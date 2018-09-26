Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First United Corp    FUNC

FIRST UNITED CORP (FUNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/26 10:00:00 pm
18.375 USD   +0.14%
10:22pFIRST UNITED CO : Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend
PR
08/08FIRST UNITED CO : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings
PR
07/13FIRST UNITED CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

First United Corporation : Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 10:22pm CEST

OAKLAND, Md., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC) announces that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.09 per share that will be payable on November 1, 2018 to holders of record of the Corporation's common stock as of October 15, 2018. 

About First United Corporation

First United Corporation is the parent company of First United Bank & Trust, a Maryland trust company with commercial banking powers.  The Bank's wholly-owned subsidiaries include OakFirst Loan Center, Inc. and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, both of which are finance companies, and First OREO Trust and FUBT OREO I, LLC, both of which were formed for the purposes of holding, servicing and disposing of the real estate that the Bank acquires through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure.  The Bank also owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, which was formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland.  The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-united-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-dividend-300719763.html

SOURCE First United Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST UNITED CORP
10:37pFIRST UNITED CORP/MD/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
10:22pFIRST UNITED CORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend
PR
08/10FIRST UNITED CORP/MD/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
08/09FIRST UNITED COR : MD/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/08FIRST UNITED CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings
PR
07/13FIRST UNITED CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/20FIRST UNITED CORP/MD/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
06/20FIRST UNITED CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter Dividend
PR
05/21FIRST UNITED CORP/MD/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of..
AQ
05/17FIRST UNITED CORPORATION (NASDAQ : FUNC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:23pFirst United declares $0.09 dividend 
08/08First United reports Q2 results 
06/25FINANCIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (06/25/2018) 
06/20First United declares $0.09 dividend 
06/20SA INTERVIEW : Chris DeMuth Jr. On First United And ETF Reconstitutions 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.