdaq® and NASDAQ OMX® ABA Community Bank IndexSM
are trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. and American Bankers Association, (Nasdaq
and ABA, collectively with their affiliates, are referred to as the
"Corporations") and are licensed for use by FTA. The Funds have not been
passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. The
Funds are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE
CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO
THE FUND.
Nasdaq®, Consumer Technology Association and Nasdaq CTA
Smartphone IndexSM are trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. and
Consumer Technology Association, (which with its affiliates is referred
to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by FTA. The Funds
have not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or
suitability. The Funds are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by
the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO
LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE FUNDS.
Nasdaq®, NASDAQ Technology Dividend IndexSM,
NASDAQ US Multi-Asset Diversified Income IndexSM and NASDAQ
US Rising Dividend Achievers IndexSM are registered
trademarks and service marks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates
is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by FTA.
The Funds have not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality
or suitability. The Funds are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by
the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO
LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE FUNDS.
The Capital Strength IndexTM is the trademark (the "Mark") of
Nasdaq. The Mark is licensed for use by First Trust Portfolios L.P. The
Funds have not been passed on by Nasdaq as to its legality or
suitability. The Fund is not issued, endorsed, sold or promoted by
Nasdaq. The Fund should not be construed in any way as investment advice
by Nasdaq. NASDAQ MAKES NO WARRANTIES AND BEARS NO LIABILITY WITH
RESPECT TO THE FUND OR THE CAPITAL STRENGTH INDEXTM.
"Value Line®", "Value Line® 100
Index" and "Value Line® Dividend Index" are
trademarks or registered trademarks of Value Line, Inc. ("Value Line")
in the United States and other countries and have been licensed for use
for certain purposes by FTA. These products are not sponsored, endorsed,
recommended, sold or promoted by Value Line and Value Line makes no
representation regarding the advisability of investing in products
utilizing such strategy. First Trust Advisors L.P. is not affiliated
with any Value Line company.
Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered
trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and have
been licensed for use by FTA. The First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund is not
sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P or its affiliates, and S&P
and its affiliates make no representation, warranty or condition
regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding shares of the
First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund.
Morningstar is a registered trademark of Morningstar, Inc. and has been
licensed for use by FTA. The First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders
Index Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by
Morningstar, Inc., nor does this company make any representation
regarding the advisability of investing in First Trust Morningstar
Dividend Leaders Index Fund.
The Dow Jones Select MicroCap IndexSM and Dow Jones Global
Select Dividend IndexSM are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices
LLC ("SPDJI") and have been licensed for use by First Trust. Dow Jones®,
Dow Jones Select MicroCap IndexSM, and Dow Jones Global
Select Dividend IndexSM are trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark
Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to SPDJI and have
been sublicensed for use for certain purposes by FTA on behalf of the
Funds. First Trust's ETFs, based on Dow Jones Indexes, are not
sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones or their
respective affiliates, and none of them makes any representation
regarding the advisability of investing in such products.
The STOXX Europe Select Dividend 30 Index and the trademarks used in the
index name are the intellectual property of STOXX Limited, Zurich,
Switzerland and/or its licensors. The index is used under license from
STOXX. The ETF based on the index is in no way sponsored, endorsed, sold
or promoted by STOXX and/or its licensors and neither STOXX nor its
licensors shall have any liability with respect thereto.
A patent with respect to the IPOX® index methodology has been
issued (U.S. Pat. No. 7,698,197). IPOX® is a registered
international trademark of IPOX® Schuster LLC (www.ipoxschuster.com).
The First Trust Chindia ETF, First Trust Natural Gas ETF, First Trust
Water ETF, First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF, First
Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and First
Trust BICK Index Fund are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by
the International Securities Exchange (“ISE”). ISE makes no
representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the
Funds or any member of the public regarding the advisability of trading
in the Funds. ISE's only relationship to First Trust is the licensing of
certain trademarks and trade names of ISE and of the indexes which are
determined, composed and calculated by ISE without regard to First Trust
or the Funds.
The FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index is calculated by FTSE International
Limited ("FTSE"). FTSE does not sponsor, endorse or promote the First
Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund. All
copyright in the index values and constituent list vests in FTSE and/or
its licensors. FTA and the First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed
Markets Real Estate Index Fund has obtained full license from FTSE to
use such copyright in the creation of the First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT
Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund. "FTSE®", "FT-SE®"
and "Footsie®" are trademarks jointly owned by the
London Stock Exchange Plc and the Financial Times Limited and are used
by FTSE under license. "NAREIT®" is the trademark of the
National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and "EPRA®"
is the trademark of the European Public Real Estate Association and are
used by FTSE under license.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright
International Focus 5 ETF and First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5
ETF are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dorsey Wright.
Dorsey Wright makes no representation or warranty, express or implied,
to the owners of the Funds or any member of the public regarding the
advisability of trading in the Funds. Dorsey Wright's only relationship
to First Trust is the licensing of certain trademarks and trade names of
Dorsey Wright and of the index, which is determined, composed and
calculated by Dorsey Wright without regard to First Trust or the Funds.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance® ETF
is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Richard Bernstein
Advisors LLC (“RBA”). RBA makes no representation or warranty, express
or implied, to the owners of the Fund or any member of the public
regarding the advisability of trading in the Fund. RBA's only
relationship to FTA is the licensing of certain trademarks and trade
names of RBA and of the index, which is determined, composed and
calculated by RBA without regard to First Trust or the Fund. Licensor
has no obligation to take the needs of First Trust or the owners of the
Fund into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the
index. Licensor is not responsible for and has not participated in the
determination of the timing of, prices at, or quantities of the Fund to
be listed or in the determination or calculation of the equation by
which the Fund is to be converted into cash. Licensor has no obligation
or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading
of the Fund.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and First Trust Indxx Global
Natural Resources Income ETF are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or
promoted by Indxx, LLC. Indxx, LLC makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, to the owners of the Funds or any member of the
public regarding the advisability of trading in the Funds. Indxx, LLC's
only relationship to First Trust is the licensing of certain trademarks
and trade names of Indxx, LLC, the Indxx Global Natural Resources Income
Index and the Indxx Global Agriculture Index which are determined,
composed and calculated by Indxx, LLC without regard to First Trust or
the Funds.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average® Equal Weight Index is a
product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed
for use by First Trust. Dow Jones® and Dow Jones Industrial
Average® Equal Weight Index are trademarks of Dow Jones
Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones") and have been licensed to SPDJI and
have been sublicensed for use for certain purposes by First Trust on
behalf of the Fund. The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight Index Fund is
not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones or their
respective affiliates and none of them makes any representation
regarding the advisability of investing in such product.
"Indxx" and "Indxx Blockchain Index" are trademarks of Indxx, LLC and
have been licensed for use for certain purposes by First Trust Advisors
L.P. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF is based on
the Indxx Blockchain Index and is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or
promoted by Indxx, LLC, and Indxx, LLC makes no representation regarding
the advisability of trading in such product.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF is not sponsored, endorsed,
sold or promoted by Nasdaq, Inc. Nasdaq, Inc. makes no representation or
warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Fund or any member of
the public regarding the advisability of trading in the Fund. Nasdaq
Inc.'s only relationship to First Trust is the licensing of certain
trademarks and trade names of Nasdaq, Inc. and of the index, which is
determined, composed and calculated by Nasdaq, Inc. or its agent,
without regard to First Trust or the Fund.
The Lunt Capital Large Cap Factor Rotation Index (The “Index”) is the
property of Lunt Capital Management, Inc., which has contracted with
Nasdaq, Inc. to calculate and maintain the Index. The First Trust Lunt
U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (the “Fund”) is not sponsored, endorsed, sold
or promoted by Nasdaq, Inc. or its affiliates (Nasdaq, with its
affiliates, are referred to as the "Corporations"). The Corporations
have not passed on the legality or suitability of, or the accuracy or
adequacy of descriptions and disclosures relating to, the Fund. The
Corporations make no representation or warranty, express or implied to
the owners of the Fund or any member of the public regarding the
advisability of investing in securities generally or in the Fund
particularly, or the ability of the index to track general stock
performance.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (the “Fund”) is
not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Nasdaq, Inc. or its
affiliates (Nasdaq, with its affiliates, are referred to as the
"Corporations"). The Corporations have not passed on the legality or
suitability of, or the accuracy or adequacy of descriptions and
disclosures relating to, the Fund. The Corporations make no
representation or warranty, express or implied to the owners of the Fund
or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in
securities generally or in the Fund particularly, or the ability of the
indexes to track general stock performance.
Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered
trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and have
been licensed for use by First Trust Advisors L.P. The First Trust S&P
International Dividend Aristocrats ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold
or promoted by S&P or its affiliates, and S&P and its affiliates make no
representation, warranty or condition regarding the advisability of
buying, selling or holding shares of the First Trust S&P International
Dividend Aristocrats ETF.
The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment
recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. By providing this
information, First Trust is not undertaking to give advice in any
fiduciary capacity within the meaning of ERISA and the Internal Revenue
Code. First Trust has no knowledge of and has not been provided any
information regarding any investor. Financial advisors must determine
whether particular investments are appropriate for their clients. First
Trust believes the financial advisor is a fiduciary, is capable of
evaluating investment risks independently and is responsible for
exercising independent judgment with respect to its retirement plan
clients.
